Estimated values
2015 BMW M4 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,083
|$32,491
|$37,008
|Clean
|$27,070
|$31,337
|$35,624
|Average
|$25,045
|$29,028
|$32,855
|Rough
|$23,020
|$26,719
|$30,086
Estimated values
2015 BMW M4 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,042
|$33,601
|$38,272
|Clean
|$27,994
|$32,407
|$36,840
|Average
|$25,900
|$30,019
|$33,977
|Rough
|$23,805
|$27,631
|$31,114