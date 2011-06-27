Estimated values
2010 Honda Accord Crosstour EX-L 4dr Hatchback AWD w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,533
|$9,831
|$11,347
|Clean
|$7,122
|$9,280
|$10,692
|Average
|$6,300
|$8,179
|$9,382
|Rough
|$5,479
|$7,078
|$8,072
Estimated values
2010 Honda Accord Crosstour EX-L 4dr Hatchback (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,886
|$9,124
|$10,598
|Clean
|$6,510
|$8,613
|$9,987
|Average
|$5,759
|$7,591
|$8,763
|Rough
|$5,008
|$6,569
|$7,540
Estimated values
2010 Honda Accord Crosstour EX 4dr Hatchback (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,337
|$8,481
|$9,894
|Clean
|$5,991
|$8,006
|$9,323
|Average
|$5,300
|$7,056
|$8,181
|Rough
|$4,609
|$6,106
|$7,039
Estimated values
2010 Honda Accord Crosstour EX-L 4dr Hatchback w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,345
|$9,819
|$11,449
|Clean
|$6,944
|$9,269
|$10,788
|Average
|$6,143
|$8,169
|$9,467
|Rough
|$5,341
|$7,070
|$8,145
Estimated values
2010 Honda Accord Crosstour EX-L 4dr Hatchback AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,343
|$9,576
|$11,049
|Clean
|$6,943
|$9,040
|$10,411
|Average
|$6,142
|$7,967
|$9,135
|Rough
|$5,340
|$6,895
|$7,860