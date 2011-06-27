Estimated values
2017 Toyota Corolla SE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,828
|$14,303
|$15,946
|Clean
|$12,437
|$13,874
|$15,442
|Average
|$11,655
|$13,015
|$14,433
|Rough
|$10,873
|$12,156
|$13,424
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Corolla LE Eco w/Premium Package 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,283
|$14,815
|$16,519
|Clean
|$12,878
|$14,370
|$15,997
|Average
|$12,068
|$13,481
|$14,951
|Rough
|$11,259
|$12,591
|$13,906
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Corolla L 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,613
|$13,020
|$14,581
|Clean
|$11,260
|$12,629
|$14,120
|Average
|$10,552
|$11,848
|$13,197
|Rough
|$9,844
|$11,066
|$12,274
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Corolla SE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,895
|$14,480
|$16,238
|Clean
|$12,502
|$14,045
|$15,724
|Average
|$11,716
|$13,176
|$14,697
|Rough
|$10,930
|$12,306
|$13,669
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Corolla XLE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,491
|$14,970
|$16,621
|Clean
|$13,080
|$14,521
|$16,095
|Average
|$12,258
|$13,622
|$15,044
|Rough
|$11,436
|$12,723
|$13,992
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Corolla 50th Anniversary Special Edition 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,276
|$14,737
|$16,365
|Clean
|$12,872
|$14,294
|$15,848
|Average
|$12,062
|$13,410
|$14,812
|Rough
|$11,253
|$12,525
|$13,776
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Corolla LE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,873
|$13,309
|$14,904
|Clean
|$11,511
|$12,910
|$14,432
|Average
|$10,787
|$12,110
|$13,489
|Rough
|$10,064
|$11,311
|$12,546
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Corolla XSE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,114
|$15,687
|$17,440
|Clean
|$13,684
|$15,216
|$16,889
|Average
|$12,824
|$14,274
|$15,785
|Rough
|$11,963
|$13,332
|$14,681
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Corolla LE Eco 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,973
|$13,504
|$15,198
|Clean
|$11,608
|$13,099
|$14,717
|Average
|$10,879
|$12,288
|$13,756
|Rough
|$10,149
|$11,477
|$12,794