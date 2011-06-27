  1. Home
2005 Dodge Dakota Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2005 Dodge Dakota 4dr Club Cab Laramie Rwd SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,387$4,635$5,326
Clean$3,099$4,235$4,861
Average$2,521$3,436$3,930
Rough$1,944$2,637$2,999
Estimated values
2005 Dodge Dakota 4dr Club Cab SLT 4WD SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,555$3,951$4,722
Clean$2,337$3,611$4,309
Average$1,902$2,930$3,484
Rough$1,466$2,249$2,659
Estimated values
2005 Dodge Dakota 4dr Club Cab ST 4WD SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,615$3,729$4,345
Clean$2,392$3,408$3,966
Average$1,946$2,765$3,206
Rough$1,501$2,122$2,447
Estimated values
2005 Dodge Dakota 4dr Quad Cab Laramie Rwd SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,573$4,144$5,009
Clean$2,354$3,787$4,571
Average$1,915$3,072$3,696
Rough$1,477$2,358$2,820
Estimated values
2005 Dodge Dakota 4dr Quad Cab ST 4WD SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,797$3,949$4,587
Clean$2,558$3,609$4,186
Average$2,082$2,928$3,385
Rough$1,605$2,247$2,583
Estimated values
2005 Dodge Dakota 4dr Club Cab ST Rwd SB (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,859$2,996$3,621
Clean$1,701$2,737$3,305
Average$1,384$2,221$2,672
Rough$1,067$1,705$2,039
Estimated values
2005 Dodge Dakota 4dr Club Cab SLT Rwd SB (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,400$3,955$4,810
Clean$2,195$3,614$4,390
Average$1,786$2,932$3,549
Rough$1,377$2,250$2,709
Estimated values
2005 Dodge Dakota 4dr Quad Cab SLT 4WD SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,717$4,181$4,990
Clean$2,486$3,821$4,554
Average$2,023$3,100$3,682
Rough$1,560$2,379$2,809
Estimated values
2005 Dodge Dakota 4dr Quad Cab ST Rwd SB (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,283$3,275$3,823
Clean$2,089$2,993$3,489
Average$1,699$2,428$2,821
Rough$1,310$1,864$2,153
Estimated values
2005 Dodge Dakota 4dr Quad Cab Laramie 4WD SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,929$4,718$5,703
Clean$2,679$4,311$5,205
Average$2,180$3,498$4,208
Rough$1,681$2,685$3,211
Estimated values
2005 Dodge Dakota 4dr Quad Cab SLT Rwd SB (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,697$4,580$5,617
Clean$2,467$4,185$5,126
Average$2,008$3,396$4,144
Rough$1,548$2,606$3,163
Estimated values
2005 Dodge Dakota 4dr Club Cab Laramie 4WD SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,328$3,150$3,606
Clean$2,129$2,879$3,291
Average$1,733$2,336$2,661
Rough$1,336$1,793$2,031
