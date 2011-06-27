Estimated values
2005 Dodge Dakota 4dr Club Cab Laramie Rwd SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,387
|$4,635
|$5,326
|Clean
|$3,099
|$4,235
|$4,861
|Average
|$2,521
|$3,436
|$3,930
|Rough
|$1,944
|$2,637
|$2,999
Estimated values
2005 Dodge Dakota 4dr Club Cab SLT 4WD SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,555
|$3,951
|$4,722
|Clean
|$2,337
|$3,611
|$4,309
|Average
|$1,902
|$2,930
|$3,484
|Rough
|$1,466
|$2,249
|$2,659
Estimated values
2005 Dodge Dakota 4dr Club Cab ST 4WD SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,615
|$3,729
|$4,345
|Clean
|$2,392
|$3,408
|$3,966
|Average
|$1,946
|$2,765
|$3,206
|Rough
|$1,501
|$2,122
|$2,447
Estimated values
2005 Dodge Dakota 4dr Quad Cab Laramie Rwd SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,573
|$4,144
|$5,009
|Clean
|$2,354
|$3,787
|$4,571
|Average
|$1,915
|$3,072
|$3,696
|Rough
|$1,477
|$2,358
|$2,820
Estimated values
2005 Dodge Dakota 4dr Quad Cab ST 4WD SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,797
|$3,949
|$4,587
|Clean
|$2,558
|$3,609
|$4,186
|Average
|$2,082
|$2,928
|$3,385
|Rough
|$1,605
|$2,247
|$2,583
Estimated values
2005 Dodge Dakota 4dr Club Cab ST Rwd SB (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,859
|$2,996
|$3,621
|Clean
|$1,701
|$2,737
|$3,305
|Average
|$1,384
|$2,221
|$2,672
|Rough
|$1,067
|$1,705
|$2,039
Estimated values
2005 Dodge Dakota 4dr Club Cab SLT Rwd SB (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,400
|$3,955
|$4,810
|Clean
|$2,195
|$3,614
|$4,390
|Average
|$1,786
|$2,932
|$3,549
|Rough
|$1,377
|$2,250
|$2,709
Estimated values
2005 Dodge Dakota 4dr Quad Cab SLT 4WD SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,717
|$4,181
|$4,990
|Clean
|$2,486
|$3,821
|$4,554
|Average
|$2,023
|$3,100
|$3,682
|Rough
|$1,560
|$2,379
|$2,809
Estimated values
2005 Dodge Dakota 4dr Quad Cab ST Rwd SB (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,283
|$3,275
|$3,823
|Clean
|$2,089
|$2,993
|$3,489
|Average
|$1,699
|$2,428
|$2,821
|Rough
|$1,310
|$1,864
|$2,153
Estimated values
2005 Dodge Dakota 4dr Quad Cab Laramie 4WD SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,929
|$4,718
|$5,703
|Clean
|$2,679
|$4,311
|$5,205
|Average
|$2,180
|$3,498
|$4,208
|Rough
|$1,681
|$2,685
|$3,211
Estimated values
2005 Dodge Dakota 4dr Quad Cab SLT Rwd SB (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,697
|$4,580
|$5,617
|Clean
|$2,467
|$4,185
|$5,126
|Average
|$2,008
|$3,396
|$4,144
|Rough
|$1,548
|$2,606
|$3,163
Estimated values
2005 Dodge Dakota 4dr Club Cab Laramie 4WD SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,328
|$3,150
|$3,606
|Clean
|$2,129
|$2,879
|$3,291
|Average
|$1,733
|$2,336
|$2,661
|Rough
|$1,336
|$1,793
|$2,031