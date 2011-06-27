Estimated values
2019 Honda Accord Hybrid Touring 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,384
|$28,558
|$30,098
|Clean
|$26,931
|$28,093
|$29,583
|Average
|$26,026
|$27,164
|$28,555
|Rough
|$25,120
|$26,235
|$27,527
Estimated values
2019 Honda Accord Hybrid EX-L 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,063
|$26,342
|$28,002
|Clean
|$24,648
|$25,913
|$27,524
|Average
|$23,820
|$25,056
|$26,567
|Rough
|$22,991
|$24,199
|$25,610
Estimated values
2019 Honda Accord Hybrid EX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,483
|$24,738
|$26,364
|Clean
|$23,094
|$24,335
|$25,914
|Average
|$22,318
|$23,530
|$25,013
|Rough
|$21,542
|$22,725
|$24,113
Estimated values
2019 Honda Accord Hybrid Hybrid 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,308
|$21,712
|$23,510
|Clean
|$19,973
|$21,359
|$23,108
|Average
|$19,301
|$20,652
|$22,305
|Rough
|$18,630
|$19,946
|$21,502