Estimated values
2020 Chevrolet Malibu RS 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,844
|$21,210
|$22,937
|Clean
|$19,609
|$20,963
|$22,657
|Average
|$19,138
|$20,469
|$22,097
|Rough
|$18,667
|$19,974
|$21,538
Estimated values
2020 Chevrolet Malibu LS Fleet 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,259
|$19,389
|$20,820
|Clean
|$18,042
|$19,163
|$20,566
|Average
|$17,609
|$18,711
|$20,058
|Rough
|$17,176
|$18,259
|$19,550
Estimated values
2020 Chevrolet Malibu Premier 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,853
|$27,867
|$29,178
|Clean
|$26,534
|$27,543
|$28,822
|Average
|$25,897
|$26,893
|$28,110
|Rough
|$25,260
|$26,243
|$27,398
Estimated values
2020 Chevrolet Malibu LS 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,469
|$19,618
|$21,074
|Clean
|$18,250
|$19,390
|$20,816
|Average
|$17,812
|$18,932
|$20,302
|Rough
|$17,374
|$18,475
|$19,788
Estimated values
2020 Chevrolet Malibu LT 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,040
|$22,121
|$23,501
|Clean
|$20,790
|$21,863
|$23,214
|Average
|$20,291
|$21,348
|$22,640
|Rough
|$19,792
|$20,832
|$22,067
Estimated values
2020 Chevrolet Malibu L 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,713
|$18,032
|$19,693
|Clean
|$16,515
|$17,822
|$19,453
|Average
|$16,119
|$17,402
|$18,972
|Rough
|$15,722
|$16,981
|$18,491