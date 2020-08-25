Used 2018 Toyota 86 for Sale Near Me

Hendrick Toyota Concord - Concord / North Carolina

GT trim. CARFAX 1-Owner, Clean, GREAT MILES 6,250! EPA 32 MPG Hwy/24 MPG City! Heated Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C, Back-Up Camera, Aluminum Wheels, iPod/MP3 Input, Premium Sound System. Leather Seats, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Premium Sound System, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C, Heated Leather Seats. Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Steering Wheel Controls. Toyota GT with Thunder exterior and Black interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 200 HP at 7000 RPM*. Serviced here, Non-Smoker vehicle. "The quick and precise steering rewards smooth driving, and well-damped feedback from the wheel communicates how much grip you have at the front wheels." -Edmunds.com. Great Gas Mileage: 32 MPG Hwy.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 Toyota 86 GT w/Black Color Package with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

27 Combined MPG ( 24 City/ 32 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JF1ZNAE19J8700222

Stock: P10254

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 08-24-2020