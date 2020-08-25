Used 2018 Toyota 86 for Sale Near Me
- 6,250 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$24,495
Hendrick Toyota Concord - Concord / North Carolina
GT trim. CARFAX 1-Owner, Clean, GREAT MILES 6,250! EPA 32 MPG Hwy/24 MPG City! Heated Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C, Back-Up Camera, Aluminum Wheels, iPod/MP3 Input, Premium Sound System.KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Premium Sound System, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C, Heated Leather Seats. Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Steering Wheel Controls. Toyota GT with Thunder exterior and Black interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 200 HP at 7000 RPM*. Serviced here, Non-Smoker vehicleVEHICLE REVIEWS"The quick and precise steering rewards smooth driving, and well-damped feedback from the wheel communicates how much grip you have at the front wheels." -Edmunds.com. Great Gas Mileage: 32 MPG Hwy.SHOP WITH CONFIDENCECertified vehicles must pass a thorough 160-point inspection, 7 Year/100,000 Mile Limited Powertrain Warranty, 12-Month/12,000-Mile Limited Comprehensive Warranty, 1 Year Roadside Assistance includes jump starts, lockouts, fuel delivery, flat tire service and more, Free CarFax Vehicle History Report includedWHY BUY FROM US21-time Toyota Presidents Award Winner for Customer Service. The only Hendrick owned Toyota in the Charlotte metro area. Conveniently located off exit 49 on I-85 between Concord Mills Mall and Charlotte Motor Speedway.Pricing analysis performed on 8/25/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota 86 GT w/Black Color Package with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1ZNAE19J8700222
Stock: P10254
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- certified
2018 Toyota 868,049 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$23,811
Big Two Toyota of Chandler - Chandler / Arizona
This 2018 Toyota 86 Base might just be the 2 dr coupe you've been looking for. This one's a deal at $23,811. This vehicle also comes with 100,000 warranty miles, and 7 warranty years and has been subjected to a rigorous, 160 -point inspection for condition and appearance. Call today and take this one out for a spin! Contact Information: Big Two Toyota, 1250 S. Gilbert Road, Chandler, AZ, 85286, Phone: 4808986000, E-mail: sales@bigtwo.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota 86 with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1ZNAA19J9701709
Stock: 74474A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
- used
2018 Toyota 8625,848 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$21,998
Toyota of Downtown LA - Los Angeles / California
You can't go wrong with this Ablaze 2018 Toyota 86. With a dazzling red exterior and a black interior, this vehicle is a top pick. View this beauty and our entire inventory today! Call for more details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota 86 with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1ZNAA12J8701038
Stock: T0079154-1
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 9,611 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$26,042
Audi Wilmington - Wilmington / Delaware
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota 86 GT w/Black Color Package with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1ZNAE18J8701362
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 15,837 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$25,988
INFINITI of Hanover - Hanover / Massachusetts
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota 86 GT w/Black Color Package with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1ZNAE15J9700227
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- used
2018 Toyota 8640,969 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$20,988
Frank Subaru - National City / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota 86 with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1ZNAA13J9701706
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 70,957 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,998$4,386 Below Market
Darcars Kia of Frederick - Frederick / Maryland
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota 86 with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1ZNAA1XH8700973
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- used
2019 Toyota 861,509 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,000
Prestman Auto - Salt Lake City / Utah
