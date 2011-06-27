Used 2017 Toyota 86 for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
10mi
50mi
100mi
500mi
Make | Model | Year
Condition
Price and Payment
Rating
Mileage
Vehicle History
Trim
Fuel Economy
Exterior Color
Interior Color
Engine and Drivetrain
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
Features
Options & Packages
Vehicle Listing Details
- $14,998Great Deal | $4,386 below market
2017 Toyota 86 Base70,957 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Darcars Kia of Frederick - Frederick / Maryland
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota 86 with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1ZNAA1XH8700973
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $17,900Great Deal | $1,609 below market
2017 Toyota 86 Base60,939 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Freehold Dodge - Freehold / New Jersey
Recent Arrival! 2017 Toyota 86 6-Speed Manual D-4S 2.0L H4 DOHC RWD CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 21/28 City/Highway MPG 17 x 7 Alloy Wheels.Buy with confidence from New Jersey's premier Dodge, Ram and Subaru dealership, Award winning service, sales, leasing, commercial trucks and parts. Our goal is to always pleasantly exceed your expectations as we've been doing it for half a century ...If you didn't buy it here, we both lost money! Thank you for your interest.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota 86 with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1ZNAA17H9700259
Stock: DU702590
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $18,470Great Deal | $1,224 below market
2017 Toyota 86 Base34,120 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Southern Auto Imports - Stone Mountain / Georgia
**TOYOTA 86 **!!!CALL US TODAY AT 7709825550 TO GET THIS TOYOTA** IF YOU ARE IN THE MARKET AN 86 THERE NO BETTER DEALS OUT THERE!! BACK UP CAMERA. LEATHER STEERING WHEEL CRUISE CONTROL. VOICE CONTROL. AUDIO CONTROL. ALLOY WHEELS. GRAY ON BLACK INTERIOR CLOTH SEATS. ABS BRAKE BLUETOOTH CONNECTION PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM A/C AM/FM STEREO HD RADIO PWR LOCKS WINDOW & MIRRORS MP3 PLAYER KEYLESS ENTRY TRACTION CONTROL STABILITY CONTROL AUTOMATIC HEADLIGHTS AND MANY MORE OPTIONS CALL US NOW!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota 86 with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1ZNAA16H9705758
Stock: SC705758
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $23,777Good Deal | $2,121 below market
Certified 2017 Toyota 86 Base9,435 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Auburn Toyota - Auburn / California
CERTIFIED, LOW MILEAGE, SPORTY! This fantastic 2017 Toyota 86 has been loved by just ONE PREVIOUS OWNER! This 2 door coupe is fun to drive and hugs corners when needed with RWD, 2.0L 4-cyl engine, 6-speed automatic transmission! Amp up your drive by tuning into the AM/FM/HD radio or BLUETOOTH wireless with your cell phone to make hands-free phone calls or stream your favorite music via user-friendly Pioneer 7 touch-screen display! Seat up to 5 passengers when needed with rear seats and enjoy great conveniences- keyless entry, BACKUP CAMERA, breezy air conditioning, power windows, power door locks. This 86 is sleek in Steel with bright LED headlamps, daytime running lights and alloy wheels! This coupe comes with ONLY 9,441 miles and will not last long! Call us today to set up a time to take this fun and exciting Toyota 86 for a test drive today! No accidents/damages have been reported to Carfax. Auburn Toyota is proudly family owned and operated since 2016. Exceed the expectations of every person we touch - every time - through exceptional communication, attention to detail and unwavering integrity Plus government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document processing charge ($85), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. This vehicle is Toyota Certified. It has passed a 160-point quality assurance inspection and comes with a 7-year/100,000 mile limited powertrain warranty. All offers expire at the end of the business day it is posted.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota 86 with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1ZNAA18H8706416
Stock: C42195
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- $20,000Good Deal | $3,197 below market
Certified 2017 Toyota 86 Base18,799 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Larry H. Miller Toyota Boulder - Boulder / Colorado
One Owner, Clean CARFAX, Touch screen stereo, Cloth, Backup Camera, Aux/USB outlets, Power windows, Power locks, and much more! Stop by Larry H. Miller Boulder Toyota and check out the beautiful selection of new and pre-owned vehicles with amazing pricing and financing options. Located at 2465 48th Ct, Boulder, CO 80301 (at the intersection of Foothills Pkwy and Pearl Pkwy)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota 86 with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1ZNAA11H8710937
Stock: H8710937
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- $16,999
