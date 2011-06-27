Estimated values
2015 Ford Fiesta Titanium 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,690
|$7,358
|$9,075
|Clean
|$5,435
|$7,036
|$8,650
|Average
|$4,925
|$6,391
|$7,800
|Rough
|$4,415
|$5,746
|$6,950
Estimated values
2015 Ford Fiesta Titanium 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,568
|$7,211
|$8,902
|Clean
|$5,318
|$6,895
|$8,485
|Average
|$4,819
|$6,263
|$7,652
|Rough
|$4,320
|$5,631
|$6,818
Estimated values
2015 Ford Fiesta SE 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,036
|$6,594
|$8,195
|Clean
|$4,811
|$6,305
|$7,811
|Average
|$4,359
|$5,727
|$7,044
|Rough
|$3,907
|$5,149
|$6,276
Estimated values
2015 Ford Fiesta ST 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,769
|$9,945
|$12,189
|Clean
|$7,420
|$9,509
|$11,618
|Average
|$6,724
|$8,637
|$10,476
|Rough
|$6,027
|$7,766
|$9,335
Estimated values
2015 Ford Fiesta SE 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,136
|$6,712
|$8,330
|Clean
|$4,906
|$6,418
|$7,940
|Average
|$4,445
|$5,829
|$7,159
|Rough
|$3,985
|$5,241
|$6,379
Estimated values
2015 Ford Fiesta S 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,540
|$6,027
|$7,552
|Clean
|$4,337
|$5,763
|$7,198
|Average
|$3,929
|$5,235
|$6,491
|Rough
|$3,522
|$4,707
|$5,783
Estimated values
2015 Ford Fiesta S 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,663
|$6,195
|$7,764
|Clean
|$4,454
|$5,924
|$7,401
|Average
|$4,036
|$5,381
|$6,674
|Rough
|$3,618
|$4,838
|$5,946