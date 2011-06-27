  1. Home
2018 Dodge Challenger Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2018 Dodge Challenger R/T 2dr Coupe (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,795$26,370$29,382
Clean$23,281$25,810$28,734
Average$22,254$24,689$27,438
Rough$21,226$23,569$26,141
Estimated values
Estimated values
2018 Dodge Challenger R/T Plus Shaker 2dr Coupe (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,503$31,465$33,802
Clean$28,866$30,796$33,056
Average$27,592$29,459$31,565
Rough$26,318$28,122$30,074
Estimated values
Estimated values
2018 Dodge Challenger T/A Plus 2dr Coupe (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,180$30,869$32,896
Clean$28,550$30,214$32,171
Average$27,290$28,902$30,720
Rough$26,030$27,590$29,269
Estimated values
Estimated values
2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Widebody 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$50,540$53,634$57,335
Clean$49,449$52,495$56,070
Average$47,266$50,215$53,541
Rough$45,084$47,936$51,012
Estimated values
Estimated values
2018 Dodge Challenger R/T Plus 2dr Coupe (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,468$28,224$31,447
Clean$24,918$27,624$30,753
Average$23,818$26,425$29,366
Rough$22,719$25,225$27,979
Estimated values
Estimated values
2018 Dodge Challenger T/A 2dr Coupe (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,444$29,425$31,774
Clean$26,852$28,800$31,074
Average$25,667$27,549$29,672
Rough$24,482$26,299$28,270
Estimated values
Estimated values
2018 Dodge Challenger GT 2dr Coupe AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,413$26,298$28,530
Clean$23,886$25,739$27,901
Average$22,832$24,622$26,642
Rough$21,778$23,504$25,384
Estimated values
Estimated values
2018 Dodge Challenger T/A 392 2dr Coupe (6.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,903$34,066$36,641
Clean$31,215$33,342$35,832
Average$29,837$31,894$34,216
Rough$28,459$30,447$32,600
Estimated values
Estimated values
2018 Dodge Challenger SRT 392 2dr Coupe (6.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$37,200$39,044$41,278
Clean$36,397$38,215$40,368
Average$34,790$36,555$38,547
Rough$33,184$34,896$36,726
Estimated values
Estimated values
2018 Dodge Challenger SXT Plus 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,563$23,382$25,528
Clean$21,097$22,885$24,965
Average$20,166$21,892$23,839
Rough$19,235$20,898$22,712
Estimated values
Estimated values
2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$60,896$63,999$67,750
Clean$59,581$62,639$66,256
Average$56,951$59,919$63,268
Rough$54,322$57,199$60,279
Estimated values
Estimated values
2018 Dodge Challenger 392 Hemi Scat Pack Shaker 2dr Coupe (6.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,512$33,361$35,580
Clean$30,832$32,652$34,795
Average$29,471$31,235$33,226
Rough$28,110$29,817$31,656
Estimated values
Estimated values
2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$42,264$46,348$51,139
Clean$41,352$45,363$50,011
Average$39,527$43,393$47,755
Rough$37,702$41,424$45,499
Estimated values
Estimated values
2018 Dodge Challenger R/T Shaker 2dr Coupe (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,406$28,155$31,369
Clean$24,857$27,557$30,678
Average$23,760$26,361$29,294
Rough$22,663$25,164$27,910
Estimated values
Estimated values
2018 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack 2dr Coupe (6.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,335$32,470$35,006
Clean$29,680$31,780$34,234
Average$28,370$30,400$32,690
Rough$27,060$29,020$31,146
Estimated values
Estimated values
2018 Dodge Challenger SXT 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,231$21,006$23,093
Clean$18,815$20,560$22,583
Average$17,985$19,667$21,565
Rough$17,155$18,775$20,546
Sell my 2018 Dodge Challenger with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Challenger near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2018 Dodge Challenger on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Dodge Challenger with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $18,815 for one in "Clean" condition and about $20,560 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Dodge Challenger is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Dodge Challenger with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $18,815 for one in "Clean" condition and about $20,560 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2018 Dodge Challenger, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2018 Dodge Challenger with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $18,815 for one in "Clean" condition and about $20,560 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2018 Dodge Challenger. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2018 Dodge Challenger and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2018 Dodge Challenger ranges from $17,155 to $23,093, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2018 Dodge Challenger is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.