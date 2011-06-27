Close

BMW of Roseville - Roseville / California

The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: all new tires! Trd Performance Air Filter Rear Bumper Applique Bluetooth Connection Black; Fabric Seat Trim Steel This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. Roseville BMW is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2017 Toyota 86 only has 35,055mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. A Toyota with as few miles as this one is a rare find. This 86 was gently driven and it shows. Driven by many, but adored by more, the Toyota 86 is a perfect addition to any home. More information about the 2017 Toyota 86: The Toyota 86 is one of the least expensive sports cars on the market with a base price of $26,255, well within reach of the average performance enthusiast. The 86 echoes the feel of much more expensive performance cars but offers an unprecedented dollars-to-smiles ratio. It's also one of the few true rear-wheel drive sports cars still on the market, providing a refuge for stalwart traditionalists who prefer driver engagement over all else. Interesting features of this model are rear-wheel-drive, strong performance and handling, great looks, and Affordable *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Toyota 86 with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

27 Combined MPG ( 24 City/ 32 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JF1ZNAA18H8705427

Stock: H8705427

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-04-2020