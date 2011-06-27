Estimated values
1992 Geo Metro LSi 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,104
|$1,443
|$1,612
|Clean
|$971
|$1,272
|$1,426
|Average
|$706
|$931
|$1,052
|Rough
|$440
|$589
|$678
Estimated values
1992 Geo Metro 4dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$899
|$1,371
|$1,612
|Clean
|$791
|$1,208
|$1,426
|Average
|$575
|$884
|$1,052
|Rough
|$358
|$560
|$678
Estimated values
1992 Geo Metro XFi 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$898
|$1,370
|$1,612
|Clean
|$790
|$1,208
|$1,426
|Average
|$574
|$884
|$1,052
|Rough
|$358
|$560
|$678
Estimated values
1992 Geo Metro LSi 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$942
|$1,385
|$1,612
|Clean
|$829
|$1,222
|$1,426
|Average
|$602
|$894
|$1,052
|Rough
|$375
|$566
|$678
Estimated values
1992 Geo Metro 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$894
|$1,369
|$1,612
|Clean
|$786
|$1,207
|$1,426
|Average
|$571
|$883
|$1,052
|Rough
|$356
|$559
|$678
Estimated values
1992 Geo Metro LSi 4dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$965
|$1,394
|$1,612
|Clean
|$849
|$1,229
|$1,426
|Average
|$617
|$899
|$1,052
|Rough
|$385
|$569
|$678