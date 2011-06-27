  1. Home
2002 Dodge Dakota Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2002 Dodge Dakota 4dr Quad Cab SLT 4WD SB (3.9L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,807$3,056$3,735
Clean$1,628$2,752$3,362
Average$1,271$2,146$2,617
Rough$913$1,539$1,871
Estimated values
2002 Dodge Dakota 2dr Club Cab Sport 4WD SB (3.9L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,009$3,428$4,199
Clean$1,811$3,088$3,780
Average$1,413$2,407$2,942
Rough$1,016$1,726$2,104
Estimated values
2002 Dodge Dakota 2dr Club Cab 2WD SB (3.9L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,231$2,016$2,445
Clean$1,109$1,816$2,201
Average$865$1,416$1,713
Rough$622$1,015$1,225
Estimated values
2002 Dodge Dakota 2dr Club Cab SLT 4WD SB (3.9L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,659$2,883$3,549
Clean$1,495$2,597$3,195
Average$1,167$2,024$2,487
Rough$839$1,452$1,778
Estimated values
2002 Dodge Dakota 2dr Regular Cab Sport 2WD SB (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,317$1,753$1,991
Clean$1,187$1,579$1,793
Average$926$1,231$1,395
Rough$666$883$998
Estimated values
2002 Dodge Dakota 2dr Club Cab 2WD SB (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,314$1,764$2,010
Clean$1,184$1,589$1,810
Average$924$1,239$1,408
Rough$664$888$1,007
Estimated values
2002 Dodge Dakota 2dr Club Cab 4WD SB (3.9L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,923$2,985$3,564
Clean$1,732$2,688$3,208
Average$1,352$2,095$2,497
Rough$972$1,503$1,786
Estimated values
2002 Dodge Dakota 2dr Club Cab Sport 2WD SB (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,501$2,220$2,612
Clean$1,352$2,000$2,352
Average$1,056$1,559$1,830
Rough$759$1,118$1,309
Estimated values
2002 Dodge Dakota 2dr Regular Cab Sport 2WD SB (3.9L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,283$1,976$2,354
Clean$1,156$1,780$2,119
Average$902$1,387$1,649
Rough$648$995$1,180
Estimated values
2002 Dodge Dakota 2dr Regular Cab SLT 4WD SB (3.9L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$547$1,061$1,340
Clean$493$956$1,206
Average$385$745$939
Rough$277$534$672
Estimated values
2002 Dodge Dakota 4dr Quad Cab Sport 4WD SB (3.9L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,838$2,687$3,151
Clean$1,656$2,420$2,836
Average$1,293$1,887$2,207
Rough$929$1,353$1,579
Estimated values
2002 Dodge Dakota 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.9L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,838$2,896$3,473
Clean$1,656$2,609$3,127
Average$1,293$2,034$2,434
Rough$929$1,458$1,740
Estimated values
2002 Dodge Dakota 4dr Quad Cab Sport 2WD SB (3.9L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,933$3,153$3,816
Clean$1,741$2,840$3,435
Average$1,359$2,214$2,674
Rough$977$1,588$1,912
Estimated values
2002 Dodge Dakota 2dr Club Cab SLT 2WD SB (3.9L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,562$2,823$3,509
Clean$1,408$2,543$3,159
Average$1,099$1,982$2,459
Rough$790$1,421$1,758
Estimated values
2002 Dodge Dakota 2dr Regular Cab SLT 2WD SB (3.9L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,348$2,174$2,625
Clean$1,215$1,958$2,363
Average$948$1,527$1,839
Rough$682$1,095$1,315
Estimated values
2002 Dodge Dakota 4dr Quad Cab SLT 2WD SB (3.9L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,859$3,375$4,198
Clean$1,675$3,040$3,779
Average$1,308$2,369$2,941
Rough$940$1,699$2,104
Estimated values
2002 Dodge Dakota 2dr Regular Cab 2WD SB (3.9L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,055$1,422$1,624
Clean$950$1,281$1,462
Average$742$998$1,138
Rough$533$716$814
Estimated values
2002 Dodge Dakota 2dr Regular Cab Sport 4WD SB (3.9L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,720$4,459$5,404
Clean$2,451$4,016$4,865
Average$1,913$3,131$3,786
Rough$1,375$2,245$2,708
Estimated values
2002 Dodge Dakota 2dr Regular Cab 2WD SB (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,392$1,994$2,322
Clean$1,254$1,796$2,090
Average$979$1,400$1,627
Rough$704$1,004$1,163
Estimated values
2002 Dodge Dakota 2dr Club Cab Sport 2WD SB (3.9L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,389$2,095$2,480
Clean$1,251$1,887$2,233
Average$977$1,471$1,738
Rough$702$1,055$1,243
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2002 Dodge Dakota on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2002 Dodge Dakota with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,254 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,796 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Dodge Dakota is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2002 Dodge Dakota with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,254 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,796 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2002 Dodge Dakota, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2002 Dodge Dakota with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,254 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,796 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2002 Dodge Dakota. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2002 Dodge Dakota and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2002 Dodge Dakota ranges from $704 to $2,322, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2002 Dodge Dakota is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.