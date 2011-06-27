Estimated values
1990 Jeep Cherokee Pioneer 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$576
|$1,324
|$1,705
|Clean
|$516
|$1,187
|$1,533
|Average
|$397
|$912
|$1,190
|Rough
|$277
|$637
|$846
Estimated values
1990 Jeep Cherokee 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$576
|$1,506
|$1,981
|Clean
|$516
|$1,349
|$1,781
|Average
|$397
|$1,037
|$1,382
|Rough
|$277
|$725
|$983
Estimated values
1990 Jeep Cherokee Pioneer 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$576
|$1,543
|$2,039
|Clean
|$516
|$1,383
|$1,834
|Average
|$397
|$1,063
|$1,423
|Rough
|$277
|$743
|$1,012
Estimated values
1990 Jeep Cherokee Laredo 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$801
|$1,402
|$1,705
|Clean
|$718
|$1,256
|$1,533
|Average
|$551
|$966
|$1,190
|Rough
|$385
|$675
|$846
Estimated values
1990 Jeep Cherokee 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$576
|$1,324
|$1,705
|Clean
|$516
|$1,187
|$1,533
|Average
|$397
|$912
|$1,190
|Rough
|$277
|$637
|$846
Estimated values
1990 Jeep Cherokee 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$576
|$1,324
|$1,705
|Clean
|$516
|$1,187
|$1,533
|Average
|$397
|$912
|$1,190
|Rough
|$277
|$637
|$846
Estimated values
1990 Jeep Cherokee Limited 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$729
|$1,990
|$2,637
|Clean
|$653
|$1,784
|$2,372
|Average
|$502
|$1,371
|$1,840
|Rough
|$350
|$958
|$1,309
Estimated values
1990 Jeep Cherokee Sport 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$836
|$2,301
|$3,054
|Clean
|$749
|$2,063
|$2,746
|Average
|$575
|$1,585
|$2,131
|Rough
|$401
|$1,108
|$1,515
Estimated values
1990 Jeep Cherokee Pioneer 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$576
|$1,457
|$1,908
|Clean
|$516
|$1,305
|$1,716
|Average
|$397
|$1,003
|$1,331
|Rough
|$277
|$701
|$947
Estimated values
1990 Jeep Cherokee Laredo 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$576
|$1,324
|$1,705
|Clean
|$516
|$1,187
|$1,533
|Average
|$397
|$912
|$1,190
|Rough
|$277
|$637
|$846
Estimated values
1990 Jeep Cherokee Limited 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$576
|$1,324
|$1,705
|Clean
|$516
|$1,187
|$1,533
|Average
|$397
|$912
|$1,190
|Rough
|$277
|$637
|$846
Estimated values
1990 Jeep Cherokee Laredo 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$576
|$1,324
|$1,705
|Clean
|$516
|$1,187
|$1,533
|Average
|$397
|$912
|$1,190
|Rough
|$277
|$637
|$846
Estimated values
1990 Jeep Cherokee Sport 2dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$576
|$1,396
|$1,816
|Clean
|$516
|$1,251
|$1,633
|Average
|$397
|$962
|$1,267
|Rough
|$277
|$672
|$901
Estimated values
1990 Jeep Cherokee 2dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$576
|$1,324
|$1,705
|Clean
|$516
|$1,187
|$1,533
|Average
|$397
|$912
|$1,190
|Rough
|$277
|$637
|$846