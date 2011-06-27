Estimated values
2018 Dodge Challenger R/T 2dr Coupe (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,795
|$26,370
|$29,382
|Clean
|$23,281
|$25,810
|$28,734
|Average
|$22,254
|$24,689
|$27,438
|Rough
|$21,226
|$23,569
|$26,141
Estimated values
2018 Dodge Challenger R/T Plus Shaker 2dr Coupe (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,503
|$31,465
|$33,802
|Clean
|$28,866
|$30,796
|$33,056
|Average
|$27,592
|$29,459
|$31,565
|Rough
|$26,318
|$28,122
|$30,074
Estimated values
2018 Dodge Challenger T/A Plus 2dr Coupe (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,180
|$30,869
|$32,896
|Clean
|$28,550
|$30,214
|$32,171
|Average
|$27,290
|$28,902
|$30,720
|Rough
|$26,030
|$27,590
|$29,269
Estimated values
2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Widebody 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$50,540
|$53,634
|$57,335
|Clean
|$49,449
|$52,495
|$56,070
|Average
|$47,266
|$50,215
|$53,541
|Rough
|$45,084
|$47,936
|$51,012
Estimated values
2018 Dodge Challenger R/T Plus 2dr Coupe (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,468
|$28,224
|$31,447
|Clean
|$24,918
|$27,624
|$30,753
|Average
|$23,818
|$26,425
|$29,366
|Rough
|$22,719
|$25,225
|$27,979
Estimated values
2018 Dodge Challenger T/A 2dr Coupe (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,444
|$29,425
|$31,774
|Clean
|$26,852
|$28,800
|$31,074
|Average
|$25,667
|$27,549
|$29,672
|Rough
|$24,482
|$26,299
|$28,270
Estimated values
2018 Dodge Challenger GT 2dr Coupe AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,413
|$26,298
|$28,530
|Clean
|$23,886
|$25,739
|$27,901
|Average
|$22,832
|$24,622
|$26,642
|Rough
|$21,778
|$23,504
|$25,384
Estimated values
2018 Dodge Challenger T/A 392 2dr Coupe (6.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,903
|$34,066
|$36,641
|Clean
|$31,215
|$33,342
|$35,832
|Average
|$29,837
|$31,894
|$34,216
|Rough
|$28,459
|$30,447
|$32,600
Estimated values
2018 Dodge Challenger SRT 392 2dr Coupe (6.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$37,200
|$39,044
|$41,278
|Clean
|$36,397
|$38,215
|$40,368
|Average
|$34,790
|$36,555
|$38,547
|Rough
|$33,184
|$34,896
|$36,726
Estimated values
2018 Dodge Challenger SXT Plus 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,563
|$23,382
|$25,528
|Clean
|$21,097
|$22,885
|$24,965
|Average
|$20,166
|$21,892
|$23,839
|Rough
|$19,235
|$20,898
|$22,712
Estimated values
2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$60,896
|$63,999
|$67,750
|Clean
|$59,581
|$62,639
|$66,256
|Average
|$56,951
|$59,919
|$63,268
|Rough
|$54,322
|$57,199
|$60,279
Estimated values
2018 Dodge Challenger 392 Hemi Scat Pack Shaker 2dr Coupe (6.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,512
|$33,361
|$35,580
|Clean
|$30,832
|$32,652
|$34,795
|Average
|$29,471
|$31,235
|$33,226
|Rough
|$28,110
|$29,817
|$31,656
Estimated values
2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$42,264
|$46,348
|$51,139
|Clean
|$41,352
|$45,363
|$50,011
|Average
|$39,527
|$43,393
|$47,755
|Rough
|$37,702
|$41,424
|$45,499
Estimated values
2018 Dodge Challenger R/T Shaker 2dr Coupe (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,406
|$28,155
|$31,369
|Clean
|$24,857
|$27,557
|$30,678
|Average
|$23,760
|$26,361
|$29,294
|Rough
|$22,663
|$25,164
|$27,910
Estimated values
2018 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack 2dr Coupe (6.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,335
|$32,470
|$35,006
|Clean
|$29,680
|$31,780
|$34,234
|Average
|$28,370
|$30,400
|$32,690
|Rough
|$27,060
|$29,020
|$31,146
Estimated values
2018 Dodge Challenger SXT 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,231
|$21,006
|$23,093
|Clean
|$18,815
|$20,560
|$22,583
|Average
|$17,985
|$19,667
|$21,565
|Rough
|$17,155
|$18,775
|$20,546