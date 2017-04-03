Overall rating 3.5 / 5

What's in a name? Not much if we're discussing the 2017 Toyota 86. That's because this car is simply a rebadged Scion FR-S, the rear-wheel-drive compact sport coupe that debuted four years ago. Toyota dropped its youth-focused Scion subbrand last year and has gathered some of its models under the Toyota flag, the 86 among them. There's some full-circle symmetry to the name, however, as the 86 draws inspiration from an iconic mid-1980s Toyota Corolla widely known by its internal code name, AE86. Maybe there's more in a name after all.

Like the AE86 before it, the 86 is a back-to-basics sports car, a lightweight two-door with rear-wheel drive and an emphasis on handling over power. Designed as a joint project with Subaru, which sells its own version (the Subaru BRZ), the car shows obvious Subaru cues, including a horizontally opposed (a.k.a. "boxer") engine and liberal use of Subaru switchgear throughout the cabin. The differences between the two are primarily equipment offerings and suspension tuning.

The 2017 Toyota 86 remains largely the same as the 2016 FR-S, with no significant changes to the engine, transmission or chassis. The 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine is spiffed with 5 more horsepower (205 hp total) when you choose the six-speed manual transmission. Models with the six-speed automatic transmission remain at 200 hp. The manual transmission also has revised gearing that Toyota says should improve acceleration. We have yet to test this year's 86, but we don't expect it to be dramatically quicker than before.

The 86's lack of substantial change from its Scion predecessor isn't a bad thing. On the contrary, the FR-S' light and nimble nature made it one of our favorites, a car that made you find excuses to take it for an aimless spin. Power output is modest, but the 86's handling is excellent, especially with light modifications such as stickier performance tires (the 86's from-the-factory tires are only modestly grippy). A second-generation 86 model could arrive for 2019, so it's likely any comprehensive changes — like more engine power — will have to wait until then.

What's it like to live with?

The Toyota 86 has barely changed in all the years since it was the Scion FR-S. (Remember Scion?) While that's a bit of a problem in some ways — cough, cough, we want CarPlay, cough — it means our impressions of the 2013 Scion FR-S that we bought to live with for a year are still just as relevant today. And we lived hard with the FR-S, slapping on a supercharger, exhaust, and fresh wheels and tires. You can read all about our long-term test with Toyota's entry-level rear-wheel-drive sports car.