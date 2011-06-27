Estimated values
1990 GMC Jimmy 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$588
|$1,352
|$1,764
|Clean
|$526
|$1,209
|$1,578
|Average
|$402
|$924
|$1,205
|Rough
|$277
|$638
|$832
Estimated values
1990 GMC Jimmy Sierra Classic 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$588
|$1,352
|$1,764
|Clean
|$526
|$1,209
|$1,578
|Average
|$402
|$924
|$1,205
|Rough
|$277
|$638
|$832