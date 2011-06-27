Estimated values
1995 Chevrolet Tahoe LS 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$962
|$1,650
|$2,021
|Clean
|$860
|$1,475
|$1,808
|Average
|$657
|$1,127
|$1,381
|Rough
|$454
|$778
|$953
Estimated values
1995 Chevrolet Tahoe LS 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,286
|$1,709
|$1,937
|Clean
|$1,150
|$1,528
|$1,732
|Average
|$878
|$1,167
|$1,323
|Rough
|$607
|$806
|$913
Estimated values
1995 Chevrolet Tahoe LT 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,108
|$1,770
|$2,127
|Clean
|$991
|$1,583
|$1,902
|Average
|$757
|$1,209
|$1,453
|Rough
|$523
|$835
|$1,003
Estimated values
1995 Chevrolet Tahoe LS 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,047
|$1,781
|$2,177
|Clean
|$936
|$1,593
|$1,947
|Average
|$715
|$1,216
|$1,487
|Rough
|$494
|$840
|$1,027
Estimated values
1995 Chevrolet Tahoe LT 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,001
|$1,648
|$1,998
|Clean
|$895
|$1,474
|$1,787
|Average
|$684
|$1,126
|$1,365
|Rough
|$472
|$777
|$942
Estimated values
1995 Chevrolet Tahoe LT 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,004
|$1,753
|$2,156
|Clean
|$898
|$1,568
|$1,929
|Average
|$686
|$1,197
|$1,473
|Rough
|$474
|$827
|$1,017
Estimated values
1995 Chevrolet Tahoe 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,069
|$1,635
|$1,940
|Clean
|$956
|$1,462
|$1,735
|Average
|$730
|$1,117
|$1,325
|Rough
|$504
|$771
|$915