Estimated values
2006 Ford Explorer XLT 4dr SUV 4WD (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,175
|$3,047
|$3,515
|Clean
|$2,009
|$2,810
|$3,241
|Average
|$1,676
|$2,337
|$2,694
|Rough
|$1,342
|$1,865
|$2,147
Estimated values
2006 Ford Explorer Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,698
|$3,980
|$4,671
|Clean
|$2,491
|$3,671
|$4,307
|Average
|$2,078
|$3,054
|$3,580
|Rough
|$1,665
|$2,436
|$2,853
Estimated values
2006 Ford Explorer XLT 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,606
|$4,218
|$5,084
|Clean
|$2,407
|$3,890
|$4,689
|Average
|$2,007
|$3,236
|$3,897
|Rough
|$1,608
|$2,581
|$3,106
Estimated values
2006 Ford Explorer XLS 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,029
|$3,090
|$3,660
|Clean
|$1,873
|$2,850
|$3,375
|Average
|$1,563
|$2,370
|$2,805
|Rough
|$1,252
|$1,891
|$2,236
Estimated values
2006 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer 4dr SUV 4WD (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,497
|$3,777
|$4,465
|Clean
|$2,306
|$3,484
|$4,117
|Average
|$1,924
|$2,897
|$3,422
|Rough
|$1,541
|$2,311
|$2,727
Estimated values
2006 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,396
|$3,516
|$4,119
|Clean
|$2,212
|$3,243
|$3,799
|Average
|$1,846
|$2,698
|$3,157
|Rough
|$1,479
|$2,152
|$2,516
Estimated values
2006 Ford Explorer Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,438
|$3,569
|$4,176
|Clean
|$2,251
|$3,292
|$3,851
|Average
|$1,878
|$2,738
|$3,201
|Rough
|$1,504
|$2,184
|$2,551
Estimated values
2006 Ford Explorer XLT 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,190
|$3,290
|$3,881
|Clean
|$2,023
|$3,035
|$3,579
|Average
|$1,687
|$2,524
|$2,975
|Rough
|$1,352
|$2,014
|$2,371
Estimated values
2006 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,338
|$3,371
|$3,926
|Clean
|$2,159
|$3,110
|$3,621
|Average
|$1,801
|$2,586
|$3,010
|Rough
|$1,443
|$2,063
|$2,399
Estimated values
2006 Ford Explorer Limited 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,538
|$3,769
|$4,430
|Clean
|$2,344
|$3,476
|$4,085
|Average
|$1,955
|$2,891
|$3,396
|Rough
|$1,566
|$2,307
|$2,706
Estimated values
2006 Ford Explorer XLS 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,057
|$3,030
|$3,555
|Clean
|$1,899
|$2,795
|$3,278
|Average
|$1,584
|$2,325
|$2,725
|Rough
|$1,269
|$1,855
|$2,172
Estimated values
2006 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,663
|$3,786
|$4,389
|Clean
|$2,459
|$3,492
|$4,048
|Average
|$2,051
|$2,905
|$3,365
|Rough
|$1,643
|$2,317
|$2,681
Estimated values
2006 Ford Explorer XLT 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,353
|$3,490
|$4,101
|Clean
|$2,173
|$3,219
|$3,781
|Average
|$1,813
|$2,677
|$3,143
|Rough
|$1,452
|$2,136
|$2,505
Estimated values
2006 Ford Explorer Limited 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,595
|$4,028
|$4,801
|Clean
|$2,396
|$3,716
|$4,427
|Average
|$1,999
|$3,091
|$3,680
|Rough
|$1,601
|$2,465
|$2,933