Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Cobalt LT 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,582
|$2,524
|$3,032
|Clean
|$1,418
|$2,268
|$2,727
|Average
|$1,089
|$1,756
|$2,116
|Rough
|$760
|$1,244
|$1,506
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Cobalt 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,349
|$2,260
|$2,751
|Clean
|$1,209
|$2,031
|$2,474
|Average
|$928
|$1,573
|$1,921
|Rough
|$648
|$1,115
|$1,367
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Cobalt LS 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,368
|$2,085
|$2,472
|Clean
|$1,225
|$1,874
|$2,223
|Average
|$941
|$1,451
|$1,726
|Rough
|$657
|$1,028
|$1,228
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Cobalt SS Supercharged 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl S/C 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,648
|$2,337
|$2,709
|Clean
|$1,477
|$2,100
|$2,436
|Average
|$1,134
|$1,626
|$1,891
|Rough
|$792
|$1,152
|$1,346
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Cobalt 2dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,352
|$2,247
|$2,729
|Clean
|$1,211
|$2,019
|$2,455
|Average
|$930
|$1,564
|$1,905
|Rough
|$649
|$1,108
|$1,356
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Cobalt LS 2dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,393
|$2,177
|$2,600
|Clean
|$1,249
|$1,957
|$2,339
|Average
|$959
|$1,515
|$1,815
|Rough
|$669
|$1,074
|$1,292