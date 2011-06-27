Vehicle overview

When Scion introduced the FR-S two years ago, this coupe immediately became a hit with driving enthusiasts. Here was a back-to-basics sports car with rear-wheel drive, a light curb weight, excellent balance and an affordable price. Two years later, it still offers just as much excitement and value.

The way the 2015 Scion FR-S (along with its twin, the Subaru BRZ) drives is, no doubt, its biggest party trick. This year, Scion has updated the suspension to give you a more stable and responsive feel while cornering, but we didn't think there was any need for improvement to begin with. The FR-S is still extremely entertaining to drive. It nimbly zips around turns, yet it's not intimidating to drive hard like a lot of high-horsepower, rear-drive coupes can be. The FR-S gets pretty respectable gas mileage, too -- 28 mpg combined with the automatic transmission.

You do have to accept some drawbacks with the 2015 FR-S, though. While its 200-horsepower four-cylinder engine is capable, it lacks the low-end oomph provided by competitors with larger engines. The FR-S can also feel a bit insubstantial in the way it responds to road impacts, and seems noisy during long highway drives. It's not the most practical thing, either. The trunk is relatively small and the rear seats are pretty much useless, even for small children. Basically, it's better to think of the FR-S as a functional two-seater.

Since the 2015 Scion FR-S has two-doors, a 2+2 seating layout and sporty driving dynamics for a relatively low price, it only has a few direct rivals. If you desire stronger acceleration, the Hyundai Genesis Coupe and Nissan 370Z are viable options, though they aren't quite as nimble as the FR-S and can be considerably more expensive. Or, if practicality weighs more heavily into your decision, you can still have a lot of fun in front-wheel-drive hatchbacks like the Ford Focus ST, Mini Cooper S and Volkswagen GTI. Whatever you compare it to, though, the 2015 Scion FR-S stands out as a stylish and elemental small sports car that gives you a great driving experience. It's definitely worth a look.