Blue 2019 Toyota 86 branded title w/FINANCING AND SERVICE CONTRACTS AVAILABLE! +BACKUP CAMERA +BLUETOOTH +USB/AUXILIARY INPUTS +PADDLE SHIFTERS +STEERING WHEEL AUDIO CONTROLS +VOICE CONTROL +AND MORE! A Bluestar inspection has been completed on this vehicle. This is a 200 + point inspection completed by an independent, third party mechanic who is not associated with our dealership . Where Smart Money Goes! Welcome to Prestman Auto, a family owned and operated dealership that has been in business since 1989. How many others can say the same? We have been the leader in top quality branded title vehicles sold nationwide and we have thousands of happy customers who buy again and again from us. Additional fees, state fees, and dealer doc fees are in addition to the price listed. Dealer Number 4183.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Toyota 86 with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1ZNAA18K8703779
Stock: 703779
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-31-2020
- 60,939 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,900$1,609 Below Market
Freehold Dodge - Freehold / New Jersey
Recent Arrival! 2017 Toyota 86 6-Speed Manual D-4S 2.0L H4 DOHC RWD CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 21/28 City/Highway MPG 17 x 7 Alloy Wheels.Buy with confidence from New Jersey's premier Dodge, Ram and Subaru dealership, Award winning service, sales, leasing, commercial trucks and parts. Our goal is to always pleasantly exceed your expectations as we've been doing it for half a century ...If you didn't buy it here, we both lost money! Thank you for your interest.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota 86 with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1ZNAA17H9700259
Stock: DU702590
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 34,120 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$18,470$1,224 Below Market
Southern Auto Imports - Stone Mountain / Georgia
**TOYOTA 86 **!!!CALL US TODAY AT 7709825550 TO GET THIS TOYOTA** IF YOU ARE IN THE MARKET AN 86 THERE NO BETTER DEALS OUT THERE!! BACK UP CAMERA. LEATHER STEERING WHEEL CRUISE CONTROL. VOICE CONTROL. AUDIO CONTROL. ALLOY WHEELS. GRAY ON BLACK INTERIOR CLOTH SEATS. ABS BRAKE BLUETOOTH CONNECTION PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM A/C AM/FM STEREO HD RADIO PWR LOCKS WINDOW & MIRRORS MP3 PLAYER KEYLESS ENTRY TRACTION CONTROL STABILITY CONTROL AUTOMATIC HEADLIGHTS AND MANY MORE OPTIONS CALL US NOW!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota 86 with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1ZNAA16H9705758
Stock: SC705758
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 9,435 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$23,777$2,121 Below Market
Auburn Toyota - Auburn / California
CERTIFIED, LOW MILEAGE, SPORTY! This fantastic 2017 Toyota 86 has been loved by just ONE PREVIOUS OWNER! This 2 door coupe is fun to drive and hugs corners when needed with RWD, 2.0L 4-cyl engine, 6-speed automatic transmission! Amp up your drive by tuning into the AM/FM/HD radio or BLUETOOTH wireless with your cell phone to make hands-free phone calls or stream your favorite music via user-friendly Pioneer 7 touch-screen display! Seat up to 5 passengers when needed with rear seats and enjoy great conveniences- keyless entry, BACKUP CAMERA, breezy air conditioning, power windows, power door locks. This 86 is sleek in Steel with bright LED headlamps, daytime running lights and alloy wheels! This coupe comes with ONLY 9,441 miles and will not last long! Call us today to set up a time to take this fun and exciting Toyota 86 for a test drive today! No accidents/damages have been reported to Carfax. Auburn Toyota is proudly family owned and operated since 2016. Exceed the expectations of every person we touch - every time - through exceptional communication, attention to detail and unwavering integrity Plus government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document processing charge ($85), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. This vehicle is Toyota Certified. It has passed a 160-point quality assurance inspection and comes with a 7-year/100,000 mile limited powertrain warranty. All offers expire at the end of the business day it is posted.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota 86 with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1ZNAA18H8706416
Stock: C42195
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 18,799 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$20,000$3,197 Below Market
Larry H. Miller Toyota Boulder - Boulder / Colorado
One Owner, Clean CARFAX, Touch screen stereo, Cloth, Backup Camera, Aux/USB outlets, Power windows, Power locks, and much more! Stop by Larry H. Miller Boulder Toyota and check out the beautiful selection of new and pre-owned vehicles with amazing pricing and financing options. Located at 2465 48th Ct, Boulder, CO 80301 (at the intersection of Foothills Pkwy and Pearl Pkwy)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota 86 with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1ZNAA11H8710937
Stock: H8710937
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 28,818 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,999
Empire Auto Group - La Mesa / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota 86 with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1ZNAA14H8704842
