Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Estimated values
2020 Ford Expedition MAX Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$53,277$54,257$55,484
Clean$52,553$53,525$54,734
Average$51,105$52,062$53,234
Rough$49,657$50,599$51,734
Estimated values
2020 Ford Expedition King Ranch 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$56,197$57,231$58,526
Clean$55,433$56,460$57,735
Average$53,906$54,916$56,152
Rough$52,379$53,373$54,570
Estimated values
2020 Ford Expedition MAX Limited 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$50,721$51,655$52,824
Clean$50,032$50,959$52,109
Average$48,654$49,566$50,681
Rough$47,275$48,173$49,253
Estimated values
2020 Ford Expedition MAX Platinum 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$59,044$60,131$61,491
Clean$58,241$59,320$60,660
Average$56,637$57,699$58,997
Rough$55,032$56,077$57,334
Estimated values
2020 Ford Expedition XL Fleet 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
OutstandingN/AN/AN/A
CleanN/AN/AN/A
AverageN/AN/AN/A
RoughN/AN/AN/A
Estimated values
2020 Ford Expedition XLT 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$42,760$43,666$44,798
Clean$42,179$43,077$44,192
Average$41,017$41,900$42,981
Rough$39,855$40,722$41,769
Estimated values
2020 Ford Expedition King Ranch 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$58,388$59,462$60,807
Clean$57,595$58,661$59,985
Average$56,008$57,057$58,341
Rough$54,421$55,454$56,697
Estimated values
2020 Ford Expedition MAX King Ranch 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
OutstandingN/AN/AN/A
CleanN/AN/AN/A
AverageN/AN/AN/A
RoughN/AN/AN/A
Estimated values
2020 Ford Expedition MAX XL Fleet 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
OutstandingN/AN/AN/A
CleanN/AN/AN/A
AverageN/AN/AN/A
RoughN/AN/AN/A
Estimated values
2020 Ford Expedition MAX Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$62,839$63,996$65,444
Clean$61,985$63,133$64,559
Average$60,278$61,408$62,790
Rough$58,570$59,682$61,020
Estimated values
2020 Ford Expedition Platinum 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$58,475$59,552$60,899
Clean$57,681$58,749$60,075
Average$56,091$57,143$58,429
Rough$54,502$55,537$56,782
Estimated values
2020 Ford Expedition MAX King Ranch 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
OutstandingN/AN/AN/A
CleanN/AN/AN/A
AverageN/AN/AN/A
RoughN/AN/AN/A
Estimated values
2020 Ford Expedition XLT 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$41,185$42,313$43,715
Clean$40,625$41,742$43,124
Average$39,506$40,601$41,942
Rough$38,387$39,460$40,760
Estimated values
2020 Ford Expedition Limited 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$49,473$50,384$51,524
Clean$48,801$49,705$50,827
Average$47,457$48,346$49,434
Rough$46,112$46,987$48,041
Estimated values
2020 Ford Expedition MAX XLT 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$46,068$47,016$48,200
Clean$45,442$46,382$47,548
Average$44,190$45,114$46,245
Rough$42,938$43,846$44,942
Estimated values
2020 Ford Expedition MAX XLT 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$42,472$43,431$44,628
Clean$41,895$42,846$44,025
Average$40,741$41,675$42,819
Rough$39,586$40,504$41,612
Estimated values
2020 Ford Expedition MAX XL Fleet 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
OutstandingN/AN/AN/A
CleanN/AN/AN/A
AverageN/AN/AN/A
RoughN/AN/AN/A
Estimated values
2020 Ford Expedition XL Fleet 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
OutstandingN/AN/AN/A
CleanN/AN/AN/A
AverageN/AN/AN/A
RoughN/AN/AN/A
Estimated values
2020 Ford Expedition Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$61,645$62,779$64,200
Clean$60,807$61,933$63,332
Average$59,132$60,240$61,596
Rough$57,457$58,547$59,860
Estimated values
2020 Ford Expedition Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$51,681$52,632$53,822
Clean$50,979$51,923$53,095
Average$49,574$50,503$51,640
Rough$48,170$49,084$50,184
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2020 Ford Expedition on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2020 Ford Expedition with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $40,625 for one in "Clean" condition and about $41,742 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Ford Expedition is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2020 Ford Expedition with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $40,625 for one in "Clean" condition and about $41,742 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2020 Ford Expedition, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2020 Ford Expedition with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $40,625 for one in "Clean" condition and about $41,742 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2020 Ford Expedition. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2020 Ford Expedition and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2020 Ford Expedition ranges from $38,387 to $43,715, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2020 Ford Expedition is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.