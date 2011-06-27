  1. Home
2013 Chevrolet Black Diamond Avalanche Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Black Diamond Avalanche LS 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,487$18,173$20,440
Clean$14,784$17,341$19,480
Average$13,380$15,678$17,559
Rough$11,975$14,015$15,639
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Black Diamond Avalanche LTZ 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,387$22,564$25,249
Clean$18,508$21,531$24,063
Average$16,750$19,467$21,691
Rough$14,991$17,402$19,318
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Black Diamond Avalanche LS 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,206$18,025$20,400
Clean$14,516$17,200$19,442
Average$13,137$15,550$17,525
Rough$11,758$13,901$15,608
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Black Diamond Avalanche LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,483$21,287$23,661
Clean$17,645$20,313$22,549
Average$15,969$18,365$20,326
Rough$14,292$16,417$18,103
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Black Diamond Avalanche LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,863$23,730$26,163
Clean$19,917$22,644$24,934
Average$18,025$20,473$22,476
Rough$16,133$18,301$20,018
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Black Diamond Avalanche LT 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,962$19,846$22,281
Clean$16,193$18,938$21,234
Average$14,655$17,122$19,141
Rough$13,117$15,306$17,047
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2013 Chevrolet Black Diamond Avalanche on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2013 Chevrolet Black Diamond Avalanche with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $14,516 for one in "Clean" condition and about $17,200 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Chevrolet Black Diamond Avalanche is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2013 Chevrolet Black Diamond Avalanche with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $14,516 for one in "Clean" condition and about $17,200 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2013 Chevrolet Black Diamond Avalanche, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2013 Chevrolet Black Diamond Avalanche with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $14,516 for one in "Clean" condition and about $17,200 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2013 Chevrolet Black Diamond Avalanche. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2013 Chevrolet Black Diamond Avalanche and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2013 Chevrolet Black Diamond Avalanche ranges from $11,758 to $20,400, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2013 Chevrolet Black Diamond Avalanche is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.