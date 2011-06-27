Estimated values
2019 Ford Transit Van 150 Low Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB, 60/40 Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,552
|$23,931
|$26,895
|Clean
|$21,194
|$23,535
|$26,434
|Average
|$20,477
|$22,742
|$25,511
|Rough
|$19,760
|$21,950
|$24,589
Estimated values
2019 Ford Transit Van 350 HD High Roof 4dr Ext Van DRW w/Dual Sliding Doors and 9,950 GVWR (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,976
|$29,505
|$32,667
|Clean
|$26,528
|$29,016
|$32,106
|Average
|$25,630
|$28,039
|$30,986
|Rough
|$24,733
|$27,062
|$29,865
Estimated values
2019 Ford Transit Van 350 High Roof 3dr Ext Van w/Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,854
|$29,157
|$32,043
|Clean
|$26,407
|$28,675
|$31,493
|Average
|$25,514
|$27,709
|$30,394
|Rough
|$24,620
|$26,743
|$29,295
Estimated values
2019 Ford Transit Van 150 Medium Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB, Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,484
|$24,965
|$28,058
|Clean
|$22,110
|$24,552
|$27,576
|Average
|$21,362
|$23,725
|$26,614
|Rough
|$20,614
|$22,898
|$25,651
Estimated values
2019 Ford Transit Van 350 Low Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB, 60/40 Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,450
|$26,038
|$29,264
|Clean
|$23,060
|$25,606
|$28,762
|Average
|$22,280
|$24,744
|$27,758
|Rough
|$21,500
|$23,882
|$26,754
Estimated values
2019 Ford Transit Van 350 HD High Roof 3dr Ext Van DRW w/Sliding Passenger Side Door and 9,950 GVWR (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,896
|$29,264
|$32,226
|Clean
|$26,449
|$28,779
|$31,674
|Average
|$25,554
|$27,810
|$30,568
|Rough
|$24,659
|$26,841
|$29,463
Estimated values
2019 Ford Transit Van 250 Medium Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB, Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,430
|$26,900
|$29,983
|Clean
|$24,023
|$26,454
|$29,469
|Average
|$23,211
|$25,563
|$28,440
|Rough
|$22,398
|$24,673
|$27,412
Estimated values
2019 Ford Transit Van 250 Low Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB, Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,823
|$25,088
|$27,916
|Clean
|$22,444
|$24,672
|$27,437
|Average
|$21,684
|$23,841
|$26,480
|Rough
|$20,925
|$23,010
|$25,522
Estimated values
2019 Ford Transit Van 350 Medium Roof 4dr Van w/148" WB, Dual Sliding Doors (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,555
|$27,008
|$30,073
|Clean
|$24,146
|$26,561
|$29,557
|Average
|$23,329
|$25,667
|$28,525
|Rough
|$22,512
|$24,772
|$27,494
Estimated values
2019 Ford Transit Van 150 Low Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB, Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,240
|$24,694
|$27,754
|Clean
|$21,870
|$24,286
|$27,278
|Average
|$21,130
|$23,468
|$26,326
|Rough
|$20,391
|$22,650
|$25,373
Estimated values
2019 Ford Transit Van 350 Medium Roof 3dr Van w/130" WB, Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,752
|$25,263
|$28,394
|Clean
|$22,374
|$24,845
|$27,907
|Average
|$21,617
|$24,008
|$26,933
|Rough
|$20,860
|$23,171
|$25,958
Estimated values
2019 Ford Transit Van 250 Medium Roof 4dr Van w/130" WB, Dual Sliding Doors (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,412
|$24,886
|$27,969
|Clean
|$22,040
|$24,474
|$27,489
|Average
|$21,294
|$23,650
|$26,530
|Rough
|$20,548
|$22,826
|$25,570
Estimated values
2019 Ford Transit Van 350 High Roof 4dr Van w/Dual Sliding Doors (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,964
|$28,463
|$31,587
|Clean
|$25,532
|$27,992
|$31,045
|Average
|$24,668
|$27,049
|$29,961
|Rough
|$23,804
|$26,106
|$28,878
Estimated values
2019 Ford Transit Van 250 Medium Roof 4dr Van w/148" WB, Dual Sliding Doors (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,737
|$26,162
|$29,190
|Clean
|$23,342
|$25,729
|$28,690
|Average
|$22,553
|$24,863
|$27,688
|Rough
|$21,763
|$23,996
|$26,687
Estimated values
2019 Ford Transit Van 150 Medium Roof 4dr Van w/130" WB, Dual Sliding Doors (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,717
|$24,750
|$27,295
|Clean
|$22,339
|$24,340
|$26,827
|Average
|$21,583
|$23,521
|$25,890
|Rough
|$20,828
|$22,701
|$24,954
Estimated values
2019 Ford Transit Van 150 Low Roof 3dr Van w/130" WB, Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,284
|$23,633
|$26,561
|Clean
|$20,930
|$23,241
|$26,106
|Average
|$20,222
|$22,459
|$25,194
|Rough
|$19,514
|$21,676
|$24,283
Estimated values
2019 Ford Transit Van 350 Low Roof 3dr Van w/130" WB, 60/40 Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,951
|$25,484
|$28,642
|Clean
|$22,570
|$25,062
|$28,150
|Average
|$21,806
|$24,218
|$27,168
|Rough
|$21,043
|$23,374
|$26,185
Estimated values
2019 Ford Transit Van 150 Low Roof 3dr Van w/130" WB, 60/40 Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,678