2017 Toyota 86 Base28,818 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Empire Auto Group - La Mesa / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota 86 with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1ZNAA14H8704842
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$20,409Good Deal | $3,312 below market
2017 Toyota 86 Base18,651 milesDelivery available*
RP Automotive LLC - Merriam / Kansas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota 86 with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1ZNAA15H8704493
Stock: 4292
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $23,000Fair Deal | $1,471 below market
Certified 2017 Toyota 86 Base16,173 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Auburn Toyota - Auburn / California
CERTIFIED, LOW MILEAGE, ONE OWNER! Get ready to have some serious fun in this great 2017 Toyota 86! This 2 door coupe comes in a stylish Raven exterior with aerodynamic curves, riding on alloy wheels with bright LED headlamps and daytime running lights! This thing is fun to drive with nicely equipped RWD, 2.0L 4-cyl engine, 6-speed automatic transmission w/Paddle Shifters and DYNAMIC REV MANAGEMENT, producing up to 200HP! Enjoy a smooth ride with brisk air conditioning and listen to the AM/FM/HD radio or connect your cell phone to Bluetooth wireless to stream your favorite music and hands-free calling capabilities via user-friendly Pioneer 7 touch-screen display! Park safely with BACKUP CAMERA and enjoy great conveniences such as, keyless entry, power windows, power door locks, CRUISE CONTROL! This beauty comes with ONLY 16,173 miles and has been loved by just ONE PREVIOUS OWNER! Give us a call to set up a time to see this 86 coupe today! No accidents/damages have been reported to Carfax. Auburn Toyota is proudly family owned and operated since 2016. Exceed the expectations of every person we touch - every time - through exceptional communication, attention to detail and unwavering integrity Plus government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document processing charge ($85), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. This vehicle is Toyota Certified. It has passed a 160-point quality assurance inspection and comes with a 7-year/100,000 mile limited powertrain warranty. All offers expire at the end of the business day it is posted.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota 86 with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1ZNAA11H8711425
Stock: C42222
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- $19,000Good Deal | $1,838 below market
2017 Toyota 86 Base46,945 milesDelivery available*
Carvana - Washington DC - Washington / District of Columbia
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota 86 with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1ZNAA18H8702964
Stock: 2000531805
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- $19,491Fair Deal | $398 below market
2017 Toyota 86 Base35,063 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
BMW of Roseville - Roseville / California
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: all new tires! Trd Performance Air Filter Rear Bumper Applique Bluetooth Connection Black; Fabric Seat Trim Steel This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. Roseville BMW is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2017 Toyota 86 only has 35,055mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. A Toyota with as few miles as this one is a rare find. This 86 was gently driven and it shows. Driven by many, but adored by more, the Toyota 86 is a perfect addition to any home. More information about the 2017 Toyota 86: The Toyota 86 is one of the least expensive sports cars on the market with a base price of $26,255, well within reach of the average performance enthusiast. The 86 echoes the feel of much more expensive performance cars but offers an unprecedented dollars-to-smiles ratio. It's also one of the few true rear-wheel drive sports cars still on the market, providing a refuge for stalwart traditionalists who prefer driver engagement over all else. Interesting features of this model are rear-wheel-drive, strong performance and handling, great looks, and Affordable *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota 86 with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1ZNAA18H8705427
Stock: H8705427
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- $22,491Good Deal | $1,151 below market
2017 Toyota 86 Base29,684 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Lapin Motor Co. - Portland / Oregon
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota 86 with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1ZNAA11H9706199
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $24,998
2017 Toyota 86 Base20,931 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
CarMax Brooklyn Park - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Brooklyn Park / Minnesota
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in MN, and excludes tax, title and tags and $75 CarMax documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota 86 with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1ZNAA10H9708946
Stock: 19256474
