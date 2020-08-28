Used 2014 Scion FR-S for Sale Near Me
133 listings
- 22,440 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$18,777
- 65,852 milesFrame damage, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$14,595
- 29,055 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,499
- 71,806 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetDelivery Available*
$16,990
- 22,224 miles
$17,500
- 74,735 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$14,995
- 79,787 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$15,995
- 80,558 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$16,627
- 83,743 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$16,995
- 76,269 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,220
- 80,000 miles2 Accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$13,950
- 38,311 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,998
- 67,813 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,000
- 87,949 miles2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$13,991
- 68,013 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$17,995
- 96,725 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,995
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$18,995
- 80,591 miles
$14,497
Roger Littlepage,04/23/2015
2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
This is my daily driver and this puts a smile on my face every day (even after a year of ownership). Handling is amazing! It is definitely quick, yes straight line performance numbers doesnt do this car justice. It is fast through the corners and if you manage the RPMS to stay in the power band it will not disappoint. Some negatives: passengers riding on the highway have complained about a rougher ride (think sports suspension) and there is wind and road noise (I still have crappy stock tires on it, which adds to it). Get behind the wheel and you will never be bothered by any of this. This car is more than numbers, it has that enjoyment factor that cant be measured.
