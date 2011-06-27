  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(4)
2014 Scion FR-S Review

Pros & Cons

  • Light and well-balanced chassis
  • excellent steering
  • impressive fuel economy
  • comfortable front seats.
  • Small backseat and trunk
  • relatively modest acceleration.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The FR-S is not your friend's boxy Scion. Sleek styling, rear-wheel drive and sharp handling make the 2014 Scion FR-S one of the most appealing and attainable performance cars sold today.

Vehicle overview

Just more than a decade after its brand debut, Scion delivers the car that embodies the company's original mission: to woo young buyers with stylish, fun and affordable cars. The 2014 Scion FR-S blends a generous features list, vast customization possibilities and parent company Toyota's reliability record with something Scion models have long lacked: performance.

Co-developed with Subaru (which makes the FR-S's twin, the Subaru BRZ), the FR-S outpaces the Scion tC, the next sportiest car in the family. With a 2.0-liter flat four-cylinder ("boxer") engine sending 200 horsepower to the rear wheels, the FR-S won't overwhelm with power or acceleration. But the compact coupe's light weight, ideal weight balance, low center of gravity and sublime steering make romps on back roads a consistent delight. If Porsche were to build a $25,000 version of its Cayman sports car, we suspect it would feel a lot like the FR-S.

The FR-S carries over into 2014 with minimal changes. Additional padding on the door panels and center console minimizes knee discomfort, while a new standard touchscreen display anchors the sound system interface. Beyond that, the FR-S cabin is all business. The driver faces gauges and instruments dominated by a large tachometer, while aggressively bolstered sport seats hold occupants tight. Just don't expect much multipurpose versatility from the FR-S, as the rear seat and trunk are pretty diminutive.

Aside from its Subaru twin, the 2014 Scion FR-S has no direct competitor, as affordable rear-wheel-drive coupes are few and far between. However, near rivals such as the 2014 Ford Mustang, Hyundai Genesis Coupe and the Nissan 370Z offer brawnier engines and quicker acceleration. Meanwhile, similarly priced performance hatchbacks like the Ford Focus ST offer much greater practicality and a minimal loss in numbers-based performance. These were all issues we noted in our 12-month Scion FR-S long-term test.

Therefore, if burnouts or daily-use practicality are priorities, this Scion probably isn't for you. But if you value an involving drive and back roads athleticism in a small, affordable package, Scion is answering the call.

2014 Scion FR-S models

The four-seat 2014 Scion FR-S coupe comes in a single trim level. Standard equipment includes 17-inch alloy wheels; air-conditioning; full power accessories; a height-adjustable driver seat; a tilt-and-telescoping leather-wrapped steering wheel; cruise control; Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity; and an eight-speaker sound system with a 6.1-inch touchscreen, a CD player, HD radio, an auxiliary audio jack and USB/iPod integration.

In lieu of factory options, Scion offers an array of dealer-installed accessories that include foglights; a performance exhaust system and a premium BeSpoke sound system with navigation, voice command, smartphone app integration and Internet radio.

2014 Highlights

Introduced last year, the Scion FR-S carries over into 2014 largely unchanged. A touchscreen audio system now comes standard, and Scion has added additional padding to the door panels and the sides of the center console.

Performance & mpg

Under the FR-S's sleek hood is a 2.0-liter horizontally opposed four-cylinder engine generating 200 hp and 151 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed manual transmission or six-speed automatic with paddle shifters and rev-matched downshifts routes power to the rear wheels.

In Edmunds testing, a manual-equipped FR-S sprinted from zero to 60 mph in 6.5 seconds -- quick, although not as fast as heavier, more powerful sport coupes. We haven't tested an FR-S with the automatic, but a nearly identical Subaru BRZ equipped with the automatic transmission yielded a slower, 7.9-second 0-60 time.

The six-speed manual FR-S returns an impressive 25 mpg combined (22 mpg city/30 mpg highway), while the automatic achieves 28 mpg combined (25 mpg city/34 mpg highway).

Safety

Standard safety features on the 2014 Scion FR-S include antilock brakes, traction and stability control, front seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags.

In Edmunds brake testing, the Scion FR-S came to a stop from 60 mph in 117 feet: a respectable distance, though longer than average for a car with summer tires. In government crash tests the 2014 Scion FR-S earned a rating of five stars overall, with four stars in frontal crash tests and five stars in side crash and rollover testing. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the FR-S the highest possible rating of "Good" in the moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side and roof strength tests.