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $18,981Fair Deal | $1,048 below market
2017 Toyota 86 Base58,640 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Anchor Subaru - North Smithfield / Rhode Island
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota 86 with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1ZNAA15H8702629
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $22,579
2017 Toyota 86 Base12,722 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Toyota of Smithfield - Smithfield / Rhode Island
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota 86 with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1ZNAA10H8705695
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $20,366Fair Deal
2017 Toyota 86 Base37,489 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Sterling McCall Toyota - Houston / Texas
We are excited to offer this 2017 Toyota 86. CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. This 2017 Toyota 86 has such low mileage it has been parked more than driven. The Toyota 86 will provide you with everything you have always wanted in a car -- Quality, Reliability, and Character. More information about the 2017 Toyota 86: The Toyota 86 is one of the least expensive sports cars on the market with a base price of $26,255, well within reach of the average performance enthusiast. The 86 echoes the feel of much more expensive performance cars but offers an unprecedented dollars-to-smiles ratio. It's also one of the few true rear-wheel drive sports cars still on the market, providing a refuge for stalwart traditionalists who prefer driver engagement over all else. This model sets itself apart with rear-wheel-drive, strong performance and handling, great looks, and Affordable
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota 86 with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1ZNAA13H9705300
Stock: H9705300
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- $22,998
2017 Toyota 86 Base38,701 milesDelivery available*
CarMax Renton - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Renton / Washington
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in WA, and excludes tax, title and registration fees. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota 86 with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1ZNAA18H8703046
Stock: 19273311
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $22,792
Certified 2017 Toyota 86 Base31,848 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Toyota Sunnyvale - Sunnyvale / California
Look at this 2017 Toyota 86 . Its Automatic transmission and Premium Unleaded H-4 2.0 L/122 engine will keep you going. This Toyota 86 comes equipped with these options: Variable intermittent wipers, Valet Function, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic -inc: steering-wheel-mounted paddle shifters and Dynamic Rev Management, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Side Impact Beams, and Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel. Stop by and visit us at Toyota Sunnyvale, 898 W El Camino Real, Sunnyvale, CA 94087.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota 86 with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1ZNAA11H8704877
Stock: UL17432
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- New Listing$23,978
2017 Toyota 86 Base10,925 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Lithia Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram FIAT of Roseburg - Roseburg / Oregon
Superb Condition, GREAT MILES 10,925! FUEL EFFICIENT 28 MPG Hwy/21 MPG City! Oceanic exterior and Black interior, 86 trim. iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Alloy Wheels, Back-Up Camera. CLICK ME! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels MP3 Player, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Electronic Stability Control. Toyota 86 with Oceanic exterior and Black interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 205 HP at 7000 RPM*. VEHICLE REVIEWS TheCarConnection.com explains 'The 86 has a nimble and fun-to-drive spirit. It's a sports car at its essence and among the purest of enthusiast cars on the market today, and it's also quite affordable.'. Great Gas Mileage: 28 MPG Hwy. OUR OFFERINGS We at Lithia Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM of Roseburg have learned two important things: Integrity isn't built overnight and trust is something a dealership earns by the way it treats people over time in both sales and service! Lithia Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, is committed to earning customers for life. That means we respect your time, treat you like a neighbor and listen to what you are looking for and then give you the straightforward information you need to make an intelligent decision. Plus license and title, and $150 title and registration processing fee. Price does not include a charge for 0.40% Oregon Corporate Activity Tax. A 0.5% state sales tax will be added to new vehicle sales Not all sales at MSRP.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota 86 with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1ZNAA16H9705145
Stock: 44580D
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.