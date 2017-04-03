  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota 86
  4. Used 2017 Toyota 86
  5. Review
Edmunds Rating
3.5 / 5
Consumer Rating
(7)
Appraise this car

2017 Toyota 86 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Handling is excellent and steering is precise
  • Front seats are comfortable, supportive and good for spirited drives
  • Standard features list is good for the price
  • Small trunk doesn't hold much cargo
  • Acceleration is underwhelming
  • Lacks more now-common safety features and driver aids
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
Toyota 86 for Sale
2018
2017
List Price Range
$14,998 - $24,000
Used 86 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Which 86 does Edmunds recommend?

The 2017 Toyota 86 comes in a single trim level, so the only deliberation is whether you want a manual or automatic transmission, a navigation system, or an array of other accessories and add-ons, some from Toyota's TRD performance catalog, that can be purchased through the dealer. Options include 18-inch wheels, LED foglights, a rear spoiler, and upgraded suspension and exhaust components.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

3.5 / 5

What's in a name? Not much if we're discussing the 2017 Toyota 86. That's because this car is simply a rebadged Scion FR-S, the rear-wheel-drive compact sport coupe that debuted four years ago. Toyota dropped its youth-focused Scion subbrand last year and has gathered some of its models under the Toyota flag, the 86 among them. There's some full-circle symmetry to the name, however, as the 86 draws inspiration from an iconic mid-1980s Toyota Corolla widely known by its internal code name, AE86. Maybe there's more in a name after all.

Like the AE86 before it, the 86 is a back-to-basics sports car, a lightweight two-door with rear-wheel drive and an emphasis on handling over power. Designed as a joint project with Subaru, which sells its own version (the Subaru BRZ), the car shows obvious Subaru cues, including a horizontally opposed (a.k.a. "boxer") engine and liberal use of Subaru switchgear throughout the cabin. The differences between the two are primarily equipment offerings and suspension tuning.

The 2017 Toyota 86 remains largely the same as the 2016 FR-S, with no significant changes to the engine, transmission or chassis. The 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine is spiffed with 5 more horsepower (205 hp total) when you choose the six-speed manual transmission. Models with the six-speed automatic transmission remain at 200 hp. The manual transmission also has revised gearing that Toyota says should improve acceleration. We have yet to test this year's 86, but we don't expect it to be dramatically quicker than before.

The 86's lack of substantial change from its Scion predecessor isn't a bad thing. On the contrary, the FR-S' light and nimble nature made it one of our favorites, a car that made you find excuses to take it for an aimless spin. Power output is modest, but the 86's handling is excellent, especially with light modifications such as stickier performance tires (the 86's from-the-factory tires are only modestly grippy). A second-generation 86 model could arrive for 2019, so it's likely any comprehensive changes — like more engine power — will have to wait until then.

What's it like to live with?

The Toyota 86 has barely changed in all the years since it was the Scion FR-S. (Remember Scion?) While that's a bit of a problem in some ways — cough, cough, we want CarPlay, cough — it means our impressions of the 2013 Scion FR-S that we bought to live with for a year are still just as relevant today. And we lived hard with the FR-S, slapping on a supercharger, exhaust, and fresh wheels and tires. You can read all about our long-term test with Toyota's entry-level rear-wheel-drive sports car.

2017 Toyota 86 models

The 2017 Toyota 86 comes in two trim levels: base and the new 860 Special Edition. Power comes from a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine rated at 205 horsepower and 156 pound-feet of torque when paired to a six-speed manual transmission. Power dips slightly to 200 hp and 151 lb-ft when equipped with the automatic transmission. The 86 is rear-wheel-drive only.

Standard equipment on base models includes 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic LED headlights, air-conditioning, keyless entry, a height-adjustable driver seat, a leather-wrapped, tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, cruise control and a rearview camera. Tech features include Bluetooth connectivity, a 7-inch touchscreen, voice commands and an eight-speaker sound system with HD radio, an auxiliary audio jack and a USB interface.

Toyota offers more than a dozen optional dealer-installed accessories for the base 86, including larger wheels, upgraded braking and suspension components, and a navigation system.

The 860 Special Edition is distinguished by two exclusive colors (orange or white), body stripes, unique 17-inch wheels, a rear spoiler, LED foglights, an aerodynamic underbody panel, heated leather front seats with contrast stitching, push-button ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control and a 4.2-inch display that monitors performance driving parameters such as real-time engine power usage and cornering force. Only 860 units of each color will be made.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our Full Test of the 2013 Scion FR-S (2.0L flat-4 | 6-speed manual | RWD), the mechanically identical predecessor to the Toyota 86.

NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the Toyota 86/FR-S has received some revisions, including a slight power increase, revised suspension tuning, and significant improvements in infotainment and connected technology. Our findings on performance, handling, comfort and overall driving experience remain broadly applicable to this year's 86, however.

