Estimated values
1991 Chevrolet Caprice 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$571
|$1,300
|$1,675
|Clean
|$503
|$1,148
|$1,484
|Average
|$367
|$844
|$1,101
|Rough
|$231
|$540
|$719
Estimated values
1991 Chevrolet Caprice 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$571
|$1,300
|$1,675
|Clean
|$503
|$1,148
|$1,484
|Average
|$367
|$844
|$1,101
|Rough
|$231
|$540
|$719
Estimated values
1991 Chevrolet Caprice Classic 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$571
|$1,300
|$1,675
|Clean
|$503
|$1,148
|$1,484
|Average
|$367
|$844
|$1,101
|Rough
|$231
|$540
|$719