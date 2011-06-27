  1. Home
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Durango Adventurer 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,358$4,557$5,206
Clean$3,119$4,234$4,838
Average$2,642$3,590$4,102
Rough$2,164$2,946$3,366
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Durango SXT 4dr SUV 4WD (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,995$3,923$4,428
Clean$2,782$3,646$4,115
Average$2,356$3,091$3,488
Rough$1,930$2,536$2,862
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Durango SLT 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,435$3,839$4,597
Clean$2,262$3,568$4,272
Average$1,916$3,025$3,622
Rough$1,569$2,482$2,972
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Durango SXT 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,710$3,694$4,227
Clean$2,517$3,433$3,928
Average$2,132$2,910$3,331
Rough$1,746$2,388$2,733
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Durango Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,765$4,359$5,220
Clean$2,568$4,051$4,851
Average$2,175$3,434$4,113
Rough$1,782$2,818$3,375
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Durango Adventurer 4dr SUV 4WD (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,471$4,451$4,983
Clean$3,224$4,136$4,631
Average$2,730$3,506$3,926
Rough$2,236$2,877$3,221
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Durango SLT 4dr SUV 4WD (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,508$3,954$4,737
Clean$2,330$3,675$4,402
Average$1,973$3,115$3,732
Rough$1,616$2,556$3,062
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Durango Limited 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,587$4,079$4,886
Clean$2,403$3,791$4,540
Average$2,035$3,214$3,849
Rough$1,667$2,637$3,158
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2008 Dodge Durango on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2008 Dodge Durango with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,517 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,433 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Dodge Durango is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2008 Dodge Durango with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,517 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,433 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2008 Dodge Durango, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2008 Dodge Durango with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,517 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,433 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2008 Dodge Durango. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2008 Dodge Durango and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2008 Dodge Durango ranges from $1,746 to $4,227, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2008 Dodge Durango is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.