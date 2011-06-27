Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet HHR Panel LS 4dr Wagon (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,589
|$2,282
|$2,659
|Clean
|$1,440
|$2,075
|$2,419
|Average
|$1,143
|$1,660
|$1,939
|Rough
|$846
|$1,245
|$1,460
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet HHR Panel LT 4dr Wagon (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,249
|$3,381
|$3,993
|Clean
|$2,039
|$3,074
|$3,633
|Average
|$1,618
|$2,460
|$2,913
|Rough
|$1,198
|$1,845
|$2,193
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet HHR LT 4dr Wagon (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,835
|$2,732
|$3,217
|Clean
|$1,663
|$2,483
|$2,927
|Average
|$1,320
|$1,987
|$2,347
|Rough
|$977
|$1,491
|$1,766
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet HHR LS 4dr Wagon (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,729
|$2,565
|$3,018
|Clean
|$1,567
|$2,332
|$2,746
|Average
|$1,244
|$1,866
|$2,202
|Rough
|$921
|$1,400
|$1,657