|$23,802
|$26,455
|Clean
|$21,317
|$23,408
|$26,001
|Average
|$20,596
|$22,620
|$25,094
|Rough
|$19,875
|$21,831
|$24,186
Estimated values
2019 Ford Transit Van 350 HD High Roof 4dr Ext Van DRW w/Dual Sliding Doors and 10,360 GVWR (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,206
|$29,743
|$32,912
|Clean
|$26,754
|$29,250
|$32,348
|Average
|$25,849
|$28,265
|$31,219
|Rough
|$24,944
|$27,280
|$30,090
Estimated values
2019 Ford Transit Van 350 Medium Roof 4dr Van w/130" WB, Dual Sliding Doors (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,122
|$25,674
|$28,855
|Clean
|$22,738
|$25,249
|$28,360
|Average
|$21,969
|$24,398
|$27,370
|Rough
|$21,199
|$23,548
|$26,380
Estimated values
2019 Ford Transit Van 150 Medium Roof 3dr Van w/130" WB, Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,502
|$23,875
|$26,833
|Clean
|$21,144
|$23,480
|$26,373
|Average
|$20,429
|$22,689
|$25,452
|Rough
|$19,713
|$21,898
|$24,532
Estimated values
2019 Ford Transit Van 350 Medium Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB, Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,731
|$26,350
|$29,614
|Clean
|$23,336
|$25,913
|$29,106
|Average
|$22,546
|$25,041
|$28,090
|Rough
|$21,757
|$24,168
|$27,074
Estimated values
2019 Ford Transit Van 350 Low Roof 3dr Van w/130" WB, Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,037
|$25,580
|$28,748
|Clean
|$22,654
|$25,156
|$28,255
|Average
|$21,887
|$24,309
|$27,269
|Rough
|$21,121
|$23,462
|$26,283
Estimated values
2019 Ford Transit Van 250 Low Roof 3dr Van w/130" WB, Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,870
|$24,284
|$27,292
|Clean
|$21,506
|$23,882
|$26,824
|Average
|$20,779
|$23,077
|$25,887
|Rough
|$20,051
|$22,273
|$24,951
Estimated values
2019 Ford Transit Van 350 High Roof 3dr Van w/Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,558
|$28,585
|$31,129
|Clean
|$26,116
|$28,111
|$30,595
|Average
|$25,232
|$27,165
|$29,527
|Rough
|$24,349
|$26,218
|$28,459
Estimated values
2019 Ford Transit Van 350 HD High Roof 3dr Ext Van DRW w/Sliding Passenger Side Door and 10,360 GVWR (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,895
|$29,367
|$32,457
|Clean
|$26,448
|$28,881
|$31,900
|Average
|$25,553
|$27,908
|$30,787
|Rough
|$24,658
|$26,935
|$29,673
Estimated values
2019 Ford Transit Van 250 High Roof 3dr Ext Van w/Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,570
|$28,058
|$31,164
|Clean
|$25,145
|$27,593
|$30,629
|Average
|$24,294
|$26,664
|$29,560
|Rough
|$23,444
|$25,735
|$28,491
Estimated values
2019 Ford Transit Van 350 Low Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB, Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,436
|$28,243
|$31,741
|Clean
|$25,013
|$27,775
|$31,197
|Average
|$24,166
|$26,840
|$30,108
|Rough
|$23,320
|$25,905
|$29,019
Estimated values
2019 Ford Transit Van 250 High Roof 4dr Van w/Dual Sliding Doors (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,144
|$27,617
|$30,707
|Clean
|$24,726
|$27,160
|$30,181
|Average
|$23,889
|$26,245
|$29,127
|Rough
|$23,053
|$25,331
|$28,074
Estimated values
2019 Ford Transit Van 250 High Roof 3dr Van w/Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,847
|$27,248
|$30,249
|Clean
|$24,434
|$26,797
|$29,730
|Average
|$23,607
|$25,894
|$28,692
|Rough
|$22,781
|$24,992
|$27,654
Estimated values
2019 Ford Transit Van 250 Low Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB, 60/40 Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,281
|$24,740
|$27,805
|Clean
|$21,910
|$24,331
|$27,328
|Average
|$21,169
|$23,511
|$26,375
|Rough
|$20,428
|$22,692
|$25,421
Estimated values
2019 Ford Transit Van 250 Low Roof 3dr Van w/130" WB, 60/40 Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,783
|$24,187
|$27,184
|Clean
|$21,421
|$23,787
|$26,718
|Average
|$20,696
|$22,986
|$25,785
|Rough
|$19,972
|$22,185
|$24,853
Estimated values
2019 Ford Transit Van 250 High Roof 4dr Ext Van w/Dual Sliding Doors (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,997
|$28,497
|$31,622
|Clean
|$25,564
|$28,025
|$31,079
|Average
|$24,699
|$27,081
|$29,994
|Rough
|$23,834
|$26,138
|$28,910
Estimated values
2019 Ford Transit Van 150 Medium Roof 4dr Van w/148" WB, Dual Sliding Doors (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,852
|$25,374
|$28,518
|Clean
|$22,472
|$24,953
|$28,028
|Average
|$21,711
|$24,113
|$27,050
|Rough
|$20,951
|$23,273
|$26,072
Estimated values
2019 Ford Transit Van 350 High Roof 4dr Ext Van w/Dual Sliding Doors (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,817
|$29,343
|$32,499
|Clean
|$26,371
|$28,857
|$31,941
|Average
|$25,479
|$27,885
|$30,826
|Rough
|$24,587
|$26,913
|$29,711
Estimated values
2019 Ford Transit Van 250 Medium Roof 3dr Van w/130" WB, Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,267
|$25,835
|$29,036
|Clean
|$22,880
|$25,407
|$28,538
|Average
|$22,106
|$24,552
|$27,542
|Rough
|$21,332
|$23,696
|$26,546