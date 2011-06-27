  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Edge
  4. 2020 Ford Edge
  5. Appraisal value

2020 Ford Edge Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2020 Ford Edge SEL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,043$27,969$30,326
Clean$25,687$27,585$29,908
Average$24,977$26,818$29,071
Rough$24,266$26,051$28,234
Sell my 2020 Ford Edge with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Edge near you
Estimated values
2020 Ford Edge ST 4dr SUV AWD (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,784$36,864$39,409
Clean$34,310$36,359$38,865
Average$33,360$35,347$37,777
Rough$32,411$34,336$36,690
Sell my 2020 Ford Edge with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Edge near you
Estimated values
2020 Ford Edge SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,637$25,561$27,916
Clean$23,314$25,210$27,530
Average$22,669$24,509$26,760
Rough$22,024$23,808$25,990
Sell my 2020 Ford Edge with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Edge near you
Estimated values
2020 Ford Edge Titanium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,548$32,474$34,829
Clean$30,131$32,028$34,348
Average$29,297$31,138$33,387
Rough$28,463$30,247$32,426
Sell my 2020 Ford Edge with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Edge near you
Estimated values
2020 Ford Edge SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,179$27,129$29,515
Clean$24,835$26,757$29,108
Average$24,148$26,012$28,293
Rough$23,461$25,268$27,479
Sell my 2020 Ford Edge with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Edge near you
Estimated values
2020 Ford Edge SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,858$29,770$32,110
Clean$27,478$29,362$31,667
Average$26,717$28,545$30,780
Rough$25,957$27,729$29,894
Sell my 2020 Ford Edge with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Edge near you
Estimated values
2020 Ford Edge Titanium 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,841$30,798$33,194
Clean$28,448$30,376$32,735
Average$27,660$29,531$31,819
Rough$26,873$28,686$30,903
Sell my 2020 Ford Edge with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Edge near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2020 Ford Edge on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2020 Ford Edge with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $27,478 for one in "Clean" condition and about $29,362 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Ford Edge is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2020 Ford Edge with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $27,478 for one in "Clean" condition and about $29,362 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2020 Ford Edge, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2020 Ford Edge with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $27,478 for one in "Clean" condition and about $29,362 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2020 Ford Edge. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2020 Ford Edge and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2020 Ford Edge ranges from $25,957 to $32,110, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2020 Ford Edge is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.