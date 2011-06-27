  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Transit Van
  4. 2019 Ford Transit Van
  5. Appraisal value

2019 Ford Transit Van Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2019 Ford Transit Van 150 Low Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB, 60/40 Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,552$23,931$26,895
Clean$21,194$23,535$26,434
Average$20,477$22,742$25,511
Rough$19,760$21,950$24,589
Sell my 2019 Ford Transit Van with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Transit Van near you
Estimated values
2019 Ford Transit Van 350 HD High Roof 4dr Ext Van DRW w/Dual Sliding Doors and 9,950 GVWR (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,976$29,505$32,667
Clean$26,528$29,016$32,106
Average$25,630$28,039$30,986
Rough$24,733$27,062$29,865
Sell my 2019 Ford Transit Van with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Transit Van near you
Estimated values
2019 Ford Transit Van 350 High Roof 3dr Ext Van w/Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,854$29,157$32,043
Clean$26,407$28,675$31,493
Average$25,514$27,709$30,394
Rough$24,620$26,743$29,295
Sell my 2019 Ford Transit Van with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Transit Van near you
Estimated values
2019 Ford Transit Van 150 Medium Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB, Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,484$24,965$28,058
Clean$22,110$24,552$27,576
Average$21,362$23,725$26,614
Rough$20,614$22,898$25,651
Sell my 2019 Ford Transit Van with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Transit Van near you
Estimated values
2019 Ford Transit Van 350 Low Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB, 60/40 Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,450$26,038$29,264
Clean$23,060$25,606$28,762
Average$22,280$24,744$27,758
Rough$21,500$23,882$26,754
Sell my 2019 Ford Transit Van with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Transit Van near you
Estimated values
2019 Ford Transit Van 350 HD High Roof 3dr Ext Van DRW w/Sliding Passenger Side Door and 9,950 GVWR (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,896$29,264$32,226
Clean$26,449$28,779$31,674
Average$25,554$27,810$30,568
Rough$24,659$26,841$29,463
Sell my 2019 Ford Transit Van with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Transit Van near you
Estimated values
2019 Ford Transit Van 250 Medium Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB, Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,430$26,900$29,983
Clean$24,023$26,454$29,469
Average$23,211$25,563$28,440
Rough$22,398$24,673$27,412
Sell my 2019 Ford Transit Van with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Transit Van near you
Estimated values
2019 Ford Transit Van 250 Low Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB, Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,823$25,088$27,916
Clean$22,444$24,672$27,437
Average$21,684$23,841$26,480
Rough$20,925$23,010$25,522
Sell my 2019 Ford Transit Van with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Transit Van near you
Estimated values
2019 Ford Transit Van 350 Medium Roof 4dr Van w/148" WB, Dual Sliding Doors (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,555$27,008$30,073
Clean$24,146$26,561$29,557
Average$23,329$25,667$28,525
Rough$22,512$24,772$27,494
Sell my 2019 Ford Transit Van with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Transit Van near you
Estimated values
2019 Ford Transit Van 150 Low Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB, Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,240$24,694$27,754
Clean$21,870$24,286$27,278
Average$21,130$23,468$26,326
Rough$20,391$22,650$25,373
Sell my 2019 Ford Transit Van with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Transit Van near you
Estimated values
2019 Ford Transit Van 350 Medium Roof 3dr Van w/130" WB, Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,752$25,263$28,394
Clean$22,374$24,845$27,907
Average$21,617$24,008$26,933
Rough$20,860$23,171$25,958
Sell my 2019 Ford Transit Van with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Transit Van near you
Estimated values
2019 Ford Transit Van 250 Medium Roof 4dr Van w/130" WB, Dual Sliding Doors (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,412$24,886$27,969
Clean$22,040$24,474$27,489
Average$21,294$23,650$26,530
Rough$20,548$22,826$25,570
Sell my 2019 Ford Transit Van with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Transit Van near you
Estimated values
2019 Ford Transit Van 350 High Roof 4dr Van w/Dual Sliding Doors (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,964$28,463$31,587
