Estimated values
2019 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid LE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,005
|$25,651
|$27,679
|Clean
|$23,589
|$25,203
|$27,186
|Average
|$22,757
|$24,306
|$26,201
|Rough
|$21,926
|$23,410
|$25,216
Estimated values
2019 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,303
|$31,827
|$33,708
|Clean
|$29,778
|$31,271
|$33,108
|Average
|$28,728
|$30,158
|$31,908
|Rough
|$27,678
|$29,046
|$30,708
Estimated values
2019 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,842
|$27,514
|$29,575
|Clean
|$25,395
|$27,033
|$29,049
|Average
|$24,499
|$26,072
|$27,996
|Rough
|$23,603
|$25,110
|$26,943
Estimated values
2019 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XSE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,440
|$31,274
|$33,535
|Clean
|$28,930
|$30,728
|$32,938
|Average
|$27,909
|$29,635
|$31,744
|Rough
|$26,889
|$28,542
|$30,551