2018 Toyota 86 Review
Pros & Cons
- Handling is excellent and steering is precise
- Front seats are comfortable, supportive and good for spirited drives
- Standard features list is good for the price
- Acceleration is underwhelming
- Small trunk doesn't hold much cargo
- Lacks more now-common safety features and driver aids
Which 86 does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.6 / 10
It's easy to count the 2018 Toyota 86's downsides. It's small inside, with limited cargo and passenger space; it's not particularly comfortable, especially for taller drivers; and the technology on offer feels totally outdated. The 86 has also only received modest power bumps over the years, so it's slower than a lot of competitors. Also, Toyota's never fixed the car's lack of midrange punch.
But there's no denying that the 86 still succeeds at being a ton of fun to drive. It provides a sporty experience even when you're just tooling around town. It's always engaging, and it's the kind of car that begs to be driven harder — it's just too bad it runs out of steam before too long.
Still, the market has evolved, and there are a lot of great performance coupes on the road right now at comparable prices. Today's 86 isn't as easy to recommend over the competition as the FR-S was back when it first launched.
What's it like to live with?
The Toyota 86 has barely changed in all the years since it was the Scion FR-S. (Remember Scion?) While that's a bit of a problem in some ways — cough, cough, we want CarPlay, cough — it means our impressions of the 2013 Scion FR-S that we bought to live with for a year are still just as relevant today. And we lived hard with the FR-S, slapping on a supercharger, exhaust, and fresh wheels and tires. You can read all about our long-term test with Toyota's entry-level rear-wheel-drive sports car.
2018 Toyota 86 models
The 2018 Toyota 86 comes in two trim levels: the base and the 86 GT. Power comes from a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine rated at 205 horsepower and 156 pound-feet of torque when paired to a six-speed manual transmission. Power dips slightly to 200 hp and 151 lb-ft when equipped with the automatic transmission. The 86 is rear-wheel-drive only.
Standard equipment on base models includes 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic LED headlights, air conditioning, keyless entry, a height-adjustable driver's seat, a leather-wrapped tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, cruise control and a rearview camera. Tech features include Bluetooth connectivity, a 7-inch touchscreen, voice commands, and an eight-speaker sound system with HD radio, an auxiliary audio jack and a USB interface.
Toyota offers more than a dozen optional dealer-installed accessories for the base 86, including larger wheels, upgraded braking and suspension components, a performance exhaust, and a navigation system.
The GT is distinguished by a rear spoiler, LED foglights, an aerodynamic underbody panel, heated leather front seats with contrast stitching, push-button ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control, and a 4.2-inch display that monitors performance driving parameters such as real-time engine power use and cornering force. There's also a Black package for the GT, which adds black exterior accents but is otherwise identically equipped.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.6 / 10
|Driving
|8.0
|Comfort
|7.5
|Interior
|7.5
|Utility
|7.5
|Technology
|7.0
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the 86 models:
- Rearview Backup Camera
- Projects an image of objects and vehicles in the car's rearward path of travel to help prevent a collision.
- Hill Start Assist Control
- Prevents car from rolling backward on a hill by maintaining brake hold as the driver's foot moves from the brake to the accelerator pedal.
- Side (Front Only)/Side Curtain Airbags
- Deploys airbags in the event of a collision, including side curtain airbags useful for protecting rear passengers.
