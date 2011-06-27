Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Malibu 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,613
|$2,396
|$2,815
|Clean
|$1,435
|$2,135
|$2,510
|Average
|$1,080
|$1,613
|$1,900
|Rough
|$725
|$1,091
|$1,290
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Malibu LT 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,680
|$2,447
|$2,859
|Clean
|$1,495
|$2,181
|$2,549
|Average
|$1,125
|$1,648
|$1,930
|Rough
|$756
|$1,114
|$1,310
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Malibu LS 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,563
|$2,437
|$2,905
|Clean
|$1,391
|$2,171
|$2,590
|Average
|$1,047
|$1,641
|$1,960
|Rough
|$703
|$1,110
|$1,331