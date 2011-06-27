Vehicle overview

Just more than a decade after its brand debut, Scion delivers the car that embodies the company's original mission: to woo young buyers with stylish, fun and affordable cars. The 2014 Scion FR-S blends a generous features list, vast customization possibilities and parent company Toyota's reliability record with something Scion models have long lacked: performance.

Co-developed with Subaru (which makes the FR-S's twin, the Subaru BRZ), the FR-S outpaces the Scion tC, the next sportiest car in the family. With a 2.0-liter flat four-cylinder ("boxer") engine sending 200 horsepower to the rear wheels, the FR-S won't overwhelm with power or acceleration. But the compact coupe's light weight, ideal weight balance, low center of gravity and sublime steering make romps on back roads a consistent delight. If Porsche were to build a $25,000 version of its Cayman sports car, we suspect it would feel a lot like the FR-S.

The FR-S carries over into 2014 with minimal changes. Additional padding on the door panels and center console minimizes knee discomfort, while a new standard touchscreen display anchors the sound system interface. Beyond that, the FR-S cabin is all business. The driver faces gauges and instruments dominated by a large tachometer, while aggressively bolstered sport seats hold occupants tight. Just don't expect much multipurpose versatility from the FR-S, as the rear seat and trunk are pretty diminutive.

Aside from its Subaru twin, the 2014 Scion FR-S has no direct competitor, as affordable rear-wheel-drive coupes are few and far between. However, near rivals such as the 2014 Ford Mustang, Hyundai Genesis Coupe and the Nissan 370Z offer brawnier engines and quicker acceleration. Meanwhile, similarly priced performance hatchbacks like the Ford Focus ST offer much greater practicality and a minimal loss in numbers-based performance. These were all issues we noted in our 12-month Scion FR-S long-term test.

Therefore, if burnouts or daily-use practicality are priorities, this Scion probably isn't for you. But if you value an involving drive and back roads athleticism in a small, affordable package, Scion is answering the call.