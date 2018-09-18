2019 Toyota 86
What’s new
- New TRD Special Edition
- Part of the first 86 generation introduced for 2017 (but also related to the old Scion FR-S)
Pros & Cons
- Excellent steering and handling
- Lots of standard features for the money
- Nicely trimmed cabin
- Acceleration is underwhelming
- Small trunk doesn't hold much cargo
- Lacks the latest driver safety aids
Which 86 does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.4 / 10
It's easy to pick on the 2019 Toyota 86 and count the ways it falls just short of excellent. It's small inside. There's limited passenger and cargo space. It's not particularly comfortable, especially for taller drivers, and its technology feels dated and inadequate. Most damning is that the 86 simply lacks power and looks faster at idle that it actually is. While there are solutions for more speed in aftermarket engine kits, the from-the-factory reality is that the 86 is slower than just about anything else you'd likely cross-shop it with. But that doesn't mean it's not fun to drive.
The fun comes from when the road begins to bend. With precise steering and playful handling, the 86 always engages, especially with the standard six-speed manual transmission. The harder you drive it around a freeway on-ramp or stretch it out along a twisting back road, the more it rewards. It's just a shame it runs out of steam so soon.
For 2019, a new 86 TRD Special Edition joins the lineup. While it's no faster than the standard 86 and 86 GT trim levels, the Special Edition is equipped with upgraded handling and braking hardware. It's an excellent off-the-shelf solution for a driver interested in testing his or her skills at local autocross or track-day events.
While many great performance coupes or hatchbacks are available today at comparable prices, the 86 has plenty going for it. Toyota left enough room to personalize it with power, handling and styling aftermarket upgrades, making it a great canvas for enthusiast owners. And like the Mazda MX-5 Miata, a similar car with just-enough power, the 86's charm lies in its overall balance. A skilled driver can drive it very fast, but you don't need to be an aspiring racer to enjoy it.
What's it like to live with?
The Toyota 86 has barely changed in all the years since it was the Scion FR-S. (Remember Scion?) While that's a bit of a problem in some ways — cough, cough, we want CarPlay, cough — it means our impressions of the 2013 Scion FR-S that we bought to live with for a year are still just as relevant today. And we lived hard with the FR-S, slapping on a supercharger, exhaust, and fresh wheels and tires. You can read all about our long-term test with Toyota's entry-level rear-wheel-drive sports car.
2019 Toyota 86 models
The 2019 Toyota 86 comes in three trim levels: 86 (or base), 86 GT and the new-for-2019 TRD Special Edition. The latter is a limited-production run of just 1,418 units.
Power comes from a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine rated at 205 horsepower and 156 lb-ft of torque. It's paired to a six-speed manual transmission. Power dips slightly to 200 hp and 151 lb-ft when the 86 is equipped with the automatic transmission. The 86 is rear-wheel-drive only.
Standard equipment on base models includes 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic LED headlights, air conditioning, keyless entry, a height-adjustable driver's seat, a leather-wrapped tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, cruise control and a rearview camera. Tech features include Bluetooth connectivity, a 7-inch touchscreen, voice commands, and an eight-speaker sound system with HD radio, an auxiliary audio jack and a USB interface.
Toyota offers more than a dozen optional dealer-installed accessories for the base 86, including larger wheels, upgraded braking and suspension components, a performance exhaust, and a navigation system.
The GT is distinguished by a rear spoiler, LED foglights, an aerodynamic underbody panel, heated leather front seats with contrast stitching, push-button ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control, and a 4.2-inch display that monitors performance driving parameters such as real-time engine power use and cornering force.
The TRD Special Edition raises the performance envelope with 18-inch wheels, upgraded dampers, Brembo brakes, and high-performance tires, all which contribute to crisper handling. Exterior touches include unique front and rear bumpers, a spoiler, and upgraded exhaust system. Inside, the Special Edition is equipped similarly to the GT, but with unique flourishes including red and black contrast stitching and red seat belts.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.4 / 10
|Driving
|8.0
|Comfort
|7.5
|Interior
|7.5
|Utility
|7.5
|Technology
|7.0
Driving8.0
Although, the 86 hits 60 mph in 8.3 seconds with an automatic transmission and 6.7 seconds with the manual transmission. Most of that difference comes from the leisurely launch from the automatic, but the engine still falls flat on its face after every full throttle upshift due to its anemic nature. The engine remains a disappointment.
Acceleration6.0
Braking8.0
Steering9.0
Handling8.5
Drivability7.0
Comfort7.5
The tires also bring the noise on coarse surfaces. Keeping the weight down means minimizing the sound deadening, so the 86 is definitely on the loud side. Wind noise becomes quite noticeable at higher speeds. It's never too much for the driving enthusiast, but passengers might disagree.
Seat comfort7.5
Ride comfort7.5
Noise & vibration7.5
Climate control8.0
Interior7.5
Getting in and out is easy thanks to the generous door openings and low-profile seat cushions. Just don't consider this a four-passenger vehicle since rear-seat space and access are laughable, even for children. The seats are better left to cargo duty.
Ease of use7.5
Getting in/getting out6.5
Driving position8.5
Roominess7.5
Visibility8.0
Quality7.5
Utility7.5
The 86's small cabin doesn't present a lot of storage options, but what's available manages to hold most small personal items. As a bonus, nothing stored in the cupholders will prevent you from driving as vigorously as you like.
Small-item storage7.0
Cargo space8.0
Technology7.0
While we don't specifically mind the lack of functionality, we'd rate this system higher if Toyota would include Android Auto or Apple CarPlay integration. What we do rate highly is the 86's ability to let you relax the stability control system (in Track mode) or shut it off entirely for full enjoyment of the car's capabilities.
Smartphone integration5.0
Driver aids7.5
Voice control6.5
Most helpful consumer reviews
Have owned four MK3 Supra's over the last 33 years. My most recent of 10 years finally caught the notorious Head Gasket flu! All my Supra's were maintained "unmolested OEM". It is obvious that the 86 took many of it's design cues from the gen3 Supra. I just acquired the 2019 86 TRD SE and am as thrilled as I was when I bought my first Supra (1986,5 release). Bottom line, faster, lighter, tighter than the MK3 Supra, same visibility (great!). More a real sports car with enough power to get me in trouble! You will feel more connected to the car and the road. If you want to become one with the machine and the road, this is it! I did not want to be a passenger, we have a new sedan for that! Yes, it lacks many of the modern accoutrements, but a rear wheel drive sport car with a 6-spd manual, and race suspension makes up for it. I can concentrate on my driving. Life is too short to drive boring cars! Yes, the new Supra is out, but at a steep price and quite frankly, I don't like the look (sour grapes?). If you liked your MK3 Supra, and you like to drive, not ride, get the 86 TRD SE.
I love this car. I have the 2019 base model with a few upgrades. The performance of this car is very, very good, and it has great aerodynamics. I get approximately 32-40 miles per gallon on the highway, and about 28-32 in the city. Although the Horsepower in this car is only 205, you really don't need more than that unless you plan on raising the car-which most people will not. I can get it up to approximately 170 miles per hour on the highway and it still rides smooth-but, I won't be doing that again, because it is just plain crazy-and a death wish. It has good storage space in the trunk, because you can put the two back seats all the way down flat, and store more stuff in the trunk. The Nissan 370 Z cannot do this, and it also has several deadly blind spots, and a whole lot of horsepower that you can't even use. The 2019 Toyota 86 does not have blind spots, and all models have a built-in camera in the rear view mirror, so you can see if anything is straight behind you while you are backing out of your garage, or parking space. I find the bucket front seats to be very comfortable-especially on long drives, and they can be adjusted so you can seat higher or lower in the car, and the back is adjustable too. The steering wheel is also adjustable, and when you lock this car, there is no beep sound, instead, the front headlights just light up. The 2019 Toyota has a slamming nice stereo system. It has a touch screen, and a voice remote so you can train the voice remote to find songs that you have on the USB port or radio. You can also use a flash/thumb drive in the USB port filled with music you have loaded onto it. You can also upload all of your phone numbers from your smart phone onto the bluetooth device embedded in the stereo system, and ask the voice remote to dial the number for you, or dial it yourself from the steering wheel. You can also use the stereo from the steering wheel. You can open the trunk with you car key, and it has a great heating and cooling system. This is an excellent car, and I was surprised that it didn't cost more than it did-although it is not cheap by a long shot. The corvette started out like this, and now it is just a beautiful sports car-but you're also paying for the horsepower on the corvette that the regular consumer driver will never be able to use. I think Toyota redeemed themselves when they created the Toyota 86. It truly is an outstanding car.
I was reading the reviews concerning the Toyota 86, and I think the Toyota 86 is getting a real bogus review. I had a Mazda Miata, and it was not a very good car at all. It has 181 horsepower if you are looking for speed, and it doesn't have back seats at all-or barely any trunk space. And, it shouldn't even be rated as a sports car-but a door stop if you ask me. Yet, https://cars.usnews.com/ gave it a 8.9 rating, and the Toyota 86 a 7.8. Unbelievable! They must have all been smoking weed when they did these reviews. They have got to be kidding! The ratings should be switched around. The Toyota 86 is an excellent entry level sports car, and extremely good for the price too. It has a video camera on the rear view mirror, so you can see if anyone/thing is behind you before you back up. It also has rear wheel drive, and great aerodynamics. Some people feel that the car is loud when you are driving it, but, I haven't had that experience. I don't like the fact that it has mesh seats instead of leather, but leather seat covers resolved that issue. I didn't buy the Nissan 370 Z, because it has too many blind spots, and although it is fast, let's get real, no one is going to even be able to drive at such fast speeds on the highway or in the city, so why bother paying for that kind of speed if you can't use it. You are just going to kill yourself, or someone else. You can't even use the 205 horsepower to its full extent that the Toyota 86 has. And, I bought the Toyota 86 because I wanted something sporty without the huge horsepower, so I didn't have to pay for what I was never going to be able to use in the first place. And that's the end of the bells and whistles concerning speed. And, if you are tall, i.e., 5'11" to over 6 feet, well, get a clue, because the majority of sports cars are not going to have enough head room in them for you. And, most tall people are not going to be foolish enough to try and squeeze into a tiny bullet sports car in the first place. It's just not happening dudes-unless they make something that is "trans-headroom" or something, LOL! And, the Toyota 86 does have ample amount of storage space in the trunk. The two back seats go down all the way flat, and it goes back approximately 5 feet, and wide approximately 4 feet. The Toyota 86 is a sports car-not a car to take your kids places in. That is why there is no leg room. That is why SUVs exist-for people who have a bunch of kids. The Toyota 86 is a Playboy/Playgirl car, or for those people who just want a stylish sports car without having to pay for all that speed that they are never going to be able to use in the first place. And, Toyota has always made reliable cars that unlike Ford or GM cars, are not always riding the repair shops. I've driven Toyota cars off and on for about 2 decades now, and I always go straying after other brands, but end up right back with Toyota, because their cars are just super reliable. And, the Toyota 86 is no exception. It's a great car, it's built extremely well, and it drives extremely good. I would give it a 8.9-9.0 because no car is perfect-not even the Ford mustang, the corvette, and definitely not the Mazda Miata (oh, hell no!)
Love this car. No it's not fast, but so much fun to drive. I get more looks driving this car than when I had a 2014 California Special Mustang. This car makes me smile everyone I drive it. No other car has done that.
Features & Specs
|2dr Coupe
2.0L 4cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$27,375
|MPG
|24 city / 32 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|200 hp @ 7000 rpm
|TRD SE 2dr Coupe
2.0L 4cyl 6M
|MSRP
|$32,420
|MPG
|21 city / 28 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Horsepower
|205 hp @ 7000 rpm
|2dr Coupe
2.0L 4cyl 6M
|MSRP
|$26,655
|MPG
|21 city / 28 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Horsepower
|205 hp @ 7000 rpm
|GT 2dr Coupe
2.0L 4cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$29,505
|MPG
|24 city / 32 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|200 hp @ 7000 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite 86 safety features:
- Rearview Backup Camera
- Projects an image of objects and vehicles in the car's rearward path of travel to help prevent a collision.
- Hill Start Assist Control
- Prevents the car from rolling backward on a hill by maintaining brake hold as the driver's foot moves from the brake to accelerator pedal.
- Side (Front Only)/Side Curtain Airbags
- Deploys airbags in the event of a collision, including side curtain airbags useful for protecting rear passengers.
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|5 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|7.1%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Toyota 86 vs. the competition
Toyota 86 vs. Ford Mustang
The Mustang and the 86 are closer rivals that it seems. Both seat four passengers, and both are somewhat impractical as four-seaters with their cramped back seats. And while the Mustang has a legacy of V8 power that's still available today, there's also a more recent turbo-four cylinder engine that makes it more practical, fuel-efficient and, compared to the 86, much more powerful. The Mustang, however, can't match the 86's lighter mass and crisper handling.
Toyota 86 vs. Mazda MX-5 Miata
Although the Miata seats just two, it shares the same lithe handling traits as the 86. It's perhaps even better given its shorter length. Both cars are underpowered by today's standards, yet both offer telepathic steering and are madly fun to drive. The 86 has the advantage if you need cargo space or occasionally carry three or four passengers.
Toyota 86 vs. BMW 2 Series
With several thousands of dollars separating them, the 86 and the 2 Series don't seem like immediate rivals. And they're not really since the 2 Series operates on a whole different level. It's faster, sportier and classier than the 86, and suited to a more discerning and well-heeled buyer. Are the differences worth the about-$10,000 price differential? It depends. If all you want is a fun and affordable rear-wheel-drive car, the 86 gets you there. If you need a solid measure of refinement combined with performance, the 2 Series is an excellent pick.
