2020 Chevrolet Malibu Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2020 Chevrolet Malibu RS 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,844$21,210$22,937
Clean$19,609$20,963$22,657
Average$19,138$20,469$22,097
Rough$18,667$19,974$21,538
Estimated values
2020 Chevrolet Malibu LS Fleet 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,259$19,389$20,820
Clean$18,042$19,163$20,566
Average$17,609$18,711$20,058
Rough$17,176$18,259$19,550
Estimated values
2020 Chevrolet Malibu Premier 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,853$27,867$29,178
Clean$26,534$27,543$28,822
Average$25,897$26,893$28,110
Rough$25,260$26,243$27,398
Estimated values
2020 Chevrolet Malibu LS 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,469$19,618$21,074
Clean$18,250$19,390$20,816
Average$17,812$18,932$20,302
Rough$17,374$18,475$19,788
Estimated values
2020 Chevrolet Malibu LT 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,040$22,121$23,501
Clean$20,790$21,863$23,214
Average$20,291$21,348$22,640
Rough$19,792$20,832$22,067
Estimated values
2020 Chevrolet Malibu L 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,713$18,032$19,693
Clean$16,515$17,822$19,453
Average$16,119$17,402$18,972
Rough$15,722$16,981$18,491
Sell my 2020 Chevrolet Malibu with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Malibu near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2020 Chevrolet Malibu on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2020 Chevrolet Malibu with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $18,250 for one in "Clean" condition and about $19,390 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2020 Chevrolet Malibu. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2020 Chevrolet Malibu and see how it feels. Learn more
To understand if the 2020 Chevrolet Malibu is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.