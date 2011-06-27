Estimated values
2020 Ford Edge SEL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,043
|$27,969
|$30,326
|Clean
|$25,687
|$27,585
|$29,908
|Average
|$24,977
|$26,818
|$29,071
|Rough
|$24,266
|$26,051
|$28,234
Estimated values
2020 Ford Edge ST 4dr SUV AWD (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,784
|$36,864
|$39,409
|Clean
|$34,310
|$36,359
|$38,865
|Average
|$33,360
|$35,347
|$37,777
|Rough
|$32,411
|$34,336
|$36,690
Estimated values
2020 Ford Edge SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,637
|$25,561
|$27,916
|Clean
|$23,314
|$25,210
|$27,530
|Average
|$22,669
|$24,509
|$26,760
|Rough
|$22,024
|$23,808
|$25,990
Estimated values
2020 Ford Edge Titanium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,548
|$32,474
|$34,829
|Clean
|$30,131
|$32,028
|$34,348
|Average
|$29,297
|$31,138
|$33,387
|Rough
|$28,463
|$30,247
|$32,426
Estimated values
2020 Ford Edge SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,179
|$27,129
|$29,515
|Clean
|$24,835
|$26,757
|$29,108
|Average
|$24,148
|$26,012
|$28,293
|Rough
|$23,461
|$25,268
|$27,479
Estimated values
2020 Ford Edge SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,858
|$29,770
|$32,110
|Clean
|$27,478
|$29,362
|$31,667
|Average
|$26,717
|$28,545
|$30,780
|Rough
|$25,957
|$27,729
|$29,894
Estimated values
2020 Ford Edge Titanium 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,841
|$30,798
|$33,194
|Clean
|$28,448
|$30,376
|$32,735
|Average
|$27,660
|$29,531
|$31,819
|Rough
|$26,873
|$28,686
|$30,903