Driving

4.0
The 86 has moves like Jagger but an engine that struggles to get the stone rolling. We love the way the 86 drives through turns thanks to its classic rear-wheel-drive balance and effortless steering. It just needs a more powerful and refined engine to keep up with today's best sport coupes.

Acceleration

2.5
The 86's Subaru-based flat-four is responsive, but it's not the easiest car to launch aggressively. Midrange power is noticeably lacking, and the top-end bump isn't enough to make up for it. In our testing, we had a 0-60-mph time of 6.7 seconds. That's OK, but other coupes are noticeably quicker.

Braking

4.0
Initial impressions of the brakes are very good. It's a firm but easy-to-modulate pedal. But when the 86 is driven more aggressively, the pedal becomes wooden and harder to judge how much effort to apply. In our emergency panic stop from 60 mph, the 86 needed 109 feet, a respectably short distance.

Steering

5.0
Quick and precise steering rewards smooth driving, and well-damped feedback from the wheel communicates how much grip you have at the front wheels. It's the kind of steering you'd hope to get from a back-to-basics car like this.

Handling

4.5
The 86 delivers that classic rear-wheel-drive behavior, but does it at lower and more accessible speeds. It's a blast to drive on a twisty road. The 86's suspension tuning allows more chassis movement than the BRZ, but it is still fun in its own way. Track mode loosens the stability control a bit.

Drivability

3.0
The clutch engagement zone is narrow, so it takes practice to shift smoothly. At midrange rpm, the engine falls flat on its face when you need it most. Longer highway grades can't be pulled in sixth gear. Listening to the motor moan and thrash takes a lot of the enjoyment away from revving it out.

Comfort

3.5
The interior stitching and embroidered 86 logos are nice touches, but this is no touring car. To the casual enthusiast, the 86 could be considered noisy and stiff, but it'll feel just right for the sport coupe aficionado. Toyota puts performance ahead of the the 86's day-to-day usability.

Seat comfort

3.5
A limited range of adjustability makes finding a truly comfortable position difficult. While the seat has firm padding and excellent bolsters, perfect for dynamic driving, they quickly become uncomfortable when you're just statically sitting in them, like in traffic.

Ride comfort

3.5
Thanks to a stiff chassis, you can feel each corner of the car keeping its respective tire on the ground. Wheel motions are a little too quick to be considered comfortable, and the 86 will shimmy along on high-speed roads with undulations. You'll feel all the bumps and road imperfections.

Noise & vibration

3.5
These tires bring the noise on coarse surfaces. Keeping the weight down means keeping the sound deadening to a minimum, so the 86 is definitely on the loud side. Wind noise becomes quite noticeable at higher speeds. It's never too much for the enthusiast, but passengers might disagree.

Climate control

4.0
With a small cabin and big vents, this purely analog system easily cools things down quickly. The controls are easy to use and self-explanatory.

Interior

3.5
The interior of the 86 is purposeful and minimalist. There's also plenty of space and good outward visibility. Every control is right at your fingertips. Just don't consider this a four-passenger vehicle. Rear-seat space is laughable.

Ease of use

3.5
There are no hidden features, no secret Easter eggs, no hidden menus. Everything about the 86 is clearly visible from the moment you get in.

Getting in/getting out

3.0
It's low, but the wide door opening and unobtrusive seat cushion make it easy to drop into the 86. Use the rear seats for bags and cargo since the aperture to get in or out of them makes it virtually impossible for a human to do with any sort of grace.

Driving position

4.5
While you sit low in the car, the driving position is surprisingly upright. It takes a bit of getting used to, but once you start enjoying the handling characteristics, the seating position fades away. We would prefer more telescoping range from the steering wheel, as well as seat bottom tilt.

Roominess

3.5
There's ample room for the front passengers. Nothing with feelings can sit in the back. But if you're looking for an expansive back seat, this probably isn't your type of car anyway.

Visibility

4.0
With a tall and wide windshield and a low hood, forward visibility is pretty good. The view out the back is a bit compromised, but the rear quarter windows do help when changing lanes. A fairly high-resolution backup camera aids in the tightest quarters, but we wish the displayed image was larger.

Quality

3.5
There were no squeaks or rattles in our test car, even when driving aggressively over bumpy surfaces. No panels felt loose or insufficient. Tasteful touches of simulated suede contrasts with hard plastics, but touch points are thoughtfully faux leather-type materials.

Utility

3.5
With a folding rear seat and trunk designed to hold a full set of wheels and tires and a small tool set, the 86 doesn't have to be reserved just for weekend duty.

Small-item storage

3.0
A small, hard plastic door pockets and a center console tray with removable cupholders are about all you get in the 86. That said, items stored are truly out of your way while driving vigorously.

Cargo space

4.0
The trunk opening isn't gigantic, but it can hold a decent amount of shorter-sized items. The narrow backseat aperture can make it difficult to slide wider items through. Lowering the rear seatback is only possible from the trunk, by pulling two lanyards simultaneously. It's not easy.

