Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LT 4WD 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,827
|$2,878
|$3,425
|Clean
|$1,655
|$2,605
|$3,105
|Average
|$1,311
|$2,060
|$2,465
|Rough
|$967
|$1,516
|$1,825
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet TrailBlazer EXT LS Rwd 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,774
|$2,716
|$3,206
|Clean
|$1,607
|$2,459
|$2,906
|Average
|$1,273
|$1,945
|$2,307
|Rough
|$939
|$1,431
|$1,708
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LS Rwd 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,637
|$2,660
|$3,193
|Clean
|$1,483
|$2,408
|$2,894
|Average
|$1,175
|$1,904
|$2,298
|Rough
|$866
|$1,401
|$1,701
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LTZ 4WD 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,038
|$3,114
|$3,673
|Clean
|$1,846
|$2,819
|$3,330
|Average
|$1,462
|$2,230
|$2,643
|Rough
|$1,079
|$1,640
|$1,957
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LT Rwd 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,654
|$2,666
|$3,193
|Clean
|$1,498
|$2,413
|$2,894
|Average
|$1,187
|$1,909
|$2,298
|Rough
|$875
|$1,404
|$1,701
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LS 4WD 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,578
|$2,413
|$2,848
|Clean
|$1,430
|$2,184
|$2,582
|Average
|$1,132
|$1,728
|$2,049
|Rough
|$835
|$1,271
|$1,517
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet TrailBlazer EXT LT Rwd 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,682
|$2,383
|$2,746
|Clean
|$1,523
|$2,157
|$2,489
|Average
|$1,207
|$1,706
|$1,976
|Rough
|$890
|$1,255
|$1,463
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LTZ Rwd 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,971
|$2,964
|$3,481
|Clean
|$1,786
|$2,684
|$3,155
|Average
|$1,414
|$2,123
|$2,505
|Rough
|$1,043
|$1,561
|$1,854
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet TrailBlazer EXT LS 4WD 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,647
|$2,434
|$2,843
|Clean
|$1,492
|$2,204
|$2,577
|Average
|$1,182
|$1,743
|$2,046
|Rough
|$872
|$1,282
|$1,514
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet TrailBlazer EXT LT 4WD 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,729
|$2,585
|$3,029
|Clean
|$1,566
|$2,341
|$2,746
|Average
|$1,241
|$1,851
|$2,180
|Rough
|$915
|$1,362
|$1,614