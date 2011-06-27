Estimated values
2005 GMC Envoy SLE Rwd 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,091
|$3,301
|$3,945
|Clean
|$1,919
|$3,025
|$3,617
|Average
|$1,573
|$2,475
|$2,961
|Rough
|$1,228
|$1,924
|$2,305
Estimated values
2005 GMC Envoy SLT 4WD 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,194
|$3,256
|$3,821
|Clean
|$2,013
|$2,984
|$3,503
|Average
|$1,651
|$2,441
|$2,868
|Rough
|$1,288
|$1,898
|$2,233
Estimated values
2005 GMC Envoy Denali 4WD 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,227
|$3,216
|$3,741
|Clean
|$2,043
|$2,948
|$3,430
|Average
|$1,675
|$2,411
|$2,808
|Rough
|$1,308
|$1,875
|$2,186
Estimated values
2005 GMC Envoy Denali Rwd 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,558
|$4,008
|$4,779
|Clean
|$2,346
|$3,674
|$4,382
|Average
|$1,924
|$3,005
|$3,587
|Rough
|$1,502
|$2,337
|$2,793
Estimated values
2005 GMC Envoy SLE 4WD 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,022
|$3,174
|$3,788
|Clean
|$1,855
|$2,910
|$3,473
|Average
|$1,521
|$2,380
|$2,843
|Rough
|$1,187
|$1,851
|$2,213
Estimated values
2005 GMC Envoy SLT Rwd 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,171
|$3,306
|$3,909
|Clean
|$1,992
|$3,030
|$3,584
|Average
|$1,634
|$2,479
|$2,934
|Rough
|$1,275
|$1,927
|$2,284