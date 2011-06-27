Estimated values
2004 Toyota Matrix Fwd 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,987
|$3,027
|$3,586
|Clean
|$1,771
|$2,704
|$3,207
|Average
|$1,338
|$2,060
|$2,449
|Rough
|$905
|$1,416
|$1,692
Estimated values
2004 Toyota Matrix AWD 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,284
|$3,538
|$4,211
|Clean
|$2,036
|$3,161
|$3,766
|Average
|$1,538
|$2,408
|$2,877
|Rough
|$1,040
|$1,655
|$1,987
Estimated values
2004 Toyota Matrix XR Fwd 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,788
|$2,621
|$3,070
|Clean
|$1,594
|$2,342
|$2,746
|Average
|$1,204
|$1,784
|$2,097
|Rough
|$814
|$1,226
|$1,449
Estimated values
2004 Toyota Matrix XRS Fwd 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,033
|$2,821
|$3,247
|Clean
|$1,812
|$2,521
|$2,904
|Average
|$1,369
|$1,920
|$2,218
|Rough
|$926
|$1,320
|$1,532
Estimated values
2004 Toyota Matrix Fwd 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,941
|$2,962
|$3,511
|Clean
|$1,730
|$2,647
|$3,140
|Average
|$1,307
|$2,016
|$2,399
|Rough
|$884
|$1,386
|$1,657
Estimated values
2004 Toyota Matrix XR AWD 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,229
|$3,702
|$4,494
|Clean
|$1,987
|$3,308
|$4,020
|Average
|$1,501
|$2,520
|$3,070
|Rough
|$1,015
|$1,732
|$2,120
Estimated values
2004 Toyota Matrix XR Fwd 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,561
|$4,163
|$5,023
|Clean
|$2,282
|$3,720
|$4,492
|Average
|$1,724
|$2,834
|$3,431
|Rough
|$1,167
|$1,948
|$2,370