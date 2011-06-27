  1. Home
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Colorado LT3 4dr Extended Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,943$7,292$8,194
Clean$5,603$6,863$7,695
Average$4,925$6,006$6,699
Rough$4,246$5,149$5,702
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Colorado LT2 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.7L 5cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,663$9,424$11,247
Clean$6,283$8,870$10,563
Average$5,522$7,762$9,195
Rough$4,761$6,654$7,827
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Colorado LT1 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.7L 5cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,188$9,471$10,985
Clean$6,778$8,914$10,317
Average$5,957$7,801$8,981
Rough$5,136$6,687$7,645
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Colorado LT2 4dr Extended Cab SB (3.7L 5cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,757$8,975$10,445
Clean$6,371$8,448$9,809
Average$5,600$7,392$8,539
Rough$4,828$6,337$7,269
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Colorado LT2 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.7L 5cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,136$10,973$12,852
Clean$7,672$10,328$12,071
Average$6,742$9,038$10,507
Rough$5,813$7,748$8,944
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Colorado LT1 4dr Crew Cab SB (2.9L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,451$8,637$10,086
Clean$6,083$8,130$9,473
Average$5,346$7,114$8,246
Rough$4,609$6,099$7,019
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Colorado LT1 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,325$8,398$9,772
Clean$5,964$7,904$9,178
Average$5,242$6,917$7,989
Rough$4,519$5,930$6,801
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Colorado LT1 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,681$7,594$8,861
Clean$5,357$7,148$8,322
Average$4,708$6,255$7,245
Rough$4,059$5,362$6,167
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,977$5,361$6,278
Clean$3,750$5,046$5,897
Average$3,295$4,416$5,133
Rough$2,841$3,786$4,369
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Colorado LT3 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,230$9,523$11,043
Clean$6,818$8,963$10,372
Average$5,992$7,844$9,029
Rough$5,166$6,724$7,685
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Colorado LT2 4dr Crew Cab SB (3.7L 5cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,446$10,020$11,725
Clean$7,021$9,431$11,012
Average$6,171$8,253$9,586
Rough$5,320$7,075$8,160
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Colorado LT1 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,469$7,418$8,709
Clean$5,157$6,982$8,179
Average$4,532$6,110$7,120
Rough$3,908$5,238$6,061
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,811$8,000$9,447
Clean$5,479$7,530$8,873
Average$4,816$6,589$7,723
Rough$4,152$5,649$6,574
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,714$6,478$7,646
Clean$4,445$6,097$7,181
Average$3,906$5,336$6,251
Rough$3,368$4,574$5,321
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Colorado LT1 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,959$6,593$7,677
Clean$4,675$6,205$7,210
Average$4,109$5,430$6,277
Rough$3,543$4,655$5,343
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,108$7,623$8,632
Clean$5,759$7,175$8,107
Average$5,061$6,278$7,057
Rough$4,364$5,382$6,007
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2010 Chevrolet Colorado on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2010 Chevrolet Colorado with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,750 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,046 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Chevrolet Colorado is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2010 Chevrolet Colorado with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,750 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,046 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2010 Chevrolet Colorado, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2010 Chevrolet Colorado with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,750 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,046 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2010 Chevrolet Colorado. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2010 Chevrolet Colorado and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2010 Chevrolet Colorado ranges from $2,841 to $6,278, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2010 Chevrolet Colorado is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.