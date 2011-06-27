  1. Home
2006 Ford Explorer Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2006 Ford Explorer XLT 4dr SUV 4WD (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,175$3,047$3,515
Clean$2,009$2,810$3,241
Average$1,676$2,337$2,694
Rough$1,342$1,865$2,147
Estimated values
2006 Ford Explorer Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,698$3,980$4,671
Clean$2,491$3,671$4,307
Average$2,078$3,054$3,580
Rough$1,665$2,436$2,853
Estimated values
2006 Ford Explorer XLT 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,606$4,218$5,084
Clean$2,407$3,890$4,689
Average$2,007$3,236$3,897
Rough$1,608$2,581$3,106
Estimated values
2006 Ford Explorer XLS 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,029$3,090$3,660
Clean$1,873$2,850$3,375
Average$1,563$2,370$2,805
Rough$1,252$1,891$2,236
Estimated values
2006 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer 4dr SUV 4WD (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,497$3,777$4,465
Clean$2,306$3,484$4,117
Average$1,924$2,897$3,422
Rough$1,541$2,311$2,727
Estimated values
2006 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,396$3,516$4,119
Clean$2,212$3,243$3,799
Average$1,846$2,698$3,157
Rough$1,479$2,152$2,516
Estimated values
2006 Ford Explorer Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,438$3,569$4,176
Clean$2,251$3,292$3,851
Average$1,878$2,738$3,201
Rough$1,504$2,184$2,551
Estimated values
2006 Ford Explorer XLT 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,190$3,290$3,881
Clean$2,023$3,035$3,579
Average$1,687$2,524$2,975
Rough$1,352$2,014$2,371
Estimated values
2006 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,338$3,371$3,926
Clean$2,159$3,110$3,621
Average$1,801$2,586$3,010
Rough$1,443$2,063$2,399
Estimated values
2006 Ford Explorer Limited 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,538$3,769$4,430
Clean$2,344$3,476$4,085
Average$1,955$2,891$3,396
Rough$1,566$2,307$2,706
Estimated values
2006 Ford Explorer XLS 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,057$3,030$3,555
Clean$1,899$2,795$3,278
Average$1,584$2,325$2,725
Rough$1,269$1,855$2,172
Estimated values
2006 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,663$3,786$4,389
Clean$2,459$3,492$4,048
Average$2,051$2,905$3,365
Rough$1,643$2,317$2,681
Estimated values
2006 Ford Explorer XLT 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,353$3,490$4,101
Clean$2,173$3,219$3,781
Average$1,813$2,677$3,143
Rough$1,452$2,136$2,505
Estimated values
2006 Ford Explorer Limited 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,595$4,028$4,801
Clean$2,396$3,716$4,427
Average$1,999$3,091$3,680
Rough$1,601$2,465$2,933
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2006 Ford Explorer on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2006 Ford Explorer with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,873 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,850 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Ford Explorer is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2006 Ford Explorer with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,873 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,850 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2006 Ford Explorer, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2006 Ford Explorer with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,873 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,850 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2006 Ford Explorer. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2006 Ford Explorer and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2006 Ford Explorer ranges from $1,252 to $3,660, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2006 Ford Explorer is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.