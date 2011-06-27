Estimated values
1992 Ford Explorer XLT 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$490
|$1,126
|$1,450
|Clean
|$439
|$1,009
|$1,304
|Average
|$337
|$776
|$1,012
|Rough
|$235
|$542
|$719
Estimated values
1992 Ford Explorer XL 2dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$490
|$1,126
|$1,450
|Clean
|$439
|$1,009
|$1,304
|Average
|$337
|$776
|$1,012
|Rough
|$235
|$542
|$719
Estimated values
1992 Ford Explorer XLT 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$490
|$1,126
|$1,450
|Clean
|$439
|$1,009
|$1,304
|Average
|$337
|$776
|$1,012
|Rough
|$235
|$542
|$719
Estimated values
1992 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer 2dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$490
|$1,126
|$1,450
|Clean
|$439
|$1,009
|$1,304
|Average
|$337
|$776
|$1,012
|Rough
|$235
|$542
|$719
Estimated values
1992 Ford Explorer XL 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$490
|$1,126
|$1,450
|Clean
|$439
|$1,009
|$1,304
|Average
|$337
|$776
|$1,012
|Rough
|$235
|$542
|$719
Estimated values
1992 Ford Explorer Sport 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$490
|$1,126
|$1,450
|Clean
|$439
|$1,009
|$1,304
|Average
|$337
|$776
|$1,012
|Rough
|$235
|$542
|$719
Estimated values
1992 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$490
|$1,126
|$1,450
|Clean
|$439
|$1,009
|$1,304
|Average
|$337
|$776
|$1,012
|Rough
|$235
|$542
|$719
Estimated values
1992 Ford Explorer Sport 2dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$490
|$1,126
|$1,450
|Clean
|$439
|$1,009
|$1,304
|Average
|$337
|$776
|$1,012
|Rough
|$235
|$542
|$719
Estimated values
1992 Ford Explorer XL 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$490
|$1,126
|$1,450
|Clean
|$439
|$1,009
|$1,304
|Average
|$337
|$776
|$1,012
|Rough
|$235
|$542
|$719
Estimated values
1992 Ford Explorer XL 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$490
|$1,126
|$1,450
|Clean
|$439
|$1,009
|$1,304
|Average
|$337
|$776
|$1,012
|Rough
|$235
|$542
|$719
Estimated values
1992 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$490
|$1,126
|$1,450
|Clean
|$439
|$1,009
|$1,304
|Average
|$337
|$776
|$1,012
|Rough
|$235
|$542
|$719
Estimated values
1992 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$490
|$1,126
|$1,450
|Clean
|$439
|$1,009
|$1,304
|Average
|$337
|$776
|$1,012
|Rough
|$235
|$542
|$719