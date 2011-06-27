Estimated values
2002 Dodge Dakota 4dr Quad Cab SLT 4WD SB (3.9L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,807
|$3,056
|$3,735
|Clean
|$1,628
|$2,752
|$3,362
|Average
|$1,271
|$2,146
|$2,617
|Rough
|$913
|$1,539
|$1,871
Estimated values
2002 Dodge Dakota 2dr Club Cab Sport 4WD SB (3.9L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,009
|$3,428
|$4,199
|Clean
|$1,811
|$3,088
|$3,780
|Average
|$1,413
|$2,407
|$2,942
|Rough
|$1,016
|$1,726
|$2,104
Estimated values
2002 Dodge Dakota 2dr Club Cab 2WD SB (3.9L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,231
|$2,016
|$2,445
|Clean
|$1,109
|$1,816
|$2,201
|Average
|$865
|$1,416
|$1,713
|Rough
|$622
|$1,015
|$1,225
Estimated values
2002 Dodge Dakota 2dr Club Cab SLT 4WD SB (3.9L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,659
|$2,883
|$3,549
|Clean
|$1,495
|$2,597
|$3,195
|Average
|$1,167
|$2,024
|$2,487
|Rough
|$839
|$1,452
|$1,778
Estimated values
2002 Dodge Dakota 2dr Regular Cab Sport 2WD SB (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,317
|$1,753
|$1,991
|Clean
|$1,187
|$1,579
|$1,793
|Average
|$926
|$1,231
|$1,395
|Rough
|$666
|$883
|$998
Estimated values
2002 Dodge Dakota 2dr Club Cab 2WD SB (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,314
|$1,764
|$2,010
|Clean
|$1,184
|$1,589
|$1,810
|Average
|$924
|$1,239
|$1,408
|Rough
|$664
|$888
|$1,007
Estimated values
2002 Dodge Dakota 2dr Club Cab 4WD SB (3.9L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,923
|$2,985
|$3,564
|Clean
|$1,732
|$2,688
|$3,208
|Average
|$1,352
|$2,095
|$2,497
|Rough
|$972
|$1,503
|$1,786
Estimated values
2002 Dodge Dakota 2dr Club Cab Sport 2WD SB (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,501
|$2,220
|$2,612
|Clean
|$1,352
|$2,000
|$2,352
|Average
|$1,056
|$1,559
|$1,830
|Rough
|$759
|$1,118
|$1,309
Estimated values
2002 Dodge Dakota 2dr Regular Cab Sport 2WD SB (3.9L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,283
|$1,976
|$2,354
|Clean
|$1,156
|$1,780
|$2,119
|Average
|$902
|$1,387
|$1,649
|Rough
|$648
|$995
|$1,180
Estimated values
2002 Dodge Dakota 2dr Regular Cab SLT 4WD SB (3.9L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$547
|$1,061
|$1,340
|Clean
|$493
|$956
|$1,206
|Average
|$385
|$745
|$939
|Rough
|$277
|$534
|$672
Estimated values
2002 Dodge Dakota 4dr Quad Cab Sport 4WD SB (3.9L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,838
|$2,687
|$3,151
|Clean
|$1,656
|$2,420
|$2,836
|Average
|$1,293
|$1,887
|$2,207
|Rough
|$929
|$1,353
|$1,579
Estimated values
2002 Dodge Dakota 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.9L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,838
|$2,896
|$3,473
|Clean
|$1,656
|$2,609
|$3,127
|Average
|$1,293
|$2,034
|$2,434
|Rough
|$929
|$1,458
|$1,740
Estimated values
2002 Dodge Dakota 4dr Quad Cab Sport 2WD SB (3.9L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,933
|$3,153
|$3,816
|Clean
|$1,741
|$2,840
|$3,435
|Average
|$1,359
|$2,214
|$2,674
|Rough
|$977
|$1,588
|$1,912
Estimated values
2002 Dodge Dakota 2dr Club Cab SLT 2WD SB (3.9L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,562
|$2,823
|$3,509
|Clean
|$1,408
|$2,543
|$3,159
|Average
|$1,099
|$1,982
|$2,459
|Rough
|$790
|$1,421
|$1,758
Estimated values
2002 Dodge Dakota 2dr Regular Cab SLT 2WD SB (3.9L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,348
|$2,174
|$2,625
|Clean
|$1,215
|$1,958
|$2,363
|Average
|$948
|$1,527
|$1,839
|Rough
|$682
|$1,095
|$1,315
Estimated values
2002 Dodge Dakota 4dr Quad Cab SLT 2WD SB (3.9L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,859
|$3,375
|$4,198
|Clean
|$1,675
|$3,040
|$3,779
|Average
|$1,308
|$2,369
|$2,941
|Rough
|$940
|$1,699
|$2,104
Estimated values
2002 Dodge Dakota 2dr Regular Cab 2WD SB (3.9L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,055
|$1,422
|$1,624
|Clean
|$950
|$1,281
|$1,462
|Average
|$742
|$998
|$1,138
|Rough
|$533
|$716
|$814
Estimated values
2002 Dodge Dakota 2dr Regular Cab Sport 4WD SB (3.9L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,720
|$4,459
|$5,404
|Clean
|$2,451
|$4,016
|$4,865
|Average
|$1,913
|$3,131
|$3,786
|Rough
|$1,375
|$2,245
|$2,708
Estimated values
2002 Dodge Dakota 2dr Regular Cab 2WD SB (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,392
|$1,994
|$2,322
|Clean
|$1,254
|$1,796
|$2,090
|Average
|$979
|$1,400
|$1,627
|Rough
|$704
|$1,004
|$1,163
Estimated values
2002 Dodge Dakota 2dr Club Cab Sport 2WD SB (3.9L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,389
|$2,095
|$2,480
|Clean
|$1,251
|$1,887
|$2,233
|Average
|$977
|$1,471
|$1,738
|Rough
|$702
|$1,055
|$1,243