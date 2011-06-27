Estimated values
2008 Dodge Durango Adventurer 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,358
|$4,557
|$5,206
|Clean
|$3,119
|$4,234
|$4,838
|Average
|$2,642
|$3,590
|$4,102
|Rough
|$2,164
|$2,946
|$3,366
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Durango SXT 4dr SUV 4WD (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,995
|$3,923
|$4,428
|Clean
|$2,782
|$3,646
|$4,115
|Average
|$2,356
|$3,091
|$3,488
|Rough
|$1,930
|$2,536
|$2,862
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Durango SLT 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,435
|$3,839
|$4,597
|Clean
|$2,262
|$3,568
|$4,272
|Average
|$1,916
|$3,025
|$3,622
|Rough
|$1,569
|$2,482
|$2,972
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Durango SXT 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,710
|$3,694
|$4,227
|Clean
|$2,517
|$3,433
|$3,928
|Average
|$2,132
|$2,910
|$3,331
|Rough
|$1,746
|$2,388
|$2,733
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Durango Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,765
|$4,359
|$5,220
|Clean
|$2,568
|$4,051
|$4,851
|Average
|$2,175
|$3,434
|$4,113
|Rough
|$1,782
|$2,818
|$3,375
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Durango Adventurer 4dr SUV 4WD (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,471
|$4,451
|$4,983
|Clean
|$3,224
|$4,136
|$4,631
|Average
|$2,730
|$3,506
|$3,926
|Rough
|$2,236
|$2,877
|$3,221
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Durango SLT 4dr SUV 4WD (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,508
|$3,954
|$4,737
|Clean
|$2,330
|$3,675
|$4,402
|Average
|$1,973
|$3,115
|$3,732
|Rough
|$1,616
|$2,556
|$3,062
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Durango Limited 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,587
|$4,079
|$4,886
|Clean
|$2,403
|$3,791
|$4,540
|Average
|$2,035
|$3,214
|$3,849
|Rough
|$1,667
|$2,637
|$3,158