Driving

If you prefer a car that can hammer down freeway on-ramps, tires ablaze, the 2014 Scion FR-S is not for you. Power is sufficient, but nothing more. The FR-S compensates with impressive grip, feel and thrills when bending around corners, however. The level of control and communication with the driver is beyond anything in this price range. In addition, the brake pedal is firm and consistent in feel, the manual gearbox is a pleasure to shift and the chassis remains composed even when the road surface doesn't. Even the available automatic transmission is programmed for enthusiastic driving.

Away from twisty roads, the FR-S is still rewarding. It's surprisingly easy to drive, with a sufficiently damped ride that makes civilized work of the daily commute or flat stretches of a long road trip. There is, however, a fair amount of road noise transmitted through the cabin, especially on concrete-surfaced freeways.

Interior

Scion has made few concessions to style in the FR-S's simple, businesslike cabin. It's an environment that emphasizes driving, punctuated only by a blend of Toyota and Subaru switchgear and materials. The FR-S's cockpit looks a little bare compared with other compact sport cars in its price range (like the feature-laden Ford Focus ST), yet it also feels like a genuine back-to-basics driver's car. A standard touchscreen-based sound system interface is new this year, but opting for the upgraded BeSpoke system is still the way to get navigation functionality and smartphone app integration.

The FR-S's front seats offer firm support for hard driving, but remain comfortable over long-distance travel as well. Drivers of just about any size can find a suitable driving position, and the low-profile hood allows an expansive view of the road ahead.

There's a backseat, too, but not many adults will want to sit back there. Legroom is next to nil, heads bob perilously close to the rear glass and the center tunnel impedes hiproom. Trunk space is also small at 6.9 cubic feet, although folding down the mostly useless backseat expands cargo-carrying abilities considerably.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2014 Scion FR-S.

5(75%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(25%)
4.0
4 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 4 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

My daily driver, and favorite car I have had
Roger Littlepage,04/23/2015
2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
This is my daily driver and this puts a smile on my face every day (even after a year of ownership). Handling is amazing! It is definitely quick, yes straight line performance numbers doesnt do this car justice. It is fast through the corners and if you manage the RPMS to stay in the power band it will not disappoint. Some negatives: passengers riding on the highway have complained about a rougher ride (think sports suspension) and there is wind and road noise (I still have crappy stock tires on it, which adds to it). Get behind the wheel and you will never be bothered by any of this. This car is more than numbers, it has that enjoyment factor that cant be measured.
honsest driver
phillipe marine,06/15/2018
2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
expect to not have a lot horse power it rev a lot
Scion FR-S
J keister,05/27/2016
2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
Fantastic car. Great to drive.
Do not buy the Scion FRS - you will regret it
Tudor Lupan,10/02/2015
Monogram Series 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
I've had nothing but problems with this car. While idling, the car emits a high pitched chirping noise which is annoying and embarrassing coming out of a "sports" car. There are many complaints online about this; over 85% of owners say that have this problem. The driver side window squeaks when sliding up. The leather is cheap and gets destroyed when rubbed while trying to enter the car. In regards to performance, I knew the car had 200 hp before I purchased it but, wow, it is freaking slow! Yes the handling is amazing but the cheap stock tires will slide the car everywhere. And don't even think about racing the car next to you on the green light; a standard sedan is faster than this car. I complained to the dealership and to Toyota Motor Sales about the chirping noise. They have a technical service bulletin that states this noise is an ABNORMAL noise yet they will tell you to your face that it's a normal characteristic of the car. If you go to a dealership with interest in the FRS, they will not tell you about the chirping noise. They are deceptive but hey, it's a dealership right?
See all 4 reviews of the 2014 Scion FR-S
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
25 city / 34 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 7000 rpm
MPG
22 city / 30 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed manual
Gas
200 hp @ 7000 rpm
MPG
22 city / 30 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed manual
Gas
200 hp @ 7000 rpm
MPG
25 city / 34 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 7000 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat4 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover7.1%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
Used 2014 Scion FR-S Overview

The Used 2014 Scion FR-S is offered in the following submodels: FR-S Coupe. Available styles include 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6A), 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M), Monogram Series 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M), and Monogram Series 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6A).