Clean$25,532$27,992$31,045
Average$24,668$27,049$29,961
Rough$23,804$26,106$28,878
Sell my 2019 Ford Transit Van with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Transit Van near you
Estimated values
2019 Ford Transit Van 250 Medium Roof 4dr Van w/148" WB, Dual Sliding Doors (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,737$26,162$29,190
Clean$23,342$25,729$28,690
Average$22,553$24,863$27,688
Rough$21,763$23,996$26,687
Sell my 2019 Ford Transit Van with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Transit Van near you
Estimated values
2019 Ford Transit Van 150 Medium Roof 4dr Van w/130" WB, Dual Sliding Doors (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,717$24,750$27,295
Clean$22,339$24,340$26,827
Average$21,583$23,521$25,890
Rough$20,828$22,701$24,954
Sell my 2019 Ford Transit Van with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Transit Van near you
Estimated values
2019 Ford Transit Van 150 Low Roof 3dr Van w/130" WB, Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,284$23,633$26,561
Clean$20,930$23,241$26,106
Average$20,222$22,459$25,194
Rough$19,514$21,676$24,283
Sell my 2019 Ford Transit Van with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Transit Van near you
Estimated values
2019 Ford Transit Van 350 Low Roof 3dr Van w/130" WB, 60/40 Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,951$25,484$28,642
Clean$22,570$25,062$28,150
Average$21,806$24,218$27,168
Rough$21,043$23,374$26,185
Sell my 2019 Ford Transit Van with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Transit Van near you
Estimated values
2019 Ford Transit Van 150 Low Roof 3dr Van w/130" WB, 60/40 Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,678$23,802$26,455
Clean$21,317$23,408$26,001
Average$20,596$22,620$25,094
Rough$19,875$21,831$24,186
Sell my 2019 Ford Transit Van with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Transit Van near you
Estimated values
2019 Ford Transit Van 350 HD High Roof 4dr Ext Van DRW w/Dual Sliding Doors and 10,360 GVWR (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,206$29,743$32,912
Clean$26,754$29,250$32,348
Average$25,849$28,265$31,219
Rough$24,944$27,280$30,090
Sell my 2019 Ford Transit Van with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Transit Van near you
Estimated values
2019 Ford Transit Van 350 Medium Roof 4dr Van w/130" WB, Dual Sliding Doors (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,122$25,674$28,855
Clean$22,738$25,249$28,360
Average$21,969$24,398$27,370
Rough$21,199$23,548$26,380
Sell my 2019 Ford Transit Van with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Transit Van near you
Estimated values
2019 Ford Transit Van 150 Medium Roof 3dr Van w/130" WB, Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,502$23,875$26,833
Clean$21,144$23,480$26,373
Average$20,429$22,689$25,452
Rough$19,713$21,898$24,532
Sell my 2019 Ford Transit Van with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Transit Van near you
Estimated values
2019 Ford Transit Van 350 Medium Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB, Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,731$26,350$29,614
Clean$23,336$25,913$29,106
Average$22,546$25,041$28,090
Rough$21,757$24,168$27,074
Sell my 2019 Ford Transit Van with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Transit Van near you
Estimated values
2019 Ford Transit Van 350 Low Roof 3dr Van w/130" WB, Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,037$25,580$28,748
Clean$22,654$25,156$28,255
Average$21,887$24,309$27,269
Rough$21,121$23,462$26,283
Sell my 2019 Ford Transit Van with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Transit Van near you
Estimated values
2019 Ford Transit Van 250 Low Roof 3dr Van w/130" WB, Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,870$24,284$27,292
Clean$21,506$23,882$26,824
Average$20,779$23,077$25,887
Rough$20,051$22,273$24,951
Sell my 2019 Ford Transit Van with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Transit Van near you
Estimated values
2019 Ford Transit Van 350 High Roof 3dr Van w/Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,558$28,585$31,129
Clean$26,116$28,111$30,595
Average$25,232$27,165$29,527
Rough$24,349$26,218$28,459
Sell my 2019 Ford Transit Van with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Transit Van near you
Estimated values
2019 Ford Transit Van 350 HD High Roof 3dr Ext Van DRW w/Sliding Passenger Side Door and 10,360 GVWR (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,895$29,367$32,457
Clean$26,448$28,881$31,900
Average$25,553$27,908$30,787
Rough$24,658$26,935$29,673
