Estimated values
2009 Acura TL 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,727
|$7,626
|$8,801
|Clean
|$5,234
|$6,960
|$8,013
|Average
|$4,247
|$5,626
|$6,436
|Rough
|$3,260
|$4,292
|$4,859
Estimated values
2009 Acura TL SH-AWD 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,488
|$8,309
|$9,441
|Clean
|$5,929
|$7,582
|$8,595
|Average
|$4,811
|$6,129
|$6,903
|Rough
|$3,693
|$4,676
|$5,212
Estimated values
2009 Acura TL SH-AWD 4dr Sedan AWD w/Technology Package and Summer Tires (3.7L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,522
|$8,367
|$9,516
|Clean
|$5,960
|$7,636
|$8,664
|Average
|$4,836
|$6,173
|$6,959
|Rough
|$3,712
|$4,709
|$5,254
Estimated values
2009 Acura TL SH-AWD 4dr Sedan AWD w/Technology Package (3.7L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,359
|$8,208
|$9,358
|Clean
|$5,811
|$7,491
|$8,519
|Average
|$4,716
|$6,055
|$6,843
|Rough
|$3,620
|$4,620
|$5,166
Estimated values
2009 Acura TL Technology Package 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,358
|$8,279
|$9,472
|Clean
|$5,810
|$7,555
|$8,624
|Average
|$4,715
|$6,108
|$6,927
|Rough
|$3,619
|$4,660
|$5,230