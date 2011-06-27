  1. Home
Used 2004 Toyota Matrix Base Features & Specs

Overview
$14,670
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG28
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
$14,670
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
$14,670
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)25/33 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)330.0/435.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG28
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
$14,670
Torque125 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower130 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle35.5 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
$14,670
2 rear headrestsyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
In-Car Entertainment
$14,670
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
$14,670
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
cargo netyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
$14,670
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
$14,670
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
$14,670
Front head room40.6 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room53.2 in.
Front leg room41.8 in.
Front hip room51.7 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
$14,670
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room39.8 in.
Rear hip Room47.8 in.
Rear leg room36.3 in.
Rear shoulder room52.6 in.
Measurements
$14,670
Front track59.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity53.2 cu.ft.
Curb weight2679 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place21.8 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.32 cd.
Length171.3 in.
Ground clearance5.9 in.
Height60.6 in.
EPA interior volume96.2 cu.ft.
Wheel base102.4 in.
Width69.9 in.
Rear track58.9 in.
Colors
$14,670
Exterior Colors
  • Phantom Gray
  • Lunar Mist Metallic
  • Super White
  • Solar Yellow
  • Radiant Red
  • Cosmic Blue Metallic
  • Indigo Ink Pearl
  • Black
Interior Colors
  • Stone Gray
  • Dark Gray
Tires & Wheels
$14,670
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
P205/55R16 tiresyes
Suspension
$14,670
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
$14,670
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
