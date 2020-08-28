Used 2014 Scion FR-S for Sale Near Me

  • 2014 Scion FR-S in Black
    2014 Scion FR-S

    22,440 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $18,777

  • 2014 Scion FR-S in Black
    2014 Scion FR-S

    65,852 miles
    Frame damage, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,595

  • 2014 Scion FR-S in Silver
    2014 Scion FR-S

    29,055 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $17,499

  • 2014 Scion FR-S in Orange
    2014 Scion FR-S

    71,806 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    $16,990

  • 2014 Scion FR-S in Gray
    2014 Scion FR-S

    22,224 miles

    $17,500

  • 2014 Scion FR-S Monogram Series in Gray
    2014 Scion FR-S Monogram Series

    74,735 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,995

  • 2014 Scion FR-S in Black
    2014 Scion FR-S

    79,787 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $15,995

  • 2014 Scion FR-S in Black
    2014 Scion FR-S

    80,558 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $16,627

  • 2014 Scion FR-S Monogram Series in Black
    2014 Scion FR-S Monogram Series

    83,743 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $16,995

  • 2014 Scion FR-S in Dark Red
    2014 Scion FR-S

    76,269 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $15,220

  • 2014 Scion FR-S in Gray
    2014 Scion FR-S

    80,000 miles
    2 Accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $13,950

  • 2014 Scion FR-S in White
    2014 Scion FR-S

    38,311 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $17,998

  • 2014 Scion FR-S Monogram Series in Dark Red
    2014 Scion FR-S Monogram Series

    67,813 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $16,000

  • 2014 Scion FR-S
    2014 Scion FR-S

    87,949 miles
    2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,991

  • 2014 Scion FR-S Monogram Series in Dark Red
    2014 Scion FR-S Monogram Series

    68,013 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $17,995

  • 2014 Scion FR-S
    2014 Scion FR-S

    96,725 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $14,995

  • 2014 Scion FR-S in Dark Red
    2014 Scion FR-S

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $18,995

  • 2014 Scion FR-S in Dark Blue
    2014 Scion FR-S

    80,591 miles

    $14,497

My daily driver, and favorite car I have had
Roger Littlepage,04/23/2015
2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
This is my daily driver and this puts a smile on my face every day (even after a year of ownership). Handling is amazing! It is definitely quick, yes straight line performance numbers doesnt do this car justice. It is fast through the corners and if you manage the RPMS to stay in the power band it will not disappoint. Some negatives: passengers riding on the highway have complained about a rougher ride (think sports suspension) and there is wind and road noise (I still have crappy stock tires on it, which adds to it). Get behind the wheel and you will never be bothered by any of this. This car is more than numbers, it has that enjoyment factor that cant be measured.