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 2,855 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$25,995$3,214 Below Market
Phil Wright Toyota - Russellville / Arkansas
NON SMOKER, LOCAL TRADE, PASSED DEALER INSPECTION, FULLY DETAILED, GOOD TIRES, GOOD BRAKES, BLUETOOTH HANDSFREE, USB PORT, REAR BACK UP CAMERA, SIRIUS XM, PREMIUM SOUND, LEATHER INTERIOR, HEATED SEATS, ACOUSTICAL PACKAGE, APPEARANCE PACKAGE, ALLOY WHEELS, LEATHER SEATS, TRD, ABS brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 1339 miles below market average! 21/28 City/Highway MPGAll prices listed are special internet prices. Must mention price to salesman to receive special pricing.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Toyota 86 TRD SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1ZNAE17K9702689
Stock: TU02689
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-04-2019
- 18,651 miles
$20,409$3,312 Below Market
RP Automotive LLC - Merriam / Kansas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota 86 with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1ZNAA15H8704493
Stock: 4292
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 16,173 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$23,000$1,471 Below Market
Auburn Toyota - Auburn / California
CERTIFIED, LOW MILEAGE, ONE OWNER! Get ready to have some serious fun in this great 2017 Toyota 86! This 2 door coupe comes in a stylish Raven exterior with aerodynamic curves, riding on alloy wheels with bright LED headlamps and daytime running lights! This thing is fun to drive with nicely equipped RWD, 2.0L 4-cyl engine, 6-speed automatic transmission w/Paddle Shifters and DYNAMIC REV MANAGEMENT, producing up to 200HP! Enjoy a smooth ride with brisk air conditioning and listen to the AM/FM/HD radio or connect your cell phone to Bluetooth wireless to stream your favorite music and hands-free calling capabilities via user-friendly Pioneer 7 touch-screen display! Park safely with BACKUP CAMERA and enjoy great conveniences such as, keyless entry, power windows, power door locks, CRUISE CONTROL! This beauty comes with ONLY 16,173 miles and has been loved by just ONE PREVIOUS OWNER! Give us a call to set up a time to see this 86 coupe today! No accidents/damages have been reported to Carfax. Auburn Toyota is proudly family owned and operated since 2016. Exceed the expectations of every person we touch - every time - through exceptional communication, attention to detail and unwavering integrity Plus government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document processing charge ($85), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. This vehicle is Toyota Certified. It has passed a 160-point quality assurance inspection and comes with a 7-year/100,000 mile limited powertrain warranty. All offers expire at the end of the business day it is posted.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota 86 with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1ZNAA11H8711425
Stock: C42222
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- used
2019 Toyota 8620,055 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$22,589$839 Below Market
Larry H. Miller Colorado Jeep - Aurora / Colorado
Nimble and fun to drive, our Accident Free, One Owner 2019 Toyota 86 Coupe is track-proven and street-ready in Raven! Powered by a 2.0 Liter 4 Cylinder that offers 200hp while paired with a paddle shifted 6 Speed Automatic transmission. Everything a sports car should be, this Rear Wheel Drive coupe features innovative sport-tuned suspension and vehicle stability control track mode; making it a blast to drive and score near 32mpg on the open road! Admire the beautiful lines of our Toyota 86 that's sculpted to aerodynamic perfection with its long hood and short rear deck. It's got swagger and attitude to spare thanks to aggressive styling that refuses to be ignored.Designed for the art of the drive, the 86 interior greets you with Granlux trim, a steering wheel with audio control, sport seats with silver-like stitching, and a 60/40 split folding rear seat. Check out the touchscreen display, back up camera, Bluetooth, and display audio system! The road is calling your name!With this Toyota, take the long way home and have peace of mind along the way. With the Star Safety System, advanced airbags, and a tire-pressure monitor, confidence comes standard with this Toyota. Embrace driving pleasure, maximum thrills, and cutting-edge design behind the wheel of this beautiful Toyota 86! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Toyota 86 with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1ZNAA16K8702663
Stock: K8702663
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 46,945 milesDelivery Available*
$19,000$1,838 Below Market
Carvana - Washington DC - Washington / District of Columbia
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota 86 with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1ZNAA18H8702964
Stock: 2000531805
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.