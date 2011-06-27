Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Malibu LT1 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,924
|$3,788
|$4,308
|Clean
|$2,680
|$3,476
|$3,952
|Average
|$2,192
|$2,852
|$3,239
|Rough
|$1,703
|$2,227
|$2,527
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Malibu Fleet 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,827
|$3,683
|$4,198
|Clean
|$2,591
|$3,380
|$3,851
|Average
|$2,119
|$2,773
|$3,157
|Rough
|$1,646
|$2,166
|$2,463
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Malibu LS 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,818
|$3,702
|$4,234
|Clean
|$2,582
|$3,397
|$3,884
|Average
|$2,112
|$2,787
|$3,184
|Rough
|$1,641
|$2,177
|$2,484
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Malibu LT2 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,984
|$3,839
|$4,355
|Clean
|$2,735
|$3,523
|$3,995
|Average
|$2,237
|$2,890
|$3,275
|Rough
|$1,738
|$2,257
|$2,555
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Malibu LTZ 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,314
|$4,340
|$4,957
|Clean
|$3,037
|$3,982
|$4,547
|Average
|$2,484
|$3,267
|$3,728
|Rough
|$1,930
|$2,552
|$2,908