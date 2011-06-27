Estimated values
2005 INFINITI G35 Rwd 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,547
|$3,645
|$4,264
|Clean
|$2,273
|$3,255
|$3,802
|Average
|$1,727
|$2,475
|$2,879
|Rough
|$1,181
|$1,694
|$1,955
Estimated values
2005 INFINITI G35 Rwd 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,670
|$4,116
|$4,925
|Clean
|$2,384
|$3,676
|$4,392
|Average
|$1,811
|$2,794
|$3,325
|Rough
|$1,238
|$1,913
|$2,258
Estimated values
2005 INFINITI G35 x AWD 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,600
|$3,638
|$4,222
|Clean
|$2,321
|$3,248
|$3,764
|Average
|$1,763
|$2,470
|$2,850
|Rough
|$1,205
|$1,691
|$1,935
Estimated values
2005 INFINITI G35 Rwd 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,185
|$5,024
|$6,051
|Clean
|$2,844
|$4,486
|$5,395
|Average
|$2,160
|$3,410
|$4,085
|Rough
|$1,477
|$2,335
|$2,774
Estimated values
2005 INFINITI G35 Rwd 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,619
|$6,070
|$7,433
|Clean
|$3,230
|$5,420
|$6,628
|Average
|$2,454
|$4,120
|$5,018
|Rough
|$1,677
|$2,821
|$3,408