Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Black Diamond Avalanche LS 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,487
|$18,173
|$20,440
|Clean
|$14,784
|$17,341
|$19,480
|Average
|$13,380
|$15,678
|$17,559
|Rough
|$11,975
|$14,015
|$15,639
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Black Diamond Avalanche LTZ 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,387
|$22,564
|$25,249
|Clean
|$18,508
|$21,531
|$24,063
|Average
|$16,750
|$19,467
|$21,691
|Rough
|$14,991
|$17,402
|$19,318
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Black Diamond Avalanche LS 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,206
|$18,025
|$20,400
|Clean
|$14,516
|$17,200
|$19,442
|Average
|$13,137
|$15,550
|$17,525
|Rough
|$11,758
|$13,901
|$15,608
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Black Diamond Avalanche LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,483
|$21,287
|$23,661
|Clean
|$17,645
|$20,313
|$22,549
|Average
|$15,969
|$18,365
|$20,326
|Rough
|$14,292
|$16,417
|$18,103
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Black Diamond Avalanche LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,863
|$23,730
|$26,163
|Clean
|$19,917
|$22,644
|$24,934
|Average
|$18,025
|$20,473
|$22,476
|Rough
|$16,133
|$18,301
|$20,018
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Black Diamond Avalanche LT 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,962
|$19,846
|$22,281
|Clean
|$16,193
|$18,938
|$21,234
|Average
|$14,655
|$17,122
|$19,141
|Rough
|$13,117
|$15,306
|$17,047