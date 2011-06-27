Estimated values
1992 Cadillac Seville STS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$640
|$1,375
|$1,776
|Clean
|$570
|$1,228
|$1,586
|Average
|$430
|$934
|$1,206
|Rough
|$290
|$640
|$827
Estimated values
1992 Cadillac Seville 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$584
|$1,191
|$1,522
|Clean
|$520
|$1,064
|$1,359
|Average
|$392
|$809
|$1,034
|Rough
|$264
|$554
|$709