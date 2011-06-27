Estimated values
2018 Cadillac Escalade Premium Luxury 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$53,533
|$56,102
|$59,067
|Clean
|$52,348
|$54,851
|$57,719
|Average
|$49,978
|$52,349
|$55,023
|Rough
|$47,608
|$49,846
|$52,326
Estimated values
2018 Cadillac Escalade 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$48,577
|$51,647
|$55,175
|Clean
|$47,502
|$50,495
|$53,915
|Average
|$45,351
|$48,192
|$51,397
|Rough
|$43,201
|$45,888
|$48,878
Estimated values
2018 Cadillac Escalade Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$61,068
|$63,354
|$66,006
|Clean
|$59,716
|$61,941
|$64,499
|Average
|$57,012
|$59,115
|$61,486
|Rough
|$54,309
|$56,289
|$58,473
Estimated values
2018 Cadillac Escalade Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$52,175
|$54,713
|$57,640
|Clean
|$51,020
|$53,492
|$56,324
|Average
|$48,710
|$51,052
|$53,693
|Rough
|$46,400
|$48,612
|$51,062
Estimated values
2018 Cadillac Escalade 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$48,374
|$50,404
|$52,754
|Clean
|$47,303
|$49,280
|$51,550
|Average
|$45,161
|$47,032
|$49,141
|Rough
|$43,020
|$44,784
|$46,733
Estimated values
2018 Cadillac Escalade Premium Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$55,554
|$58,134
|$61,114
|Clean
|$54,324
|$56,838
|$59,719
|Average
|$51,864
|$54,245
|$56,929
|Rough
|$49,405
|$51,652
|$54,140
Estimated values
2018 Cadillac Escalade Luxury 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$49,946
|$52,420
|$55,274
|Clean
|$48,840
|$51,251
|$54,012
|Average
|$46,629
|$48,913
|$51,489
|Rough
|$44,418
|$46,575
|$48,966
Estimated values
2018 Cadillac Escalade Platinum 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$60,030
|$62,699
|$65,785
|Clean
|$58,701
|$61,301
|$64,283
|Average
|$56,043
|$58,504
|$61,280
|Rough
|$53,385
|$55,708
|$58,277