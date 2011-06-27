Estimated values
2020 Ford Expedition MAX Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$53,277
|$54,257
|$55,484
|Clean
|$52,553
|$53,525
|$54,734
|Average
|$51,105
|$52,062
|$53,234
|Rough
|$49,657
|$50,599
|$51,734
Estimated values
2020 Ford Expedition King Ranch 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$56,197
|$57,231
|$58,526
|Clean
|$55,433
|$56,460
|$57,735
|Average
|$53,906
|$54,916
|$56,152
|Rough
|$52,379
|$53,373
|$54,570
Estimated values
2020 Ford Expedition MAX Limited 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$50,721
|$51,655
|$52,824
|Clean
|$50,032
|$50,959
|$52,109
|Average
|$48,654
|$49,566
|$50,681
|Rough
|$47,275
|$48,173
|$49,253
Estimated values
2020 Ford Expedition MAX Platinum 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$59,044
|$60,131
|$61,491
|Clean
|$58,241
|$59,320
|$60,660
|Average
|$56,637
|$57,699
|$58,997
|Rough
|$55,032
|$56,077
|$57,334
Estimated values
2020 Ford Expedition XL Fleet 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Clean
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Average
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Rough
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Estimated values
2020 Ford Expedition XLT 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$42,760
|$43,666
|$44,798
|Clean
|$42,179
|$43,077
|$44,192
|Average
|$41,017
|$41,900
|$42,981
|Rough
|$39,855
|$40,722
|$41,769
Estimated values
2020 Ford Expedition King Ranch 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$58,388
|$59,462
|$60,807
|Clean
|$57,595
|$58,661
|$59,985
|Average
|$56,008
|$57,057
|$58,341
|Rough
|$54,421
|$55,454
|$56,697
Estimated values
2020 Ford Expedition MAX King Ranch 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Clean
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Average
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Rough
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Estimated values
2020 Ford Expedition MAX XL Fleet 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Clean
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Average
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Rough
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Estimated values
2020 Ford Expedition MAX Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$62,839
|$63,996
|$65,444
|Clean
|$61,985
|$63,133
|$64,559
|Average
|$60,278
|$61,408
|$62,790
|Rough
|$58,570
|$59,682
|$61,020
Estimated values
2020 Ford Expedition Platinum 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$58,475
|$59,552
|$60,899
|Clean
|$57,681
|$58,749
|$60,075
|Average
|$56,091
|$57,143
|$58,429
|Rough
|$54,502
|$55,537
|$56,782
Estimated values
2020 Ford Expedition MAX King Ranch 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Clean
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Average
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Rough
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Estimated values
2020 Ford Expedition XLT 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$41,185
|$42,313
|$43,715
|Clean
|$40,625
|$41,742
|$43,124
|Average
|$39,506
|$40,601
|$41,942
|Rough
|$38,387
|$39,460
|$40,760
Estimated values
2020 Ford Expedition Limited 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$49,473
|$50,384
|$51,524
|Clean
|$48,801
|$49,705
|$50,827
|Average
|$47,457
|$48,346
|$49,434
|Rough
|$46,112
|$46,987
|$48,041
Estimated values
2020 Ford Expedition MAX XLT 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$46,068
|$47,016
|$48,200
|Clean
|$45,442
|$46,382
|$47,548
|Average
|$44,190
|$45,114
|$46,245
|Rough
|$42,938
|$43,846
|$44,942
Estimated values
2020 Ford Expedition MAX XLT 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$42,472
|$43,431
|$44,628
|Clean
|$41,895
|$42,846
|$44,025
|Average
|$40,741
|$41,675
|$42,819
|Rough
|$39,586
|$40,504
|$41,612
Estimated values
2020 Ford Expedition MAX XL Fleet 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Clean
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Average
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Rough
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Estimated values
2020 Ford Expedition XL Fleet 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Clean
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Average
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Rough
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Estimated values
2020 Ford Expedition Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$61,645
|$62,779
|$64,200
|Clean
|$60,807
|$61,933
|$63,332
|Average
|$59,132
|$60,240
|$61,596
|Rough
|$57,457
|$58,547
|$59,860
Estimated values
2020 Ford Expedition Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$51,681
|$52,632
|$53,822
|Clean
|$50,979
|$51,923
|$53,095
|Average
|$49,574
|$50,503
|$51,640
|Rough
|$48,170
|$49,084
|$50,184