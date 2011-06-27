Estimated values
2006 GMC Envoy XL Denali 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,063
|$4,335
|$5,023
|Clean
|$2,811
|$3,980
|$4,611
|Average
|$2,307
|$3,269
|$3,788
|Rough
|$1,803
|$2,558
|$2,964
Estimated values
2006 GMC Envoy XL SLE 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,514
|$3,757
|$4,428
|Clean
|$2,307
|$3,449
|$4,065
|Average
|$1,893
|$2,833
|$3,339
|Rough
|$1,479
|$2,217
|$2,613
Estimated values
2006 GMC Envoy XL Denali 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,442
|$3,361
|$3,857
|Clean
|$2,241
|$3,085
|$3,541
|Average
|$1,839
|$2,534
|$2,909
|Rough
|$1,437
|$1,983
|$2,276
Estimated values
2006 GMC Envoy XL SLT 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,886
|$4,309
|$5,079
|Clean
|$2,648
|$3,956
|$4,663
|Average
|$2,173
|$3,250
|$3,830
|Rough
|$1,698
|$2,543
|$2,997
Estimated values
2006 GMC Envoy XL SLT 4dr SUV 4WD (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,544
|$3,485
|$3,993
|Clean
|$2,335
|$3,199
|$3,665
|Average
|$1,916
|$2,628
|$3,011
|Rough
|$1,497
|$2,056
|$2,356
Estimated values
2006 GMC Envoy XL SLE 4dr SUV 4WD (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,671
|$4,102
|$4,876
|Clean
|$2,451
|$3,766
|$4,477
|Average
|$2,011
|$3,094
|$3,677
|Rough
|$1,572
|$2,421
|$2,878