Estimated values
2018 Toyota Prius Three 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,886
|$20,523
|$22,520
|Clean
|$18,440
|$20,052
|$21,970
|Average
|$17,547
|$19,108
|$20,869
|Rough
|$16,655
|$18,165
|$19,767
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Prius Three Touring 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,711
|$21,491
|$23,657
|Clean
|$19,245
|$20,997
|$23,079
|Average
|$18,314
|$20,009
|$21,922
|Rough
|$17,382
|$19,021
|$20,765
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Prius One 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,101
|$17,417
|$19,030
|Clean
|$15,720
|$17,017
|$18,565
|Average
|$14,959
|$16,216
|$17,635
|Rough
|$14,199
|$15,416
|$16,704
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Prius Four 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,383
|$22,009
|$24,005
|Clean
|$19,902
|$21,503
|$23,418
|Average
|$18,939
|$20,491
|$22,244
|Rough
|$17,975
|$19,480
|$21,070
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Prius Two Eco 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,098
|$19,622
|$21,484
|Clean
|$17,670
|$19,171
|$20,959
|Average
|$16,815
|$18,269
|$19,909
|Rough
|$15,960
|$17,367
|$18,858
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Prius Four Touring 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,544
|$22,373
|$24,601
|Clean
|$20,059
|$21,859
|$24,000
|Average
|$19,088
|$20,830
|$22,797
|Rough
|$18,117
|$19,802
|$21,594
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Prius Two 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,515
|$19,146
|$21,127
|Clean
|$17,101
|$18,706
|$20,611
|Average
|$16,273
|$17,826
|$19,578
|Rough
|$15,446
|$16,946
|$18,545