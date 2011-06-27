  1. Home
2003 Chevrolet TrailBlazer Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LT 4WD 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,827$2,878$3,425
Clean$1,655$2,605$3,105
Average$1,311$2,060$2,465
Rough$967$1,516$1,825
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet TrailBlazer EXT LS Rwd 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,774$2,716$3,206
Clean$1,607$2,459$2,906
Average$1,273$1,945$2,307
Rough$939$1,431$1,708
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LS Rwd 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,637$2,660$3,193
Clean$1,483$2,408$2,894
Average$1,175$1,904$2,298
Rough$866$1,401$1,701
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LTZ 4WD 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,038$3,114$3,673
Clean$1,846$2,819$3,330
Average$1,462$2,230$2,643
Rough$1,079$1,640$1,957
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LT Rwd 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,654$2,666$3,193
Clean$1,498$2,413$2,894
Average$1,187$1,909$2,298
Rough$875$1,404$1,701
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LS 4WD 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,578$2,413$2,848
Clean$1,430$2,184$2,582
Average$1,132$1,728$2,049
Rough$835$1,271$1,517
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet TrailBlazer EXT LT Rwd 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,682$2,383$2,746
Clean$1,523$2,157$2,489
Average$1,207$1,706$1,976
Rough$890$1,255$1,463
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LTZ Rwd 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,971$2,964$3,481
Clean$1,786$2,684$3,155
Average$1,414$2,123$2,505
Rough$1,043$1,561$1,854
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet TrailBlazer EXT LS 4WD 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,647$2,434$2,843
Clean$1,492$2,204$2,577
Average$1,182$1,743$2,046
Rough$872$1,282$1,514
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet TrailBlazer EXT LT 4WD 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,729$2,585$3,029
Clean$1,566$2,341$2,746
Average$1,241$1,851$2,180
Rough$915$1,362$1,614
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2003 Chevrolet TrailBlazer on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2003 Chevrolet TrailBlazer with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,483 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,408 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2003 Chevrolet TrailBlazer. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2003 Chevrolet TrailBlazer and see how it feels. Learn more
To understand if the 2003 Chevrolet TrailBlazer is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.