Technology

3.0
The 86's technology package is like the car itself: minimal. While we don't specifically mind the lack of functionality, we'd rate this system higher if Toyota would include Android Auto or Apple CarPlay integration.

Audio & navigation

2.0
The audio system is adequate, although even with eight speakers, it lacks the power to deliver any semblance of fidelity when the car is actually in motion. There's no standard navigation system, but a dealer-installed unit is available, even after purchase of the vehicle.

Smartphone integration

2.0
Neither Apple CarPlay or Android Auto is supported, but there is a USB port, an auxiliary jack and Bluetooth. Pairing is quick, and album cover art is displayed.

Driver aids

3.5
Along with standard ABS, the stability control has been retuned to allow a bit more traction loss before intervening; there's also a Track mode that loosens the reigns ever further. The advanced driver will still prefer to defeat the system entirely, which can be done easily.

Voice control

3.0
Voice recognition is commendable, never missing a word, but the voice that speaks back is unnatural and dated. The system is a bit slow to access music and playlists, and despite the clumsy manual interface, it's simply faster to do it yourself.

EdmundsScorecard

Overall3.5 / 5
Driving4.0
Comfort3.5
Interior3.5
Utility3.5
Technology3.0

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 Toyota 86.

5(71%)
4(29%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
7 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 7 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Car drives great. Audio functions suck.
Dave Griesel,01/27/2018
860 Special Edition 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
If you want to go slip sliding around you have to switch stability control off. With it on and trying to hang the tail out it won't. You can barely feel subtle changes going on and the car corners like it is on rails. ( With Amtrac stuff going on this is probably an aged expression ), I traded in a 350Z and its very poor shifting and this car shifts great. Brakes are good and I have not had the opportunity to use them to the max. Rear camera works great and makes backing into a tight parking spot easy. If there is a curb you have to back in; as there is a very low front clearance; to avoid ( sooner or later ) damaging the front underneath. I am talking about shopping center parking with concrete curbing at one end and not street parking. So far mostly good or minor bad stuff. Now the audio functions that suck. The USB and the Ipod functions I could not get to work. I have an Ipod Touch 32GB 6th generation. I did get it to work with bluetooth. The Ipod function button would not turn on ( greyed out ). I loaded up a small USB memory 16GB MP3 with 20 CD's and plugged it into the USB port. The screen said it was checking the USB and then nothing happened. The USB memory worked fine in a 2018 Subaru Forester. I contacted Toyota online twice and complained to a dealer once. No joy. I searched through the Toyota manuals and found one place that said it would work and another place that said it may not work. Gas mileage is all city driving Price is out the door.
Spiffy
Edgar Ruiz,01/31/2017
2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
Rented mustang, miata, camero, challenger for days aND test drove 370z, genesis, by far best bang for your buck and looks sporty
Multi-day test drive
Tracey Thomerson,08/10/2017
2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
Loved the car! Very fun to drive. Superbly handled curves on our California backroads. Would have purchased except I wanted leather seats and didn't like the racing stripes on the special edition. Purchased the Limited BRZ Automatic instead.
Fun to drive
Karim Elghoroury.,10/20/2018
2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
I love this car and it’s awesome to drive in. An automatic with paddle shifters. Case closed. Everything is awesome.
See all 7 reviews of the 2017 Toyota 86
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
24 city / 32 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 7000 rpm
MPG
21 city / 28 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed manual
Gas
205 hp @ 7000 rpm
MPG
21 city / 28 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed manual
Gas
205 hp @ 7000 rpm
MPG
24 city / 32 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 7000 rpm
See all Used 2017 Toyota 86 features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the 86 models:

Rearview Backup Camera
Projects image of objects and vehicles in the car's rearward path of travel on the center console display to help prevent collision.
Hill Start Assist Control
Prevents car from rolling backward on a hill by maintaining brake hold as the driver's foot moves from the brake to the accelerator pedal.
Side (Front Only)/Side Curtain Airbags
Six airbags are available to deploy in the event of a collision, including side curtain airbags useful for protecting rear-seat passengers.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover7.1%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2017 Toyota 86

Used 2017 Toyota 86 Overview

The Used 2017 Toyota 86 is offered in the following submodels: 86 Coupe. Available styles include 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6A), 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M), 860 Special Edition 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M), and 860 Special Edition 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 Toyota 86?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 Toyota 86 trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 Toyota 86 Base is priced between $14,998 and$24,000 with odometer readings between 12017 and70957 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2017 Toyota 86s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 Toyota 86 for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2017 86s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $14,998 and mileage as low as 12017 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2017 Toyota 86.

Can't find a used 2017 Toyota 86s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Toyota 86 for sale - 4 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $19,124.

Find a used Toyota for sale - 4 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $12,646.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota 86 for sale - 7 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $13,442.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota for sale - 10 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $25,576.

Should I lease or buy a 2017 Toyota 86?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Toyota lease specials
Check out Toyota 86 lease specials

Related Used 2017 Toyota 86 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles