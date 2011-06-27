  1. Home
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Colorado LS 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,384$3,969$4,848
Clean$2,209$3,673$4,478
Average$1,860$3,081$3,739
Rough$1,511$2,490$3,000
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Colorado LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,475$4,934$5,748
Clean$3,220$4,566$5,310
Average$2,712$3,831$4,434
Rough$2,203$3,095$3,557
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Colorado LT 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,949$4,175$4,859
Clean$2,733$3,864$4,488
Average$2,302$3,241$3,748
Rough$1,870$2,619$3,007
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Colorado LT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,903$5,498$6,389
Clean$3,617$5,088$5,902
Average$3,046$4,269$4,928
Rough$2,475$3,449$3,954
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Colorado LT 4dr Crew Cab SB (2.9L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,939$5,604$6,533
Clean$3,650$5,186$6,035
Average$3,074$4,351$5,039
Rough$2,497$3,515$4,043
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Colorado LS 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,356$4,558$5,232
Clean$3,110$4,218$4,833
Average$2,619$3,539$4,035
Rough$2,128$2,859$3,238
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Colorado LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.7L 5cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,638$6,476$7,503
Clean$4,299$5,994$6,931
Average$3,620$5,028$5,787
Rough$2,941$4,062$4,643
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Colorado LS 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,975$5,404$6,202
Clean$3,684$5,001$5,729
Average$3,103$4,195$4,784
Rough$2,521$3,389$3,838
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Colorado LS 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,744$5,767$6,348
Clean$4,396$5,337$5,864
Average$3,702$4,477$4,896
Rough$3,008$3,618$3,928
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,354$3,384$3,958
Clean$2,182$3,132$3,656
Average$1,838$2,627$3,053
Rough$1,493$2,123$2,449
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Colorado LT 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,309$4,777$5,596
Clean$3,067$4,421$5,169
Average$2,582$3,709$4,316
Rough$2,098$2,997$3,463
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2007 Chevrolet Colorado on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2007 Chevrolet Colorado with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,182 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,132 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Chevrolet Colorado is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2007 Chevrolet Colorado with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,182 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,132 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2007 Chevrolet Colorado, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2007 Chevrolet Colorado with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,182 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,132 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2007 Chevrolet Colorado. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2007 Chevrolet Colorado and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2007 Chevrolet Colorado ranges from $1,493 to $3,958, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2007 Chevrolet Colorado is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.