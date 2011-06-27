Estimated values
2007 HUMMER H3 4dr SUV 4WD (3.7L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,438
|$7,915
|$8,751
|Clean
|$6,014
|$7,385
|$8,152
|Average
|$5,165
|$6,326
|$6,953
|Rough
|$4,317
|$5,267
|$5,754
Estimated values
2007 HUMMER H3 H3X 4dr SUV 4WD (3.7L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,669
|$9,914
|$11,177
|Clean
|$7,163
|$9,251
|$10,411
|Average
|$6,153
|$7,924
|$8,879
|Rough
|$5,142
|$6,597
|$7,348