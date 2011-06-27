Estimated values
2000 GMC Yukon SLE 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,132
|$3,340
|$3,991
|Clean
|$1,912
|$2,996
|$3,580
|Average
|$1,473
|$2,309
|$2,759
|Rough
|$1,035
|$1,622
|$1,938
Estimated values
2000 GMC Yukon SLT 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,356
|$3,971
|$4,841
|Clean
|$2,113
|$3,563
|$4,343
|Average
|$1,628
|$2,745
|$3,347
|Rough
|$1,143
|$1,928
|$2,350
Estimated values
2000 GMC Yukon SLT 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,183
|$3,715
|$4,541
|Clean
|$1,959
|$3,333
|$4,074
|Average
|$1,509
|$2,568
|$3,139
|Rough
|$1,060
|$1,804
|$2,205
Estimated values
2000 GMC Yukon SLE 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,868
|$2,816
|$3,328
|Clean
|$1,676
|$2,526
|$2,985
|Average
|$1,291
|$1,946
|$2,300
|Rough
|$907
|$1,367
|$1,616