Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Colorado LT3 4dr Extended Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,943
|$7,292
|$8,194
|Clean
|$5,603
|$6,863
|$7,695
|Average
|$4,925
|$6,006
|$6,699
|Rough
|$4,246
|$5,149
|$5,702
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Colorado LT2 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.7L 5cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,663
|$9,424
|$11,247
|Clean
|$6,283
|$8,870
|$10,563
|Average
|$5,522
|$7,762
|$9,195
|Rough
|$4,761
|$6,654
|$7,827
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Colorado LT1 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.7L 5cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,188
|$9,471
|$10,985
|Clean
|$6,778
|$8,914
|$10,317
|Average
|$5,957
|$7,801
|$8,981
|Rough
|$5,136
|$6,687
|$7,645
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Colorado LT2 4dr Extended Cab SB (3.7L 5cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,757
|$8,975
|$10,445
|Clean
|$6,371
|$8,448
|$9,809
|Average
|$5,600
|$7,392
|$8,539
|Rough
|$4,828
|$6,337
|$7,269
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Colorado LT2 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.7L 5cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,136
|$10,973
|$12,852
|Clean
|$7,672
|$10,328
|$12,071
|Average
|$6,742
|$9,038
|$10,507
|Rough
|$5,813
|$7,748
|$8,944
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Colorado LT1 4dr Crew Cab SB (2.9L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,451
|$8,637
|$10,086
|Clean
|$6,083
|$8,130
|$9,473
|Average
|$5,346
|$7,114
|$8,246
|Rough
|$4,609
|$6,099
|$7,019
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Colorado LT1 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,325
|$8,398
|$9,772
|Clean
|$5,964
|$7,904
|$9,178
|Average
|$5,242
|$6,917
|$7,989
|Rough
|$4,519
|$5,930
|$6,801
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Colorado LT1 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,681
|$7,594
|$8,861
|Clean
|$5,357
|$7,148
|$8,322
|Average
|$4,708
|$6,255
|$7,245
|Rough
|$4,059
|$5,362
|$6,167
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,977
|$5,361
|$6,278
|Clean
|$3,750
|$5,046
|$5,897
|Average
|$3,295
|$4,416
|$5,133
|Rough
|$2,841
|$3,786
|$4,369
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Colorado LT3 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,230
|$9,523
|$11,043
|Clean
|$6,818
|$8,963
|$10,372
|Average
|$5,992
|$7,844
|$9,029
|Rough
|$5,166
|$6,724
|$7,685
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Colorado LT2 4dr Crew Cab SB (3.7L 5cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,446
|$10,020
|$11,725
|Clean
|$7,021
|$9,431
|$11,012
|Average
|$6,171
|$8,253
|$9,586
|Rough
|$5,320
|$7,075
|$8,160
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Colorado LT1 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,469
|$7,418
|$8,709
|Clean
|$5,157
|$6,982
|$8,179
|Average
|$4,532
|$6,110
|$7,120
|Rough
|$3,908
|$5,238
|$6,061
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,811
|$8,000
|$9,447
|Clean
|$5,479
|$7,530
|$8,873
|Average
|$4,816
|$6,589
|$7,723
|Rough
|$4,152
|$5,649
|$6,574
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,714
|$6,478
|$7,646
|Clean
|$4,445
|$6,097
|$7,181
|Average
|$3,906
|$5,336
|$6,251
|Rough
|$3,368
|$4,574
|$5,321
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Colorado LT1 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,959
|$6,593
|$7,677
|Clean
|$4,675
|$6,205
|$7,210
|Average
|$4,109
|$5,430
|$6,277
|Rough
|$3,543
|$4,655
|$5,343
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,108
|$7,623
|$8,632
|Clean
|$5,759
|$7,175
|$8,107
|Average
|$5,061
|$6,278
|$7,057
|Rough
|$4,364
|$5,382
|$6,007