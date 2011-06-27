Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet HHR LS 4dr Wagon (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,343
|$3,167
|$3,716
|Clean
|$2,165
|$2,933
|$3,439
|Average
|$1,809
|$2,465
|$2,886
|Rough
|$1,453
|$1,998
|$2,333
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet HHR LT 4dr Wagon (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,375
|$3,224
|$3,788
|Clean
|$2,195
|$2,986
|$3,506
|Average
|$1,834
|$2,510
|$2,943
|Rough
|$1,473
|$2,034
|$2,379
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet HHR Panel LT 4dr Wagon (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,784
|$3,828
|$4,521
|Clean
|$2,572
|$3,546
|$4,184
|Average
|$2,150
|$2,980
|$3,512
|Rough
|$1,727
|$2,415
|$2,839
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet HHR SS 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,375
|$6,295
|$7,563
|Clean
|$4,043
|$5,830
|$7,000
|Average
|$3,378
|$4,901
|$5,875
|Rough
|$2,713
|$3,971
|$4,749
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet HHR Panel LS 4dr Wagon (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,168
|$2,843
|$3,295
|Clean
|$2,004
|$2,633
|$3,049
|Average
|$1,674
|$2,213
|$2,559
|Rough
|$1,345
|$1,794
|$2,069