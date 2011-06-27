  1. Home
Estimated values
2000 GMC Yukon SLE 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,132$3,340$3,991
Clean$1,912$2,996$3,580
Average$1,473$2,309$2,759
Rough$1,035$1,622$1,938
2000 GMC Yukon SLT 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Outstanding$2,356$3,971$4,841
Clean$2,113$3,563$4,343
Average$1,628$2,745$3,347
Rough$1,143$1,928$2,350
2000 GMC Yukon SLT 4dr SUV with no options
Outstanding$2,183$3,715$4,541
Clean$1,959$3,333$4,074
Average$1,509$2,568$3,139
Rough$1,060$1,804$2,205
2000 GMC Yukon SLE 4dr SUV with no options
Outstanding$1,868$2,816$3,328
Clean$1,676$2,526$2,985
Average$1,291$1,946$2,300
Rough$907$1,367$1,616
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2000 GMC Yukon on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2000 GMC Yukon with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,676 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,526 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2000 GMC Yukon. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2000 GMC Yukon and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2000 GMC Yukon ranges from $907 to $3,328, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2000 GMC Yukon is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.