Sell my 2019 Ford Transit Van with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Transit Van near you
Estimated values
2019 Ford Transit Van 250 High Roof 3dr Ext Van w/Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,570$28,058$31,164
Clean$25,145$27,593$30,629
Average$24,294$26,664$29,560
Rough$23,444$25,735$28,491
Sell my 2019 Ford Transit Van with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Transit Van near you
Estimated values
2019 Ford Transit Van 350 Low Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB, Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,436$28,243$31,741
Clean$25,013$27,775$31,197
Average$24,166$26,840$30,108
Rough$23,320$25,905$29,019
Sell my 2019 Ford Transit Van with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Transit Van near you
Estimated values
2019 Ford Transit Van 250 High Roof 4dr Van w/Dual Sliding Doors (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,144$27,617$30,707
Clean$24,726$27,160$30,181
Average$23,889$26,245$29,127
Rough$23,053$25,331$28,074
Sell my 2019 Ford Transit Van with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Transit Van near you
Estimated values
2019 Ford Transit Van 250 High Roof 3dr Van w/Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,847$27,248$30,249
Clean$24,434$26,797$29,730
Average$23,607$25,894$28,692
Rough$22,781$24,992$27,654
Sell my 2019 Ford Transit Van with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Transit Van near you
Estimated values
2019 Ford Transit Van 250 Low Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB, 60/40 Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,281$24,740$27,805
Clean$21,910$24,331$27,328
Average$21,169$23,511$26,375
Rough$20,428$22,692$25,421
Sell my 2019 Ford Transit Van with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Transit Van near you
Estimated values
2019 Ford Transit Van 250 Low Roof 3dr Van w/130" WB, 60/40 Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,783$24,187$27,184
Clean$21,421$23,787$26,718
Average$20,696$22,986$25,785
Rough$19,972$22,185$24,853
Sell my 2019 Ford Transit Van with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Transit Van near you
Estimated values
2019 Ford Transit Van 250 High Roof 4dr Ext Van w/Dual Sliding Doors (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,997$28,497$31,622
Clean$25,564$28,025$31,079
Average$24,699$27,081$29,994
Rough$23,834$26,138$28,910
Sell my 2019 Ford Transit Van with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Transit Van near you
Estimated values
2019 Ford Transit Van 150 Medium Roof 4dr Van w/148" WB, Dual Sliding Doors (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,852$25,374$28,518
Clean$22,472$24,953$28,028
Average$21,711$24,113$27,050
Rough$20,951$23,273$26,072
Sell my 2019 Ford Transit Van with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Transit Van near you
Estimated values
2019 Ford Transit Van 350 High Roof 4dr Ext Van w/Dual Sliding Doors (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,817$29,343$32,499
Clean$26,371$28,857$31,941
Average$25,479$27,885$30,826
Rough$24,587$26,913$29,711
Sell my 2019 Ford Transit Van with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Transit Van near you
Estimated values
2019 Ford Transit Van 250 Medium Roof 3dr Van w/130" WB, Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,267$25,835$29,036
Clean$22,880$25,407$28,538
Average$22,106$24,552$27,542
Rough$21,332$23,696$26,546
Sell my 2019 Ford Transit Van with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Transit Van near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2019 Ford Transit Van on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 Ford Transit Van with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $24,023 for one in "Clean" condition and about $26,454 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Ford Transit Van is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 Ford Transit Van with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $24,023 for one in "Clean" condition and about $26,454 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2019 Ford Transit Van, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2019 Ford Transit Van with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $24,023 for one in "Clean" condition and about $26,454 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2019 Ford Transit Van. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2019 Ford Transit Van and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2019 Ford Transit Van ranges from $22,398 to $29,983, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2019 Ford Transit Van is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.