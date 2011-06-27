Estimated values
2004 Ford Thunderbird Premium 2dr Convertible w/Removable Hard Top (3.9L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,805
|$12,957
|$14,736
|Clean
|$8,706
|$11,513
|$13,079
|Average
|$6,509
|$8,625
|$9,765
|Rough
|$4,312
|$5,738
|$6,451
Estimated values
2004 Ford Thunderbird Deluxe 2dr Convertible (3.9L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,686
|$11,817
|$14,118
|Clean
|$6,825
|$10,500
|$12,531
|Average
|$5,102
|$7,867
|$9,356
|Rough
|$3,380
|$5,233
|$6,181