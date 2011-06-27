Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Colorado LS 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,384
|$3,969
|$4,848
|Clean
|$2,209
|$3,673
|$4,478
|Average
|$1,860
|$3,081
|$3,739
|Rough
|$1,511
|$2,490
|$3,000
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Colorado LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,475
|$4,934
|$5,748
|Clean
|$3,220
|$4,566
|$5,310
|Average
|$2,712
|$3,831
|$4,434
|Rough
|$2,203
|$3,095
|$3,557
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Colorado LT 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,949
|$4,175
|$4,859
|Clean
|$2,733
|$3,864
|$4,488
|Average
|$2,302
|$3,241
|$3,748
|Rough
|$1,870
|$2,619
|$3,007
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Colorado LT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,903
|$5,498
|$6,389
|Clean
|$3,617
|$5,088
|$5,902
|Average
|$3,046
|$4,269
|$4,928
|Rough
|$2,475
|$3,449
|$3,954
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Colorado LT 4dr Crew Cab SB (2.9L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,939
|$5,604
|$6,533
|Clean
|$3,650
|$5,186
|$6,035
|Average
|$3,074
|$4,351
|$5,039
|Rough
|$2,497
|$3,515
|$4,043
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Colorado LS 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,356
|$4,558
|$5,232
|Clean
|$3,110
|$4,218
|$4,833
|Average
|$2,619
|$3,539
|$4,035
|Rough
|$2,128
|$2,859
|$3,238
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Colorado LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.7L 5cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,638
|$6,476
|$7,503
|Clean
|$4,299
|$5,994
|$6,931
|Average
|$3,620
|$5,028
|$5,787
|Rough
|$2,941
|$4,062
|$4,643
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Colorado LS 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,975
|$5,404
|$6,202
|Clean
|$3,684
|$5,001
|$5,729
|Average
|$3,103
|$4,195
|$4,784
|Rough
|$2,521
|$3,389
|$3,838
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Colorado LS 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,744
|$5,767
|$6,348
|Clean
|$4,396
|$5,337
|$5,864
|Average
|$3,702
|$4,477
|$4,896
|Rough
|$3,008
|$3,618
|$3,928
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,354
|$3,384
|$3,958
|Clean
|$2,182
|$3,132
|$3,656
|Average
|$1,838
|$2,627
|$3,053
|Rough
|$1,493
|$2,123
|$2,449
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Colorado LT 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,309
|$4,777
|$5,596
|Clean
|$3,067
|$4,421
|$5,169
|Average
|$2,582
|$3,709
|$4,316
|Rough
|$2,098
|$2,997
|$3,463