2017 Toyota Corolla Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2017 Toyota Corolla SE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,828$14,303$15,946
Clean$12,437$13,874$15,442
Average$11,655$13,015$14,433
Rough$10,873$12,156$13,424
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Corolla LE Eco w/Premium Package 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,283$14,815$16,519
Clean$12,878$14,370$15,997
Average$12,068$13,481$14,951
Rough$11,259$12,591$13,906
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Corolla L 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,613$13,020$14,581
Clean$11,260$12,629$14,120
Average$10,552$11,848$13,197
Rough$9,844$11,066$12,274
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Corolla SE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,895$14,480$16,238
Clean$12,502$14,045$15,724
Average$11,716$13,176$14,697
Rough$10,930$12,306$13,669
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Corolla XLE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,491$14,970$16,621
Clean$13,080$14,521$16,095
Average$12,258$13,622$15,044
Rough$11,436$12,723$13,992
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Corolla 50th Anniversary Special Edition 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,276$14,737$16,365
Clean$12,872$14,294$15,848
Average$12,062$13,410$14,812
Rough$11,253$12,525$13,776
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Corolla LE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,873$13,309$14,904
Clean$11,511$12,910$14,432
Average$10,787$12,110$13,489
Rough$10,064$11,311$12,546
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Corolla XSE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,114$15,687$17,440
Clean$13,684$15,216$16,889
Average$12,824$14,274$15,785
Rough$11,963$13,332$14,681
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Corolla LE Eco 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,973$13,504$15,198
Clean$11,608$13,099$14,717
Average$10,879$12,288$13,756
Rough$10,149$11,477$12,794
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2017 Toyota Corolla on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2017 Toyota Corolla with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $11,260 for one in "Clean" condition and about $12,629 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2017 Toyota Corolla. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2017 Toyota Corolla and see how it feels. Learn more
