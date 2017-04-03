2017 Toyota 86 Review
Pros & Cons
- Handling is excellent and steering is precise
- Front seats are comfortable, supportive and good for spirited drives
- Standard features list is good for the price
- Small trunk doesn't hold much cargo
- Acceleration is underwhelming
- Lacks more now-common safety features and driver aids
Get More For Your Trade-In
Which 86 does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating3.5 / 5
What's in a name? Not much if we're discussing the 2017 Toyota 86. That's because this car is simply a rebadged Scion FR-S, the rear-wheel-drive compact sport coupe that debuted four years ago. Toyota dropped its youth-focused Scion subbrand last year and has gathered some of its models under the Toyota flag, the 86 among them. There's some full-circle symmetry to the name, however, as the 86 draws inspiration from an iconic mid-1980s Toyota Corolla widely known by its internal code name, AE86. Maybe there's more in a name after all.
Like the AE86 before it, the 86 is a back-to-basics sports car, a lightweight two-door with rear-wheel drive and an emphasis on handling over power. Designed as a joint project with Subaru, which sells its own version (the Subaru BRZ), the car shows obvious Subaru cues, including a horizontally opposed (a.k.a. "boxer") engine and liberal use of Subaru switchgear throughout the cabin. The differences between the two are primarily equipment offerings and suspension tuning.
The 2017 Toyota 86 remains largely the same as the 2016 FR-S, with no significant changes to the engine, transmission or chassis. The 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine is spiffed with 5 more horsepower (205 hp total) when you choose the six-speed manual transmission. Models with the six-speed automatic transmission remain at 200 hp. The manual transmission also has revised gearing that Toyota says should improve acceleration. We have yet to test this year's 86, but we don't expect it to be dramatically quicker than before.
The 86's lack of substantial change from its Scion predecessor isn't a bad thing. On the contrary, the FR-S' light and nimble nature made it one of our favorites, a car that made you find excuses to take it for an aimless spin. Power output is modest, but the 86's handling is excellent, especially with light modifications such as stickier performance tires (the 86's from-the-factory tires are only modestly grippy). A second-generation 86 model could arrive for 2019, so it's likely any comprehensive changes — like more engine power — will have to wait until then.
What's it like to live with?
The Toyota 86 has barely changed in all the years since it was the Scion FR-S. (Remember Scion?) While that's a bit of a problem in some ways — cough, cough, we want CarPlay, cough — it means our impressions of the 2013 Scion FR-S that we bought to live with for a year are still just as relevant today. And we lived hard with the FR-S, slapping on a supercharger, exhaust, and fresh wheels and tires. You can read all about our long-term test with Toyota's entry-level rear-wheel-drive sports car.
2017 Toyota 86 models
The 2017 Toyota 86 comes in two trim levels: base and the new 860 Special Edition. Power comes from a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine rated at 205 horsepower and 156 pound-feet of torque when paired to a six-speed manual transmission. Power dips slightly to 200 hp and 151 lb-ft when equipped with the automatic transmission. The 86 is rear-wheel-drive only.
Standard equipment on base models includes 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic LED headlights, air-conditioning, keyless entry, a height-adjustable driver seat, a leather-wrapped, tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, cruise control and a rearview camera. Tech features include Bluetooth connectivity, a 7-inch touchscreen, voice commands and an eight-speaker sound system with HD radio, an auxiliary audio jack and a USB interface.
Toyota offers more than a dozen optional dealer-installed accessories for the base 86, including larger wheels, upgraded braking and suspension components, and a navigation system.
The 860 Special Edition is distinguished by two exclusive colors (orange or white), body stripes, unique 17-inch wheels, a rear spoiler, LED foglights, an aerodynamic underbody panel, heated leather front seats with contrast stitching, push-button ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control and a 4.2-inch display that monitors performance driving parameters such as real-time engine power usage and cornering force. Only 860 units of each color will be made.
Trim tested
Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our Full Test of the 2013 Scion FR-S (2.0L flat-4 | 6-speed manual | RWD), the mechanically identical predecessor to the Toyota 86.
NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the Toyota 86/FR-S has received some revisions, including a slight power increase, revised suspension tuning, and significant improvements in infotainment and connected technology. Our findings on performance, handling, comfort and overall driving experience remain broadly applicable to this year's 86, however.
Driving4.0
Comfort3.5
Interior3.5
Utility3.5
Technology3.0
Scorecard
|Overall
|3.5 / 5
|Driving
|4.0
|Comfort
|3.5
|Interior
|3.5
|Utility
|3.5
|Technology
|3.0
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2017 Toyota 86.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the 86 models:
- Rearview Backup Camera
- Projects image of objects and vehicles in the car's rearward path of travel on the center console display to help prevent collision.
- Hill Start Assist Control
- Prevents car from rolling backward on a hill by maintaining brake hold as the driver's foot moves from the brake to the accelerator pedal.
- Side (Front Only)/Side Curtain Airbags
- Six airbags are available to deploy in the event of a collision, including side curtain airbags useful for protecting rear-seat passengers.
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the 86
Related Used 2017 Toyota 86 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura TL 2005
- Used BMW 3 Series 2004
- Used Honda Civic 1999
- Used BMW X1 2015
- Used BMW X5 2014
- Used Toyota Camry 2008
- Used Toyota Tundra 2007
- Used Chevrolet Traverse 2016
- Used Ford Transit Cargo Van 2018
- Used Dodge Challenger 2012
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Porsche 911 2020
- 2020 Sonic
- 2019 Buick Enclave
- 2020 Ford Transit Crew Van
- 2021 Porsche 911
- Dodge Challenger 2019
- 2021 Genesis G80 News
- 2020 Audi SQ7 News
- 2019 Chevrolet Cruze
- 2021 Genesis G70 News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Camry Hybrid 2019
- 2019 Toyota Tacoma
- 2019 Toyota Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Yaris
- 2019 Toyota Tundra
- 2020 Toyota Camry
- 2021 Toyota Corolla
- 2020 4Runner
- 2020 Yaris Hatchback