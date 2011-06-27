  1. Home
Estimated values
2004 Toyota Matrix Fwd 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,987$3,027$3,586
Clean$1,771$2,704$3,207
Average$1,338$2,060$2,449
Rough$905$1,416$1,692
2004 Toyota Matrix AWD 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,284$3,538$4,211
Clean$2,036$3,161$3,766
Average$1,538$2,408$2,877
Rough$1,040$1,655$1,987
2004 Toyota Matrix XR Fwd 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,788$2,621$3,070
Clean$1,594$2,342$2,746
Average$1,204$1,784$2,097
Rough$814$1,226$1,449
2004 Toyota Matrix XRS Fwd 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,033$2,821$3,247
Clean$1,812$2,521$2,904
Average$1,369$1,920$2,218
Rough$926$1,320$1,532
2004 Toyota Matrix Fwd 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,941$2,962$3,511
Clean$1,730$2,647$3,140
Average$1,307$2,016$2,399
Rough$884$1,386$1,657
2004 Toyota Matrix XR AWD 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,229$3,702$4,494
Clean$1,987$3,308$4,020
Average$1,501$2,520$3,070
Rough$1,015$1,732$2,120
2004 Toyota Matrix XR Fwd 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,561$4,163$5,023
Clean$2,282$3,720$4,492
Average$1,724$2,834$3,431
Rough$1,167$1,948$2,370
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2004 Toyota Matrix on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2004 Toyota Matrix with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,730 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,647 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels.
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2004 Toyota Matrix. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2004 Toyota Matrix and see how it feels.
The value of a used 2004 Toyota Matrix ranges from $884 to $3,511, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options.
To understand if the 2004 Toyota Matrix is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.